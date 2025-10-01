News

Nothing unveils ‘Essential’ AI platform that lets you build apps without coding

Nothing introduces 'Essential,' a new no-code AI platform integrated into Nothing OS, allowing users to create custom AI applications and workflows directly on their devices.

By Mahak Aggarwal
5 Min Read
Nothing unveils 'Essential' AI platform that lets you build apps without coding

London-based technology company Nothing has rolled out ‘Essential,’ its new artificial intelligence platform built right into Nothing OS. The idea is fairly straightforward but powerful: it gives people the ability to create their own AI-powered apps and automated workflows without needing to touch a single line of code. In practice, that means more control over how your phone works for you, and the chance to shape it around your personal needs rather than being boxed into predefined apps.

Key Takeaways

  • No-Code AI: ‘Essential’ lets users build AI apps through a simple visual interface, no coding required.
  • Deep Integration: It’s baked directly into Nothing OS, the company’s Android-based operating system.
  • On-Device Processing: Everything runs on the device itself, boosting privacy and performance.
  • Custom Creations: Tools like personal assistants, text summarizers, or automated social media generators can all be built.

How ‘Essential’ Works

At the core of ‘Essential’ is a visual, block-based system that does away with traditional programming. Instead, users piece together “nodes” or “blocks” into a flow, similar to building a flowchart, where each block represents an action. For instance, you could take a “text input” block, connect it to a “translate” block, and then link it to a “speak aloud” block, effectively creating your own quick voice translator in minutes.

One of the standout aspects here is on-device processing. Unlike many AI services that send your requests to cloud servers, ‘Essential’ runs everything locally on your Nothing smartphone. This approach matters for two reasons. First, it helps keep your data private and secure, since it never leaves your device. Second, it tends to make the tools more responsive, as they don’t have to rely on a constant internet connection.

The bigger picture is that Nothing wants to reimagine what smartphones can feel like day-to-day. Founded by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, the company has been positioning itself as a challenger to the standard grid-of-apps experience. With ‘Essential,’ users could, say, build a tool that scans a long email for key action points and adds them to a to-do list, or an app that drafts a creative caption before you post a photo.

Availability and Public Reaction

The launch of a no-code AI platform directly into a mobile operating system is, in many ways, uncharted territory. Naturally, there’s already curiosity online. Early discussions hint at excitement but also plenty of questions, how intuitive will it be? What limitations might appear once people start experimenting? And, importantly, which devices will actually get it?

Nothing is expected to roll out ‘Essential’ as part of a future Nothing OS update, starting with newer models like the Phone (2a) and Phone (2). That places the company in step with a growing number of tech players trying to bring AI down to earth, making it less about lofty, abstract capabilities and more about practical tools people can actually use in their daily lives.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is Nothing ‘Essential’?

A. ‘Essential’ is a no-code AI platform from the company Nothing. It is built into their mobile operating system, Nothing OS, and allows users to create custom AI applications and automated tasks using a simple visual interface.

Q. Do I need to be a programmer to use ‘Essential’?

A. No, you do not need any coding or programming skills. The platform is designed for everyone and uses a drag-and-drop system to build apps.

Q. How does ‘Essential’ protect my privacy?

A. The platform is designed to work on-device. This means your data is processed on your phone instead of being sent to external servers, which helps keep your information private.

Q. Which Nothing devices will get the ‘Essential’ platform?

A. Nothing will likely release ‘Essential’ as part of a Nothing OS update. It is expected to be available first on newer devices, with a wider rollout to follow.

Q. What kind of apps can I build with ‘Essential’?

A. You can build a variety of simple, personalized tools. Examples include text summarizers, language translators, content generators for social media, and automated workflows that connect different functions on your phone.

With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
