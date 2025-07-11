NVIDIA Unveils GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs at New Delhi Event

NVIDIA recently took the stage in New Delhi to showcase its latest innovations, focusing on the highly anticipated GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs. This event, titled the “Future of AI” showcase, offered an exciting preview of the upcoming GPUs powered by the new Blackwell architecture. With an emphasis on AI capabilities, the GPUs promise to enhance experiences for gamers, developers, and content creators alike. The event featured detailed demonstrations and technical discussions from industry experts, including Jeff Yen, Director of Technical Marketing, APAC, and John Gillooly, Senior Technical Marketing Manager, APAC South at NVIDIA.

Key Takeaways:

The GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs, built on Blackwell architecture, were introduced with a focus on AI-driven performance for gaming and creation.

These GPUs feature next-gen Tensor Cores and RT Cores, enabling AI-enhanced graphics and real-time ray tracing.

GeForce RTX 5050 graphics cards will be available in July, starting at INR 27,000.

NVIDIA also showcased groundbreaking AI technologies like RTX Neural Shaders and DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation.

AI tools for productivity and content creation were highlighted, including AI Arch Design, AnythingLLM, and NVIDIA AI Workbench.

A Leap in AI-Driven Graphics

The GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs are designed to elevate performance for gaming, content creation, and productivity, with enhanced AI features. The inclusion of next-gen Tensor Cores and RT Cores enables real-time ray tracing, AI-enhanced graphics, and neural rendering.

Powered by the NVIDIA Blackwell RTX architecture, the new series leverages technologies like DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation to boost frame rates and reduce latency with NVIDIA Reflex 2. It also supports the latest RTX Neural Shaders for impressive graphical fidelity.

GeForce RTX 5050 GPUs – Desktop & Laptop Versions

GeForce RTX 5050 graphics cards will be available from the second half of July, starting at INR 27,000. These GPUs will be sold through partners like Gigabyte, ZOTAC, MSI, Asus, Colorful, Inno3D, and Galax, with pre-built systems available from local builders like Vishal Peripherals, EliteHubs, Ant PC, and The MVP.

The RTX 5050 cards will require a single PCIe 8-pin cable and draw a maximum of 130 watts at stock speeds, making them suitable for systems with power supplies of 550 watts or higher. Key specs include a 2.31GHz base clock speed, 2,560 CUDA cores, 5th-gen Tensor Cores, 4th-gen Ray Tracing Cores, a 9th-gen NVENC, 6th-gen NVDEC, and 8GB of GDDR6 memory on a 128-bit bus.

NVIDIA also showcased the powerful GeForce RTX 50 Series laptops, equipped with the Blackwell architecture, making them ideal for both gamers and creators. These laptops are expected to deliver exceptional performance, with options like the GeForce RTX 5080, 5070Ti, and 5060 GPUs from ASUS, MSI, and HP.

Blackwell’s AI Revolution in Graphics

NVIDIA’s Blackwell architecture introduces RTX Neural Shaders, which integrate AI networks into shaders, enabling real-time cinematic-level materials and lighting in games. The RTX Neural Faces feature uses generative AI to render stable, high-quality digital faces in real time, while RTX Mega Geometry increases the number of ray-traced triangles in scenes, improving realism for game characters and environments.

AI in Gaming and Content Creation with DLSS 4

With the introduction of DLSS 4, NVIDIA continues to push the boundaries of gaming and content creation. Over 100 games and applications now support DLSS 4, which provides impressive performance improvements. Titles like FBC: Firebreak and DOOM: The Dark Ages are launching with DLSS 4, while Portal with RTX has received an update to include the new technology.

But it’s not just about gaming. NVIDIA also highlighted the impact of AI in content creation, particularly with AI Arch Design. This tool can transform sketches or 3D models into stunning, high-quality renderings in real time—running faster on RTX GPUs. Popular design tools like Chaos Enscape and Autodesk VRED have also integrated DLSS 4, enhancing real-time visualization for designers.

NVIDIA is also bringing AI to local applications. AnythingLLM, for instance, is an open-source desktop app that lets users integrate large language models (LLMs) locally, ensuring faster workflows and enhanced data privacy. Meanwhile, the NVIDIA AI Workbench offers a development environment for data scientists, allowing them to create and collaborate on AI apps using GPU systems.

For personal productivity, ChatRTX offers users the chance to personalize GPT-powered models, running locally on Windows RTX PCs for fast and secure results. Meanwhile, the updated NVIDIA Broadcast app offers AI-driven tools like Studio Voice for clearer audio, Virtual Key Light for better lighting, and improved features for background noise removal and eye contact correction.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture?

A1: The Blackwell architecture is the backbone of the new GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs. It’s designed to deliver cutting-edge AI performance and is optimized for gaming, content creation, and productivity.

Q2: When will the GeForce RTX 5050 graphics cards be available in India?

A2: The GeForce RTX 5050 cards are expected to hit the shelves in India starting in the second half of July.

Q3: What is the starting price of the GeForce RTX 5050 graphics card?

A3: The GeForce RTX 5050 graphics card will start at INR 27,000.

Q4: What is DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation?

A4: DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation is a cutting-edge NVIDIA technology that uses AI to enhance frame rates and improve visual quality in games and applications, delivering smoother and more responsive experiences.

Q5: What are RTX Neural Shaders?

A5: RTX Neural Shaders integrate AI networks into shaders, enabling film-quality materials, lighting, and other effects in real-time games—taking visual fidelity to the next level.