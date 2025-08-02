News

Nothing Phone 3 price slashed by Rs. 24,499 on Amazon, now available at Rs. 35,500

Nothing Phone 3 gets a massive price cut on Amazon. With stacked offers including flat discounts, bank deals, and an exchange bonus, you can now grab it for just ₹35,500.

By Shweta Bansal
4 Min Read
Nothing Phone 3 price slashed by Rs. 24,499 on Amazon, now available at Rs. 35,500

The Nothing Phone 3 has just become a whole lot more affordable on Amazon, thanks to a bundle of offers that collectively bring the price down by up to ₹24,499. Originally priced at ₹59,999 for its base variant, the phone can now be yours for an effective ₹35,500, though it takes a combination of discounts to get there.

Contents
Key TakeawaysFrequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Key Takeaways

Effective Price: ₹35,500, if all offers are applied
Original Price: ₹59,999 for the base model
Total Savings: Up to ₹24,499
Offer Breakdown: ₹10,000 flat discount + ₹5,000 bank offer + up to ₹9,499 exchange bonus
Eligible Banks: HDFC and ICICI (credit cards, including EMI)
Exchange Offer: Value depends on device and condition

Let’s unpack how the pricing works. The first chunk is a flat ₹10,000 off, which Amazon applies to all buyers automatically. That drops the base price from ₹59,999 to ₹49,999. Then, if you use an HDFC or ICICI Bank credit card, either upfront or on EMI, you get another ₹5,000 discount, cutting it down to ₹44,999.

The final part depends on what phone you’re trading in. Amazon is offering an exchange bonus of up to ₹9,499, in addition to the base value of your old smartphone. So, if your device qualifies for the full bonus, that could bring the total down to ₹35,500.

Design-wise, the Nothing Phone 3 continues the company’s now-signature transparent back and the quirky Glyph Interface, LEDs that light up for alerts, charging progress, and more. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM, and sports a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

For photography, the device packs two 50MP cameras on the rear and a 32MP selfie shooter. It’s also got a sizable 4,800mAh battery with 55W wired and 15W wireless charging support.

All things considered, this price drop makes the Nothing Phone 3 a more tempting pick in the premium segment, especially if you’ve been holding out for a deal. Just make sure to check your trade-in value and confirm your bank offer eligibility before you buy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1. What is the final price of the Nothing Phone 3 in this Amazon deal?

A1. The final effective price can be as low as ₹35,500 if you avail all the offers, including the flat discount, bank offer, and the maximum exchange bonus.

Q2. Is the ₹24,499 discount available to everyone?

A2. The total discount of ₹24,499 is a combination of offers. The ₹10,000 flat discount is for everyone. The ₹5,000 bank discount requires an HDFC or ICICI Bank credit card. The exchange bonus of up to ₹9,499 depends on the value of the old phone you trade in.

Q3. Which bank cards are eligible for the extra discount?

A3. Customers can get a ₹5,000 instant discount by using HDFC Bank or ICICI Bank credit cards for the payment.

Q4. How long is this offer on the Nothing Phone 3 valid?

A4. The duration of the offer has not been specified by Amazon. These prices can change based on stock and the seller’s discretion. It is advisable to check the product page for the latest information.

Q5. What are the main specifications of the Nothing Phone 3?

A5. The Nothing Phone 3 comes with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO OLED screen, a dual 50MP rear camera system, and a 4,800mAh battery with 55W fast charging support.

India Sees Four-Fold Jump in Cybercrimes as Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh Lead the Surge
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Leaks Reveal Camera, Specs, and Price Details
BSNL Offers One Month 4G Service Trial Plan for Re 1
Garena offers Free Fire Max codes for Aug 2 for exclusive character skins
Honda CB125 Hornet Launches in India at Rs. 1.12 Lakh
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByShweta Bansal
Follow:
An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.
Previous Article India Sees Four-Fold Jump in Cybercrimes as Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh Lead the Surge India Sees Four-Fold Jump in Cybercrimes as Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh Lead the Surge
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Latest Reviews

Sennheiser Profile Wireless 2
Sennheiser Profile Wireless 2-Channel Set Microphone Review – Creators are in for a Treat!
HMD Music
HMD 130 Music Review: A Value for Money Music-Centric Feature Phone
Ultraprolink Boost 45 SFC
Ultraprolink Boost 45 SFC UM1202C USB Charger Review: Powering Your Devices Fast
Armor Version.H1
Armor Version.H1 Wired Gaming Headphones Review: Read this before buying!
Infinix Note 50x Review
Infinix Note 50x Review: A Budget Contender with AI Ambitions

Latest News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Goes on Sale in India at INR 13,999
Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 SE 5G Goes on Sale in India at INR 13,999
By Srishti Gulati
2025 Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Launches in India at Rs 1.69 Lakh
2025 Yamaha MT 15 Version 2.0 Launches in India at Rs 1.69 Lakh
By Mahak Aggarwal
Samsung TV Outage Leaves Thousands of Sets Unusable
Samsung TV Outage Leaves Thousands of Sets Unusable
By Aditi Sharma
Ather 450S Launched With 3.7 kWh Battery Pack at Rs. 1.46 Lakh; Offers 156 km Range
Ather 450S Launched With 3.7 kWh Battery Pack at Rs. 1.46 Lakh; Offers 156 km Range
By Srishti Gulati
New UPI rules begin August 1, 2025
New UPI rules begin August 1, 2025: What changes for you
By Lakshmi Narayanan
Elon Musk's Starlink Gets Satellite Internet Permit In India
Elon Musk’s Starlink Gets Satellite Internet Permit In India
By Aditi Sharma

You Might also Like