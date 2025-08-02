Nothing Phone 3 price slashed by Rs. 24,499 on Amazon, now available at Rs. 35,500

The Nothing Phone 3 has just become a whole lot more affordable on Amazon, thanks to a bundle of offers that collectively bring the price down by up to ₹24,499. Originally priced at ₹59,999 for its base variant, the phone can now be yours for an effective ₹35,500, though it takes a combination of discounts to get there.

Key Takeaways

• Effective Price: ₹35,500, if all offers are applied

• Original Price: ₹59,999 for the base model

• Total Savings: Up to ₹24,499

• Offer Breakdown: ₹10,000 flat discount + ₹5,000 bank offer + up to ₹9,499 exchange bonus

• Eligible Banks: HDFC and ICICI (credit cards, including EMI)

• Exchange Offer: Value depends on device and condition

Let’s unpack how the pricing works. The first chunk is a flat ₹10,000 off, which Amazon applies to all buyers automatically. That drops the base price from ₹59,999 to ₹49,999. Then, if you use an HDFC or ICICI Bank credit card, either upfront or on EMI, you get another ₹5,000 discount, cutting it down to ₹44,999.

The final part depends on what phone you’re trading in. Amazon is offering an exchange bonus of up to ₹9,499, in addition to the base value of your old smartphone. So, if your device qualifies for the full bonus, that could bring the total down to ₹35,500.

Design-wise, the Nothing Phone 3 continues the company’s now-signature transparent back and the quirky Glyph Interface, LEDs that light up for alerts, charging progress, and more. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM, and sports a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

For photography, the device packs two 50MP cameras on the rear and a 32MP selfie shooter. It’s also got a sizable 4,800mAh battery with 55W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

All things considered, this price drop makes the Nothing Phone 3 a more tempting pick in the premium segment, especially if you’ve been holding out for a deal. Just make sure to check your trade-in value and confirm your bank offer eligibility before you buy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What is the final price of the Nothing Phone 3 in this Amazon deal?

A1. The final effective price can be as low as ₹35,500 if you avail all the offers, including the flat discount, bank offer, and the maximum exchange bonus.

Q2. Is the ₹24,499 discount available to everyone?

A2. The total discount of ₹24,499 is a combination of offers. The ₹10,000 flat discount is for everyone. The ₹5,000 bank discount requires an HDFC or ICICI Bank credit card. The exchange bonus of up to ₹9,499 depends on the value of the old phone you trade in.

Q3. Which bank cards are eligible for the extra discount?

A3. Customers can get a ₹5,000 instant discount by using HDFC Bank or ICICI Bank credit cards for the payment.

Q4. How long is this offer on the Nothing Phone 3 valid?

A4. The duration of the offer has not been specified by Amazon. These prices can change based on stock and the seller’s discretion. It is advisable to check the product page for the latest information.

Q5. What are the main specifications of the Nothing Phone 3?

A5. The Nothing Phone 3 comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED screen, a dual 50MP rear camera system, and a 4,800mAh battery with 55W fast charging support.