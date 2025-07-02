Nothing Phone (3) Prices In India Are Out And People Can’t Believe It!

The air in the Indian tech market is thick with discussions surrounding the newly revealed prices of the Nothing Phone (3). Launched on July 1, 2025, Nothing’s latest smartphone has stirred a considerable reaction, with many consumers expressing surprise at its positioning in the ultra-premium segment. The device, which Nothing is calling its “first true flagship,” carries a starting price tag of Rs 79,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration, reaching Rs 89,999 for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model. While these figures represent a substantial leap from previous Nothing models, the company has also rolled out compelling launch offers, bringing the effective starting price down to Rs 62,999. This strategic pricing, coupled with its innovative design and upgraded internal components, marks Nothing’s bold entry into direct competition with established giants like Apple and Samsung in India’s high-end smartphone arena.

A Bold Step into the Premium Segment

Nothing, the London-based technology company founded by Carl Pei, has consistently aimed to infuse a sense of joy, identity, and creativity into consumer tech. Their initial offerings, the Phone (1) and Phone (2), were celebrated for their distinct transparent design and the interactive Glyph Interface. With the Phone (3), Nothing is taking a decisive step into a more premium category, reflected not only in the pricing but also in the device’s enhanced specifications and features.

The company’s CEO, Carl Pei, emphasized this shift during the product launch event in London, stating that the Phone (3) is “built to show that there’s still room for joy, identity, and creativity in the tech we carry every day.” He further added that the phone “builds on an idea we’ve had since Phone (1): turning the internal logic of the phone into something visual, emotional, and even architectural.” This statement speaks to Nothing’s continued commitment to design-centric innovation, even as they chase higher performance benchmarks.

Design Evolution: The Glyph Matrix

One of the most talked-about changes in the Nothing Phone (3) is the evolution of its signature Glyph Interface. Unlike previous models that featured an array of light strips, the Phone (3) introduces the “Glyph Matrix.” This new system is a micro-LED display positioned on the top right corner of the transparent back panel. Composed of 489 programmable micro-LEDs, the Glyph Matrix offers more functional utility beyond mere light shows. It can display monochromatic images for app alerts and contact notifications, run simple widgets like a digital clock, stopwatch, or battery indicator, and even facilitate mini-games such as “Spin the Bottle” with the help of a dedicated “Glyph Button” on the back.

The Glyph Button itself is a novel addition. It functions as a quick access point to cycle through Glyph Matrix options and can be long-pressed to activate new AI features like “Flip to Record,” which starts transcribing conversations when the phone is face down. Nothing has also announced a public SDK for the Glyph Matrix, encouraging developers to create their own tools and games, which could significantly expand its utility and appeal. The overall design maintains Nothing’s transparent aesthetic with etched techno-industrial patterns underneath the glass, showcasing internal components. The camera module’s asymmetrical placement has drawn mixed reactions, with some finding it unique and others less cohesive, yet the phone’s overall feel in hand is described as premium and comfortable due to its flat aluminum sides and balanced weight. The device will be available in classic Black and White color options, with the white model noted for its resistance to fingerprints.

Under the Hood: Performance and Power

Powering the Nothing Phone (3) is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. This is a substantial upgrade from the Snapdragon 778G SoC found in the Phone (2) and positions the Phone (3) as a strong contender in the high-performance segment. Nothing claims significant performance improvements, including a 36% faster CPU, 88% better graphics, and enhanced AI handling compared to its predecessor. While not Qualcomm’s absolute top-tier chip, the 8s Gen 4 is part of the flagship series, providing robust performance for demanding applications and gaming.

The phone comes with two RAM and storage configurations: 12GB RAM paired with 256GB of internal storage, and a higher-end 16GB RAM with 512GB of internal storage. There is no expandable storage via a microSD card slot.

Battery life is a crucial aspect for any smartphone, and the Nothing Phone (3) addresses this with a larger 5500mAh silicon-carbon battery, an upgrade from the Phone (2)’s 4700mAh cell. Nothing reports that this silicon-carbon anode technology contributes to increased energy density. The device supports 65W wired fast charging, capable of reaching 50% charge in under 20 minutes and a full charge in less than an hour. Additionally, it features 15W wireless charging and 5W reverse wireless charging, allowing users to power up compatible accessories.

