Nothing OS 4.0 Beta Brings Pre-Installed Partner Apps to Phone (3a) Series

Nothing, the London-based consumer tech brand, has begun rolling out the Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta for its mid-range Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro smartphones. This update brings a notable change to the company’s software philosophy: the inclusion of pre-installed third-party partner apps. It’s a surprising shift for a brand that has long prided itself on offering a clean, bloatware-free Android experience. The update, which is based on Android 16, also introduces a new feature called Lock Glimpse, a dynamic lock screen option that adds a layer of personalization to the user experience.

The Phone (3a) itself is a budget-focused device. It features a 6.77-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, and packs a 5000mAh battery. Its launch was part of Nothing’s effort to deliver its distinct design and user experience at a more affordable price point, particularly in markets like India.

Evangelidis pointed out that the cost of materials for a young brand like Nothing remains relatively high compared to established industry players, leaving thinner profit margins. He noted that major competitors often offset these challenges through software-driven revenue streams such as app partnerships.

“We operate on razor-thin margins and must make deliberate choices to deliver a high-quality user experience while remaining financially sustainable,” Evangelidis wrote.

He emphasized that the inclusion of partner apps will be handled carefully. The apps will be minimal, relevant, and fully uninstallable, ensuring users retain complete control. Transparency, he said, will be key, users will know exactly which apps are included and why.

The update also brings Lock Glimpse, a feature that refreshes the lock screen with curated, high-quality wallpapers from nine different categories. The company clarified that the feature is entirely optional and turned off by default. Users who wish to activate it can do so manually in the Settings menu. Nothing also confirmed that Lock Glimpse does not collect personal data. Over time, the feature may evolve to surface useful content and timely updates, though users will still have the option to disable it entirely.

Still, the decision to include pre-installed apps has sparked debate among Nothing’s community. Many early supporters were drawn to the brand for its minimalist design and clean software philosophy. Now, the company is walking a fine line between staying financially viable and staying true to that identity.

Nothing says it’s listening closely to community feedback during the Open Beta period. The company hopes to fine-tune its approach before the stable release, balancing practical business needs with its core design principles.

For a young brand, these software partnerships could be an important part of future growth. They’re expected to help fund development and keep hardware prices accessible in the long run, especially as Nothing expands its presence in more price-sensitive markets.

In short, nothing’s latest beta reflects a brand learning to balance ideals with reality. It’s a cautious step, perhaps even a controversial one, but it could determine how sustainable the company’s vision really is in the years ahead.

