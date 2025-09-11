Nothing to Roll Out Android 16 Update for Its Phones

London-based tech company Nothing is preparing to release Google’s next major software upgrade, Android 16, across its smartphones. Staying true to its software update policy, the company will extend the new operating system to all current models: the Nothing Phone (1), Phone (2), and Phone (2a). The update will come in the form of Nothing OS 3.0, the company’s customized interface built on top of Android.

Key Takeaways

Eligible Phones: Nothing Phone (1), Nothing Phone (2), and Nothing Phone (2a) will receive the Android 16 update.

Nothing Phone (1), Nothing Phone (2), and Nothing Phone (2a) will receive the Android 16 update. New Software Version: The rollout will arrive as Nothing OS 3.0, based on Android 16.

The rollout will arrive as Nothing OS 3.0, based on Android 16. Expected Features: Android 16 is expected to bring enhanced privacy settings, improved satellite connectivity, AI-powered functions, and better notification controls.

Android 16 is expected to bring enhanced privacy settings, improved satellite connectivity, AI-powered functions, and better notification controls. Release Timeline: A beta release is expected in late 2025, with the stable update likely to follow in early 2026.

Eligible Nothing Devices

Nothing has maintained a consistent approach to software updates, offering three years of major Android version upgrades and four years of security patches. Based on this policy, all of the company’s active smartphones will be covered under the Android 16 rollout.

Eligible devices include:

Nothing Phone (2)

Nothing Phone (2a)

Nothing Phone (1)

For owners of the Nothing Phone (1), this update will be the third and final major Android upgrade, completing the company’s initial promise from its 2022 launch.

While Nothing will add its own design elements and features through Nothing OS 3.0, the foundation remains Android 16. Google’s upcoming release is expected to emphasize stronger privacy and security controls, giving users more authority over data access and app permissions.

Improved satellite connectivity is another area of focus, potentially enabling emergency communication in areas without network coverage. Google is also working on deeper integration of artificial intelligence within the operating system, along with smarter notification management tools that could prevent apps from sending repeated alerts in a short timeframe.

On top of the standard Android improvements, nothing users can expect additional refinements. This may include fresh widgets, new options for customizing the Glyph Interface on the back of the phones, and subtle changes to its signature dot-matrix visuals and monochrome app icons.

Nothing’s rollout schedule will likely mirror past updates. First a developer beta should appear a few months after Google launches Android 16, followed by a public beta, and eventually the stable version. If the company follows this familiar pattern, the full release could arrive in early 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Which Nothing phones will get the Android 16 update?

A1: The Nothing Phone (1), Nothing Phone (2), and Nothing Phone (2a) are all scheduled to receive the Android 16 update.

Q2: When will the stable Android 16 update be released for Nothing phones?

A2: While an exact date is not set, the stable version of Nothing OS 3.0 with Android 16 is expected to be released for users in early 2026. A beta program will likely start before the end of 2025.

Q3: Will this be the last major update for the Nothing Phone (1)?

A3: Yes, Android 16 is expected to be the third and final major OS version update for the Nothing Phone (1), as per the company’s three-year update policy. The phone will continue to receive security updates for another year after that.

Q4: What will the new software be called?

A4: The new software update based on Android 16 is expected to be called Nothing OS 3.0.

Q5: How can I check for the Android 16 update on my Nothing phone?

A5: When the update is available, you can check for it by going to Settings > System > System Update on your Nothing phone.