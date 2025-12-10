Nothing Launches Phone (3a) Community Edition in India with Limited 1,000 Units

It is interesting to see Nothing officially introduce the Phone (3a) Community Edition in India, mostly because this model feels a bit more personal than a typical tech launch. The company built it through its Community Edition Project, a programme where fans collaborate directly with the brand to shape real products. This year the project drew over 700 submissions, which perhaps shows how eager people are to be part of something that goes beyond ordinary consumer feedback. The 2025 edition spans four areas including hardware, software, accessories, and marketing, and the final device reflects input from contributors across each of these.

What stands out immediately is the fact that Nothing produced only 1,000 units for the entire global market. So even before you look at anything else, the phone feels positioned as a collector’s piece. It arrives in a single variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, priced at Rs 28,999 in India.

Design and Hardware

The hardware design, crafted by Emre KayganacI, leans into a nostalgic aesthetic. He drew inspiration from tech trends that were popular in the late 1990s and early 2000s, which gives the phone a subtle retro character. At the same time, the design doesn’t drift too far from the established look of the standard Phone (3a). It sits somewhere between past and present, and I think that slightly unconventional mix makes the device feel more personal.

For the first time, Nothing added an accessory category to the Community Edition initiative. Contributors Ambrogio Tacconi and Louis Aymonod created a small collectable called “The Dice,” which is included in the box. It features the brand’s Ndot 55 font and uses playful symbolic elements that align with Nothing’s visual identity. It’s a small touch, but it adds a bit of charm.

Software and Interface

On the software side, contributor Jad Zock developed a custom lock screen clock. It uses varying font weights to improve readability and reduce on-screen clutter, something I personally appreciate in day-to-day use. The phone also features four exclusive wallpapers that follow the overall colour direction of the Community Edition. These additions do not change the OS experience dramatically, though they do create a mild sense of ownership for people who like having something slightly different from everyone else.

Marketing and Future Initiatives

The marketing for this edition, titled “Made Together,” was created by Sushruta Sarkar. The campaign focuses on the collaborative nature of the product, emphasising how the community and the company worked side by side. Nothing also announced that it plans to expand this participatory approach. The company is introducing an elected Community Board Observer along with a $5 million community investment fund. Early investors get access beginning December 10, followed by public access on December 11. It is an interesting direction for a tech brand, and perhaps it hints at more co-created devices in the future.

Specifications

Internally, the Community Edition retains the same specifications as the standard Phone (3a). It includes a 6.77-inch flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor.

For cameras, the setup features a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. A 5,000mAh battery with 50W wired fast charging supports the device. Nothing has not altered the performance profile here, which keeps things consistent for users familiar with the original model.

Price and Availability

The Nothing Phone (3a) Community Edition is priced at Rs 28,999 for its sole 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. Only 1,000 units will be available globally.

In India, the phone can be purchased exclusively at a drop event on December 13, 2025. The event will take place at 33&Brew, Prestige Technostar in Bengaluru, with sales open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. IST. This limited time window adds a bit of urgency, which may appeal to collectors or Nothing enthusiasts.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the price of the Nothing Phone (3a) Community Edition in India?

A1: The smartphone is priced at Rs 28,999 for the sole 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Q2: Where can I buy the Nothing Phone (3a) Community Edition?

A2: You can buy the phone at an exclusive offline drop event on December 13, 2025, at 33&Brew, Prestige Technostar, Bengaluru.

Q3: How many units of the Phone (3a) Community Edition are available?

A3: Nothing has limited the global production to just 1,000 units, making it a rare collector’s item.

Q4: What is different about the Community Edition compared to the regular Phone (3a)?

A4: The Community Edition features a unique hardware design inspired by the 90s, custom wallpapers, a special lock screen clock, and comes with a “Dice” accessory. The internal specifications remain the same as the standard model.