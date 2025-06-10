Nothing Ignites June with Now or Nothing Sale: Deep Discounts on Phones, Buds, and Chargers

London-based tech disruptor Nothing has just kicked off its “Now or Nothing” sale, a five-day shopping window that might be hard to resist if you’ve had your eye on a new phone or a pair of wireless buds. Running from June 11 to June 15, 2025, the sale is live across a wide range of platforms—Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Myntra, Vijay Sales, Croma, and most major retailers. Along with tempting price cuts, buyers can expect bank deals, exchange offers, and a few surprises tucked into the mix.

Key Highlights:

The “Now or Nothing” sale runs from June 11–15, 2025.

Offers include deep discounts on smartphones (Phone (3a), Phone (3a) Pro, CMF Phone 2 Pro), audio products (Nothing Ear (a), Nothing Ear, CMF Buds, CMF Neckband Pro, and more), wearables, and charging accessories.

Available via Flipkart, Myntra, Vijay Sales, Croma, Flipkart Minutes, and other key retail outlets.

Partnered bank deals with ICICI Bank, SBI Card, and IDFC FIRST Bank.

Sneak peek: Nothing is all set to launch the Phone (3) and Headphone (1) on July 1, 2025.

Smartphones Worth the Hype—and the Price

Let’s start with the headliners: smartphones. The Phone (3a) is now available for ₹22,999, while its souped-up sibling, the Phone (3a) Pro, is priced at ₹26,999. The more affordable CMF Phone 2 Pro can be yours for ₹17,999—making it one of the more competitive options in its class right now.

Both Phone (3a) models are powered by the Snapdragon® 7s Gen 3 chip and run on Nothing OS 3.1, based on Android 15. There’s also an impressive promise of six years of software support. Notably, the Pro version gets a few standout upgrades like 60x periscope zoom and subtle design refinements.

Meanwhile, the CMF Phone 2 Pro brings its own strengths to the table: a triple camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens that offers 2x optical and up to 20x Ultra Zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. And don’t overlook the 16MP selfie cam—solid for video calls or those inevitable portrait selfies.

Audio Gets an Upgrade

Music fans and podcast lovers, take note. The Nothing Ear (a) is now available at ₹5,499, while the more premium Nothing Ear lands at ₹8,499. These aren’t just about stylish cases—they’re aimed at providing serious sound quality for the price.

As for CMF audio gear, prices are even more approachable. The CMF Buds are down to ₹1,999 (a ₹300 cut), while the Neckband Pro comes in at ₹1,899 after a ₹200 discount. The CMF Buds Pro and CMF Buds Pro 2 have been marked down too—₹2,499 and ₹3,499 respectively, with discounts of ₹500 and ₹800.

Wearables & Charging Tech on the Cheap

If you’re looking to track steps or just want a stylish smartwatch, both the CMF Watch Pro and Watch Pro 2 are part of the sale. The Watch Pro is available for ₹2,999—a ₹1,500 markdown—while the Watch Pro 2 is going for ₹4,199, saving you ₹800.

And for those constantly running out of juice, Nothing’s charging accessories are also on sale. The 100W charger is priced at ₹2,999 (₹1,000 off), and the high-powered 140W version is now ₹3,499 (₹1,500 off). CMF Power accessories range from ₹999 for the 33W charger to ₹2,499 for the 65W version. Even the humble charging cables are discounted—the 1m and 1.8m variants are available for ₹599 and ₹799 respectively.

On the Horizon: New Launches

Here’s something to look forward to after the sale: Nothing’s flagship Phone (3) and its first-ever over-ear headphones, Headphone (1), are both scheduled for launch on July 1 at 10:30 PM IST. According to CEO Carl Pei, these releases mark a new phase for the company. The Phone (3), in particular, is positioned as their first true flagship—complete with elevated design, materials, and software.

The global reveal will take place in London, reinforcing the brand’s roots and ambitions in the premium tech space.

Where to Shop and Save

You can find these deals across all the major online and offline platforms—Flipkart, Flipkart Minutes, Myntra, Vijay Sales, Croma, and most leading electronics retailers. Bank offers from ICICI Bank, SBI Card, and IDFC FIRST Bank can sweeten the deal even more.

All in all, this short-term sale window is a solid chance to snag high-design tech without the premium price tag. And with the next wave of Nothing products just around the corner, it feels like the company is building real momentum. For the latest updates, follow Nothing on Instagram or X.