Number Navo Buds N1 Review: A Budget Earbud with Surprising Endurance

I’ve spent a fair bit of time with the Number Navo Buds N1 in bold black, trying them out across different routines – from daily commutes to marathon work sessions. In a crowded TWS market, especially the wallet-friendly end, the N1 tries to make its mark by bundling in features you wouldn’t typically expect at its modest INR 899 price tag. This review breaks down whether these earbuds genuinely deliver what they promise.

Key Takeaways

Claimed 100 hours of total playtime, a standout figure in its price range.

13mm dynamic drivers with a bass-forward sound signature.

Quad-mic setup with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for calls.

Dual device pairing and Bluetooth 5.4 for seamless transitions.

35ms low latency mode supports casual gaming and smooth video playback.

INR 899 price tag makes it an enticing option for budget-conscious buyers in India.

Design and Build Quality

When I first unboxed the Navo Buds N1, the bold black finish made a solid first impression. The matte texture of the case not only looks sharp but feels reassuringly grippy and fairly resistant to smudges. The earbuds themselves follow a stem-style design, not unlike pricier competitors, which generally offers a more secure in-ear fit.

The case is compact and definitely pocket-friendly, a plus for on-the-go use. The earbuds snap into place magnetically, and overall, the construction doesn’t feel cheap. It’s mostly plastic, sure, but decently put together. I’ve accidentally dropped the case from pocket height a couple of times, and it survived without major scuffs or cracks, which is reassuring at this price.

Comfort and Fit

Comfort is subjective, of course, but in my experience, the Navo Buds N1 fit quite well. They come with different sizes of silicone ear tips, and after trying all of them, the medium ones offered the best seal and comfort. This snug fit is crucial, not just for keeping them in place, but also for better sound and passive noise isolation. I wore them for 2-3 hours at a time during commutes and desk work and didn’t run into discomfort or ear fatigue. They held steady even during light walking and movement, which adds to their day-to-day practicality.

Audio Performance

Now, sound. With 13mm dynamic drivers, you can guess the audio leans toward bass, and it does! Bass is punchy and energetic, making EDM, hip-hop, and Bollywood tracks feel more vibrant. Thankfully, it doesn’t veer into overly boomy territory that muffles everything else.

Vocals (in the mid-range) are reasonably clear—not studio-quality by any means, but good enough to follow dialogues, lyrics, and podcasts without much strain. Treble has some sparkle too, though nothing excessively sharp or fatiguing. It’s a lively sound, well-suited for everyday listening, though maybe not for detail-seeking audiophiles. At full volume, I noticed a touch of sound bleed in quiet rooms. Keeping the volume at 70-80% mostly solved that without compromising the listening experience.

Microphone and Call Quality

The quad-mic ENC setup works fine indoors. In quieter rooms, my voice came through cleanly, and the people on the other end didn’t mention any issues. In louder environments – say, near traffic or a market – ENC did its best but couldn’t fully mask ambient noise. My voice was still intelligible, but background sounds occasionally crept in. It’s not flawless, but definitely usable for casual and indoor calls.

Connectivity and Latency

Bluetooth 5.4 ensures a stable connection, and pairing was hassle-free. The auto-pairing feature kicked in reliably each time I opened the case. Dual pairing worked surprisingly well, allowing me to juggle between my phone and laptop without needing to disconnect and reconnect manually. It’s a thoughtful addition that genuinely helps during a busy workday.

The 35ms low latency mode deserves a nod too. I tried it with YouTube and a few mobile games, and the audio-visual sync held up quite well. No noticeable lag, at least nothing that disrupted the experience. Hardcore gamers might want more precision, but for casual play or streaming, this mode holds its own.

Battery Life

This is where the Navo Buds N1 really flexes. Number claims up to 100 hours of total playtime with the case, and while I couldn’t count every single minute, real-world usage definitely supported the claim. The buds alone gave me around 9-10 hours of continuous playback on moderate volume. Add the case, and I went days—sometimes a full week—without reaching for the charger.

The fast charging is another bonus: 15 minutes of charging for 150 minutes of playback is excellent, especially when you’re heading out and need a quick top-up. For anyone who dreads constant recharging, this is a massive selling point.

Key Specifications

Colour: Bold Black

Bold Black Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4

Bluetooth 5.4 Driver Size: 13mm Dynamic Drivers

13mm Dynamic Drivers Playtime: Up to 100 hours (with charging case)

Up to 100 hours (with charging case) Fast Charging: 15 minutes charge for 150 minutes playback (via USB Type-C)

15 minutes charge for 150 minutes playback (via USB Type-C) Microphone: Quad-Mic with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC)

Quad-Mic with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) Latency: 35ms Low Latency Mode

35ms Low Latency Mode Dual Pairing: Yes

Yes Charging Port: USB Type-C

USB Type-C Price in India: INR 899

Verdict

At INR 899, the Number Navo Buds N1 offers an undeniably compelling package. Its headline feature, the extraordinary battery life, really tips the scales for those tired of recharging every other day. The sound quality hits a sweet spot for bass lovers and casual listeners. While it has its limitations, like ENC in loud settings and average high-end clarity, the overall value is hard to beat.

If you’re a student, a frequent commuter, or just someone looking for solid TWS earbuds without burning a hole in your wallet, the Navo Buds N1 should be high on your list. It’s practical, comfortable, and offers more than you’d expect at this price. Just don’t expect studio-grade precision, and you likely won’t be disappointed.

Official website.

FAQs

Q1: How long does the Number Navo Buds N1 battery last on a single charge?

A1: The earbuds offer about 9-10 hours of playback on a single charge, with the case extending total playtime to around 100 hours.

Q2: Does the Navo Buds N1 have noise cancellation?

A2: Yes, it uses Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) with four microphones for better call clarity. It doesn’t support Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for music.

Q3: Can I connect the Navo Buds N1 to multiple devices at once?

A3: Absolutely. It supports dual device pairing, so you can switch between two devices seamlessly.

Q4: Is the Navo Buds N1 good for gaming?

A4: It includes a 35ms low latency mode, which helps sync audio with visuals. It’s well-suited for casual gaming and video watching.

Q5: What is the price of the Number Navo Buds N1 in India?

A5: It is priced at INR 899 in India.