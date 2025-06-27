Nothing Phone 3 to Feature 50MP Periscope Telephoto, Teased Design, and July 1st Launch

The much-awaited Nothing Phone 3 is ready to make its global debut on July 1, 2025, bringing an array of exciting new features. With camera upgrades and a refreshed design, the Phone 3 promises to elevate the brand’s profile in a competitive market. Leaked renders and official teasers have confirmed a significant camera enhancement with a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens, a first for the company. This addition positions the device not only as a design leader but also as a strong contender in the smartphone market, thanks to its improved photographic capabilities.

Key Takeaways:

Launch Date: July 1, 2025

July 1, 2025 Camera: 50MP periscope telephoto lens, 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP front camera

50MP periscope telephoto lens, 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, and 50MP front camera Design: The new Glyph Matrix replaces the previous Glyph Interface

The new Glyph Matrix replaces the previous Glyph Interface Performance: Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset

Powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset Battery: 5,150mAh battery with 65W wired charging

5,150mAh battery with 65W wired charging Pricing: Expected to be in a higher price segment than its predecessors

A New Era of Imaging for Nothing

The camera system is one of the standout features of the Nothing Phone 3, and for good reason. The inclusion of a 50MP periscope telephoto lens is a game-changer for the brand, marking the first time such advanced zoom tech is being used in one of their devices. Periscope lenses, which use a horizontal arrangement and a prism to reflect light to the sensor, allow for greater optical zoom without compromising on image quality—something that digital zoom simply can’t achieve.

In addition to the telephoto lens, the Phone 3 is expected to feature a triple 50MP camera setup on the back. This is likely to include a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP ultrawide sensor, adding versatility and ensuring high-quality photos at various focal lengths. Selfie lovers can also look forward to a 50MP front camera, a significant step up from its predecessors, ensuring crisp detail for photos and video calls. With this configuration, the Phone 3 is set to provide an all-around top-tier photography experience.

Design Evolution: The Glyph Matrix

Nothing has been known for its transparent design philosophy, and the Phone 3 takes this a step further with a new Glyph Matrix. The previous model featured the Glyph Interface, a set of segmented LED strips that lit up for notifications. The Phone 3’s Glyph Matrix is a more sophisticated version, with a denser array of micro-LEDs that can form more intricate patterns and animations.

Adam Bates, Nothing’s Head of Design, explained that the Glyph Matrix is more “expressive and intentional,” offering better programmability and allowing users to customize lighting for different interactions. This flexible system is expected to react to sounds and notifications, creating a unique experience for each user. The new design also frees up internal space, possibly for more advanced components, while the transparent aesthetic continues to be a hallmark of Nothing’s identity. The phone will be available in both white and black color options, with renders indicating a reconfigured rear camera setup that’s somewhat off-center—marking a departure from the more symmetrical design found on previous models. The Essential Key or action button from the Nothing Phone (2a) is also rumored to return.

Performance Under the Hood: Snapdragon 8s Gen 4

The Nothing Phone 3 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor, a chipset that strikes a balance between raw power and efficiency. While it’s not Qualcomm’s top-tier offering, it still promises a significant performance boost over the Nothing Phone 2, including a 36% increase in CPU performance, 88% improvement in GPU performance, and a 60% jump in NPU performance. These upgrades will ensure a smoother user experience, better gaming performance, and improved handling of AI-driven tasks.

Leaked Geekbench results for a device identified as Nothing A024 (believed to be the Phone 3) show impressive scores, further highlighting the strength of this chipset. The device will be equipped with up to 16GB of RAM, a first for Nothing, paired with 256GB and 512GB storage options. This combination should ensure ample memory and storage, allowing users to run demanding apps and multitask with ease.

Battery and Charging: Enhanced Endurance

Battery life is a crucial factor for modern smartphones, and the Nothing Phone 3 seems to deliver on this front. It will feature a 5,150mAh battery, a significant increase from the 4,700mAh found in its predecessor. This larger battery is expected to offer longer usage times.

When it comes to charging, the Phone 3 will support 65W wired fast charging, a big step up from the 45W charging capabilities of the previous model. This means users can expect faster recharging times. Wireless charging is also likely to remain supported, adding further convenience.

Software Experience: Nothing OS 3.3 and Extended Support

The Nothing Phone 3 will run Nothing OS 3.3, based on Android 15. Known for its clean user interface and minimal bloatware, Nothing OS offers a visually distinct and smooth experience. One of the standout features of the Phone 3 will be its long-term software support, with the company committing to five years of Android updates and seven years of security patches. This extended support is a rare commitment in the Android ecosystem and will give users peace of mind knowing their device will stay updated and secure for years to come.

Expect several enhancements with Nothing OS 3.3, such as improved quick settings, additional lock screen customization options, new widgets, and refined app drawer functionalities. There are also hints at new fingerprint animations and the introduction of a dedicated Nothing Gallery app for quicker photo access.

Anticipated Pricing and Market Positioning

While official pricing won’t be confirmed until the launch event, early indications suggest the Nothing Phone 3 will be positioned at a higher price point than its predecessors. CEO Carl Pei mentioned that the phone could be priced around EUR 800 (approximately ₹90,500). However, some analysts speculate that the pricing in India could range between ₹50,000 and ₹60,000, with higher-end variants possibly reaching up to ₹68,000. This reflects Nothing’s ambition to enter the premium smartphone market and compete with established brands in the segment. Additionally, the device will be manufactured locally in India, signaling Nothing’s commitment to the Indian market.

The Nothing Phone 3 looks set to blend innovation with practicality. From the 50MP periscope telephoto lens to the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset and the new Glyph Matrix, the device promises a distinctive experience. Its impressive camera system, longer battery life, and enhanced software support all contribute to making it a flagship contender. Expect all the details to be officially revealed on July 1, 2025, at 10:30 PM IST during the global launch event.

FAQs about Nothing Phone 3:

Q1: When is the Nothing Phone 3 officially launching?

A1: The Nothing Phone 3 is officially launching on July 1, 2025, at 10:30 PM IST.

Q2: What are the main camera specifications of the Nothing Phone 3?

A2: The Phone 3 will feature a triple 50MP rear camera setup, including a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. It will also have a 50MP front camera.

Q3: What processor will power the Nothing Phone 3?

A3: The Phone 3 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset.

Q4: How has the Glyph Interface changed on the Nothing Phone 3?

A4: The Phone 3 introduces the Glyph Matrix, a system of micro-LEDs offering more customizable and expressive lighting patterns compared to the original Glyph Interface.

Q5: What is the battery capacity and charging speed of the Nothing Phone 3?

A5: The Phone 3 will feature a 5,150mAh battery with 65W wired fast charging, and support for wireless charging.

Q6: What Android version will the Nothing Phone 3 run, and what is its software update policy?

A6: The device will run Nothing OS 3.3 based on Android 15, with five years of Android updates and seven years of security patches.

Q7: What are the expected RAM and storage configurations for the Nothing Phone 3?

A7: The Phone 3 will offer up to 16GB of RAM and storage options of 256GB and 512GB.

Q8: What is the anticipated price range for the Nothing Phone 3 in India?

A8: The price in India is expected to range between ₹50,000 and ₹60,000, with higher-end variants potentially reaching up to ₹68,000.

Q9: Will the Nothing Phone 3 have an action button like some other smartphones?

A9: Yes, the Phone 3 is expected to feature an “Essential Key” or action button on the side, similar to the one found on the Nothing Phone (2a).

Q10: Where will the Nothing Phone 3 be manufactured?

A10: The Phone 3 will be manufactured locally in India, at Nothing’s facility in Chennai.