Camera Capabilities: Built for Creators

Photography has been a focus for Nothing, and the Phone (3) takes a significant step forward with its camera system. It features a triple rear camera setup, with all three sensors boasting 50-megapixel resolution. The main camera uses a 1/1.3-inch sensor with an f/1.68 aperture, offering optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS), along with autofocus. Nothing claims it’s 70% faster at capture than the Phone (2).

A notable addition is the 50MP periscope telephoto lens, marking the first time a Nothing phone includes a dedicated zoom lens, providing 3x optical zoom and the ability to crop in for an effective 6x zoom. It also doubles as a macro camera for close-up shots. The third rear camera is a 50MP ultrawide sensor with a 114-degree field of view. For selfies and video calls, the Phone (3) is equipped with a 50MP front-facing camera. The camera system supports 4K video recording at 60 frames per second across all lenses with OIS, along with 1080p at 240fps for slow-motion video. Nothing also highlights its “TrueLens Engine 4” for image and video processing, along with pro-designed preset photo styles for diverse aesthetics.

Software Experience and AI Integration

The Nothing Phone (3) ships with Nothing OS 3.5, based on Android 15. Nothing has committed to providing 5 years of major Android updates and 7 years of security patches, a significant promise that adds long-term value to the device. Nothing OS maintains its signature clean and minimalistic interface, with custom icons and native applications.

The software experience is further enhanced by new AI features. “Essential Search” allows users to swipe up for universal search across the phone and the web. “Flip to Record,” enabled by the Essential Key and Glyph Matrix, transcribes conversations when the phone is placed face-down. “Essential Space” acts as a private, AI-powered hub for notes, ideas, and reminders. These AI integrations are designed to streamline user interactions and add practical utility to the device.

Availability and Market Reaction

Pre-orders for the Nothing Phone (3) began on July 1, 2025, with open sales scheduled to commence on July 15, 2025. The phone will be available through major online platforms like Flipkart and Flipkart Minutes, as well as offline retail stores such as Vijay Sales and Croma.

The initial reaction to the Nothing Phone (3)’s pricing in India has been one of varied emotions. While some tech enthusiasts appreciate Nothing’s ambition to enter the premium segment with competitive specifications and innovative features, others express concern over the significant price jump, questioning if Nothing has priced itself out of the market it initially appealed to. The effective pricing of Rs 62,999 (with bank discounts and exchange offers) aims to soften the blow and make the device more accessible. The free Nothing Ear (worth Rs 14,999) with pre-orders and a one-year extended warranty for early buyers are strategic incentives to drive initial sales.

Nothing’s journey in the smartphone market has been marked by its distinct approach to design and user experience. With the Phone (3), the company is making a bold statement, attempting to carve out a niche in the highly competitive premium segment. The success of this move will depend on how Indian consumers perceive the value proposition of the Phone (3) – whether its unique design, advanced camera, powerful performance, and new AI features justify its higher price tag in a market accustomed to fierce competition and varied pricing strategies.

FAQ Section

Q1: What is the official starting price of Nothing Phone (3) in India?

A1: The official starting price of the Nothing Phone (3) in India is Rs 79,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Q2: Are there any launch offers or discounts available for the Nothing Phone (3) in India?

A2: Yes, with bank discounts and exchange bonuses, the effective starting price can be as low as Rs 62,999. Pre-orders also receive a free pair of Nothing Ear earbuds and a 1-year extended warranty.

Q3: When will the Nothing Phone (3) be available for purchase in India?

A3: Pre-orders began on July 1, 2025, and open sales for the Nothing Phone (3) will start on July 15, 2025.

Q4: What are the key camera specifications of the Nothing Phone (3)?

A4: The Nothing Phone (3) features a triple 50MP rear camera setup (main with OIS, ultrawide, and a periscope telephoto with 3x optical zoom) and a 50MP front camera.

Q5: What processor powers the Nothing Phone (3)?

A5: The Nothing Phone (3) is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset.

Q6: What is the “Glyph Matrix” on the Nothing Phone (3)?

A6: The Glyph Matrix is a new micro-LED display on the back of the Nothing Phone (3), consisting of 489 programmable LEDs, offering more functional notifications and interactive elements than the previous Glyph Interface.

Q7: What is the battery capacity and charging speed of the Nothing Phone (3)?

A7: The Nothing Phone (3) has a 5500mAh silicon-carbon battery and supports 65W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

Q8: What Android version does the Nothing Phone (3) run on, and how many updates are promised?

A8: The Nothing Phone (3) runs on Nothing OS 3.5, based on Android 15. Nothing promises 5 years of major Android updates and 7 years of security patches.