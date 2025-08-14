NTT DATA and Google Cloud Partner to Accelerate AI Cloud Solutions Globally

NTT DATA and Google Cloud have joined forces in a global partnership aimed at speeding up the development and adoption of AI-powered cloud solutions for businesses around the world. It’s a collaboration that blends NTT DATA’s deep expertise in AI, data engineering, and cloud-native services with Google Cloud’s advanced AI and cloud capabilities. The shared goal is fairly ambitious: to create tailored, scalable solutions that meet the very specific needs of industries ranging from finance to healthcare.

Key takeaways

NTT DATA and Google Cloud have partnered to deliver AI-powered cloud solutions worldwide.

The partnership combines NTT DATA’s industry knowledge with Google Cloud’s technology.

Focus areas include industry-specific AI, cloud modernization, security, and sovereign cloud solutions.

A dedicated Google Cloud Business Group will lead the charge, with a goal of certifying 5,000 engineers.

Target sectors include finance, manufacturing, and healthcare.

This partnership comes at a time when companies everywhere are leaning more heavily on modern cloud infrastructure, especially as AI steadily becomes part of everyday IT and business operations. The timing makes sense. According to Gartner, global spending on public cloud services could reach $723 billion by 2025. That figure alone hints at how central cloud technology is becoming, and why a partnership like this one could carry weight. To support adoption, the two companies will also be making joint investments in key markets.

Another priority is AI-driven cloud modernization. Many organizations still run on legacy systems, and updating them can be complex. The partnership will use Google Distributed Cloud for secure, scalable modernization, managed on NTT DATA’s global infrastructure, covering everything from on-premises data centers to public cloud environments. This also ties into next-generation application and security modernization, including mainframe upgrades, API management, and running SAP on Google Cloud.

Sovereign cloud innovation is another area in focus, particularly for sectors like government and finance, where data sovereignty and compliance are non-negotiable. Here, Google Distributed Cloud can be deployed in offline, “air-gapped” environments for maximum isolation, or in secure “connected” setups that integrate with other cloud services. Developers will also have access to a Google Distributed Cloud sandbox to test, learn, and speed up deployment, helping teams upskill along the way.

NTT DATA’s role extends from consulting to building, implementing, and managing these solutions. Its GenAI framework, Takumi, will integrate with Google Cloud’s AI stack to help clients move from early-stage concepts to full-scale deployment of generative AI use cases. This effort also builds on NTT DATA’s Smart AI Agent Ecosystem, which pairs top technology partnerships with specialized talent to ensure AI adoption is both responsible and effective.

To deliver on all this, NTT DATA has set up a global Google Cloud Business Group. Thousands of engineers and consultants will work side-by-side with Google Cloud teams, guiding clients through adoption and modernization. Looking ahead, NTT DATA plans to certify 5,000 engineers in Google Cloud technology, reinforcing its position as a leader in cloud transformation. Both companies are also co-investing in joint sales and go-to-market campaigns aimed at industries where AI-driven cloud adoption could have the biggest impact.

This global partnership builds on their earlier co-innovation work in the Asia-Pacific region and follows NTT DATA’s acquisition of Niveus Solutions, a Google Cloud specialist with multiple awards under its belt. The impact is already visible: Carrefour, a global retailer, has migrated over 380 workloads to Google Cloud and is now running SAP HANA on the platform. According to José Luis González Santana, Head of IT Infrastructure at Carrefour, the move has given them the agility to launch new services faster and deliver a better experience for customers.

FAQs

Q: What is a global partnership?

A: A global partnership is an agreement between two or more companies to work together on a worldwide scale to achieve shared business goals.

Q: What are agentic AI solutions?

A: Agentic AI solutions are advanced AI systems that can act independently to perform tasks and solve problems, rather than just providing information.

Q: What is the role of NTT DATA’s Takumi framework?

A: Takumi is NTT DATA’s GenAI framework that helps clients guide their GenAI projects from the initial idea phase to full deployment, working with Google Cloud’s AI stack to make the process faster.

Q: What does “sovereign cloud” mean?

A: A sovereign cloud is a cloud computing environment where data is stored and processed within a specific country to meet local data residency laws and regulatory demands, ensuring data remains private and secure.