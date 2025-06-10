Nothing Phone 3 Price in India Leaked Ahead of July 1 Launch: What Secrets Does It Hold?

As the July 1 launch date for the Nothing Phone 3 approaches, multiple leaks have started revealing key details about what might be Nothing’s most advanced smartphone yet. Dubbed as the company’s first true flagship, the Phone 3 appears to represent a shift in both design philosophy and performance ambitions.

From a redesigned exterior to a powerful Snapdragon chip, here’s everything the leaks suggest so far—including pricing for the Indian market.

Key Takeaways

Nothing Phone 3 to launch globally on July 1, 2025, at 10:30 PM IST

Leaked pricing: ₹68,320 for 12GB + 256GB variant and ₹76,865 for 16GB + 512GB

Likely features: Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, 6.77-inch LTPO AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, and Android 16-based Nothing OS 4

May drop the Glyph Interface for a new dot-matrix-style rear display

Launch event may also introduce the Nothing Headphone 1, the brand’s first over-ear headphones

Pricing Strategy: Pushing into Flagship Territory

Indian pricing is expected to be more competitive. Analysts believe the starting price could land around ₹60,000 to ₹65,000, which, while significantly higher than the ₹44,999 starting price of the Phone 2, would still be more affordable than many global flagships. This move aligns with CEO Carl Pei’s previous statements about Nothing moving into the premium market space.

Redesign in Focus: The End of the Glyph Interface?

One of the boldest changes being speculated is the removal of the Glyph Interface—Nothing’s signature transparent back with LED strips. Teasers shared on Nothing’s social media channels have hinted at a departure from this design element, possibly replacing it with a customizable dot-matrix display.

Leaked visuals show a dual-tone rear panel with visible lines and patterns, suggesting a more refined and minimalistic design. This change signals a new aesthetic direction for the brand, focusing less on flashy gimmicks and more on a flagship look and feel.

Camera Upgrades: A Triple-Lens Setup with a Periscope?

The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to bring significant improvements to the camera system. Unlike its predecessor’s dual-camera layout, the Phone 3 will likely feature:

A 50MP main sensor

A periscope telephoto lens for better zoom capabilities

An additional ultra-wide or depth sensor

A 32MP front-facing camera for high-quality selfies and video calls

If confirmed, this setup would represent a major leap in imaging hardware, placing the Phone 3 in direct competition with devices from Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus in the premium category.

Performance and Display: Everything a Flagship Needs

Internally, the Phone 3 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, ensuring top-tier performance for gaming, multitasking, and AI applications. Paired with up to 16GB of RAM, this will position the device firmly in flagship territory.

Display specs leaked so far include:

6.77-inch LTPO AMOLED panel

1.5K resolution

120Hz adaptive refresh rate

Peak brightness up to 3,000 nits

These features should result in a vibrant and responsive user experience, both indoors and under direct sunlight.

In terms of battery, the Phone 3 could pack a 5,000mAh+ unit with support for 50W wired charging and 25W wireless charging. The phone is also expected to ship with Nothing OS 4 based on Android 16, along with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Expanding the Ecosystem: Nothing Headphone 1

The upcoming event on July 1 may not be limited to just the Phone 3. Rumors also point to the debut of the Nothing Headphone 1, marking the brand’s first venture into over-ear audio. While details are limited, the headphones are expected to offer active noise cancellation and deep integration with the Nothing ecosystem.

Final Thoughts: Will the Indian Market Embrace the Change?

With the official unveiling just weeks away, the Nothing Phone 3 appears to be a well-rounded flagship with ambitious goals. While fans of the Glyph Interface may be disappointed by its removal, the overall spec improvements and fresh design indicate that Nothing is maturing as a brand.

Whether Indian consumers will accept the steeper price tag will depend on how effectively the company balances hardware, design, and software experience. If priced below ₹65,000, the Phone 3 could challenge the likes of the Galaxy S25 and OnePlus 13, offering an alternative that blends performance with a unique identity.