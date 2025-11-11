Nuuk Partners with Karan Johar, Launches Food-Safe Air Fryer and Energy-Saving Heaters

Direct-to-consumer home appliance brand Nuuk has announced its latest product lineup in collaboration with filmmaker Karan Johar, aiming to blend design, intelligence, and efficiency into everyday Indian homes. The brand’s new range addresses common household frustrations-slow heating, high power consumption, and outdated designs-by introducing smarter, safer, and more aesthetic solutions.

At the heart of this launch are three new products: the Nuuk BRĪSK Air Fryer, the HÖT BLOX OFR (Oil-Filled Radiator), and the HÖT BAR PTC Heater. Together, they mark a significant expansion of Nuuk’s product portfolio, showcasing its commitment to thoughtful innovation that balances form and function.

Key Takeaways

Nuuk launched three new appliances: BRĪSK Air Fryer, HÖT BLOX OFR, and HÖT BAR PTC Heater.

The launch is in collaboration with filmmaker Karan Johar, reflecting an effort to connect with modern Indian households.

BRĪSK Air Fryer is India’s first air fryer featuring a food-safe ILAG CeramicTech coating, free from toxins such as PTFE and PFOA.

The HÖT BLOX and HÖT BAR heaters are designed for maximum energy efficiency and rapid, silent performance.

The HÖT BLOX OFR includes RapidHeat™ technology and Smart App integration for remote control and energy tracking.

Focus on Health and Indian Cuisine: The BRĪSK Air Fryer

The Nuuk BRĪSK Air Fryer stands out for its focus on health and food safety. Its 6.5L basket features a Swiss-engineered ILAG CeramicTech coating, which is 100% toxin-free-completely free from substances like lead, cadmium, PFOA, PFAS, and PTFE. For families increasingly concerned about what goes into their food, that’s a reassuring promise.

In terms of performance, the 1600W air fryer uses a 360° Rapid Air Circulation system to cook food evenly and up to 30% faster, while locking in moisture. What’s thoughtful here is how it caters to Indian cooking styles-offering eight preset modes that include Tandoor, Crispy Fry, Ferment, and Dehydrate, alongside familiar ones like Bake and Grill.

It also adds practical touches: a see-through window, intuitive digital display, and shake reminder alarm for better cooking control. Available in Nuuk Red, Serene Grey, and Sesame Grey, the BRĪSK is priced at INR 8,999. It’s currently available on Nuuk’s official website, with Amazon availability beginning November 15, 2025.

Intelligent and Efficient Home Heating

Nuuk’s latest heater lineup directly addresses the everyday pain points of traditional heaters-slow warm-up times, excessive noise, and poor energy performance.

The Nuuk HÖT BLOX OFR is designed to be India’s most energy-efficient oil-filled radiator. It uses RapidHeat technology to warm rooms up to 30% faster, and its intelligent Eco Mode helps save up to 20% energy by automatically adjusting power usage to maintain temperature within ±1°C accuracy.

Users can manage the heater through a digital touch display, remote control, or even the NUUK App, which enables remote pre-warming, scheduling, and real-time energy tracking. Available in Serene Grey and Midnight Black, the HÖT BLOX OFR is priced at INR 13,999.

For those who prefer instant warmth, the Nuuk HÖT BAR PTC heater delivers heat in just 2 seconds, thanks to its high-grade ceramic heating plate. It provides 42.86% more heat volume and up to 20% higher energy efficiency than traditional coil-based heaters. The model features a super silent BLDC motor, feather-touch control panel, and dual orientation (vertical or horizontal), allowing for flexible placement across rooms.

The HÖT BAR comes in Nuuk Red, Serene Grey, and Electric Blue, and is priced at INR 6,499. Like the BRĪSK, it will also be available on Amazon starting November 15, 2025.

A Thoughtful Blend of Safety, Design, and Intelligence

Gazal Kalra, Co-Founder of Nuuk, shared that the brand’s design philosophy revolves around making appliances both thoughtful and intelligent. The new lineup reflects this vision-combining safety-first innovation, such as the toxin-free ceramic coating in the BRĪSK Air Fryer, with smart energy-saving features like the Eco Mode in the heaters. Wrapped in modern design aesthetics, these appliances seem built to complement the evolving Indian home.

Related FAQs

Q1: What is ILAG CeramicTech coating and why is it important in an air fryer?

A1: ILAG CeramicTech is a Swiss-engineered ceramic coating used in the Nuuk BRĪSK Air Fryer. It ensures the cooking surface is completely toxin-free, containing no PTFE (Teflon), PFAS, PFOA, lead, or cadmium-making it safe even at high cooking temperatures.

Q2: How does the Nuuk HÖT BLOX OFR save energy?

A2: The HÖT BLOX heater uses Eco Mode and precise temperature control to optimize energy usage. It automatically adjusts power to maintain the set temperature between 15°C and 35°C, reducing overall energy consumption by up to 20% compared to standard oil-filled radiators.

Q3: Where can I buy the new Nuuk appliances?

A3: All three products-the BRĪSK Air Fryer, HÖT BLOX OFR, and HÖT BAR PTC heater-are currently available on Nuuk’s official website. They will also be listed on Amazon starting November 15, 2025.