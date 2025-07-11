NxtQuantum Introduces India’s First Locally Built Ai+ Smartphone

In a groundbreaking move for India’s digital landscape, NxtQuantum has unveiled the Ai+ Smartphone, India’s very first fully authored smartphone. Built entirely in India and operating on Indian infrastructure, the device promises global-level performance while prioritizing data privacy.

Key Takeaways:

India’s First Fully Authored Smartphone: The Ai+ Smartphone is developed and governed entirely within India, ensuring total control over design, data, and operations.

The Ai+ Smartphone is developed and governed entirely within India, ensuring total control over design, data, and operations. Powered by NxtQuantum OS: The Ai+ Smartphone runs on NxtQuantum OS, India’s first indigenous mobile operating system.

The Ai+ Smartphone runs on NxtQuantum OS, India’s first indigenous mobile operating system. Focus on Data Privacy: The smartphone emphasizes user control over data storage, access, and protection.

The smartphone emphasizes user control over data storage, access, and protection. Two Models Available: The Ai+ lineup includes the Pulse and Nova 5G models, available in five colors, starting at Rs 4,499.

The Ai+ lineup includes the Pulse and Nova 5G models, available in five colors, starting at Rs 4,499. Secure Data Storage in India: All personal data is securely stored within the country, using MeitY-approved Google Cloud Regions.

The official launch event was spearheaded by Madhav Sheth, CEO of Ai+ Smartphone and Founder of NxtQuantum Shift Technologies. He was joined by Shashikumar Sreedharan, Managing Director of Google Cloud India, and Smrithi Ravichandran, Vice President of Mobiles at Flipkart. Together, they highlighted the aim to redefine mobile phone development by merging cutting-edge performance with robust data control.

The Ai+ Smartphone, running on NxtQuantum OS, represents a clear alternative to foreign-made devices and software, giving Indian users greater control over their personal data. NxtQuantum’s mission is to disrupt the smartphone market by promoting transparency, data security, and digital trust.

Madhav Sheth explained, “The Ai+ Smartphone is about putting control back in the hands of Indian users. For years, we’ve relied on phones and platforms that were never designed with India in mind. Ai+ Smartphone changes that. These phones are fast, well-designed, and most importantly, they keep your data safe.”

Models and Features

The Ai+ Smartphone lineup features two models: Pulse and Nova 5G. Both models are available in five vibrant colors: Blue, Black, Green, Purple, and Pink. They all run on the locally developed NxtQuantum OS and are produced in India by United Telelinks (Bangalore) Limited at their Noida Factory, aligning with NxtQuantum’s long-term goal of enhancing local digital infrastructure.

From the software to the supply chain, every aspect of the Ai+ Smartphone is tailored to reflect India’s priorities. The smartphones support regional languages, offer local content, and provide a customizable experience via NxtQuantum’s Theme Designer Tool. Notable features such as extended battery life, high-definition displays, dual SIM support, and enhanced camera performance have been designed specifically with Indian consumers in mind.

India, currently the second-largest smartphone market globally with over 800 million users, faces a growing concern over user data privacy. Many smartphones today rely on foreign software and route user data through third-party servers outside the country. The Ai+ Smartphone addresses this concern by storing all personal data securely in India, with the infrastructure managed via MeitY-approved Google Cloud Regions.

Pricing and Availability

The full Ai+ smartphone lineup is now available for purchase through Flipkart and other retail channels. The Pulse model starts at Rs 4,499 and boasts features such as a 6.7” HD+ Display, 90Hz refresh rate, T615 Chip (262K Antutu score), 50MP Dual AI camera, 5000mAh battery, and a side fingerprint sensor. Its flash sale is scheduled for July 12 at 12 Noon.

The Nova 5G model starts at Rs 7,499, offering a 6.7” HD+ Display with a 120Hz refresh rate, T8200 Chip (501K Antutu Score), 50MP Dual AI camera, 5000mAh battery, and side fingerprint sensor. The Nova 5G flash sale will take place on July 13 at 12 Noon.

Smrithi Ravichandran, Vice President of Mobiles at Flipkart, said, “At Flipkart, we’ve seen growing demand for smartphones that are not just affordable but trustworthy. We’re proud to bring Ai+ Smartphone to our customers, a product that blends performance, privacy, and purpose.”

Special Offers

To celebrate the launch, NxtQuantum is offering several introductory deals, including:

A ₹500 instant discount on Axis Bank credit card and EMI transactions.

3 months of no-cost EMI on Bajaj Finserv.

An exchange bonus available under Flipkart’s Prexo program.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What makes the Ai+ Smartphone “India’s first fully authored smartphone”?

A1: The Ai+ Smartphone is considered “fully authored” because it is completely developed and manufactured in India. It runs on NxtQuantum OS, India’s sovereign mobile operating system, and operates on a local data infrastructure that ensures all user data remains within the country.

Q2: How does the Ai+ Smartphone ensure data privacy?

A2: The Ai+ Smartphone runs on NxtQuantum OS, which implements a zero-trust security framework. All personal data, including app preferences and backups, is securely stored in MeitY-approved Google Cloud Regions in India, providing maximum privacy and control for the user.

Q3: What are the key differences between the Pulse and Nova 5G models?

A3: The Pulse is a 4G smartphone priced at Rs 4,499, featuring a 6.7” HD+ 90Hz display and T615 chip. The Nova 5G, priced at Rs 7,499, is a 5G-enabled model with a 6.7” HD+ 120Hz display and a more powerful T8200 chip. Both models feature a 50MP dual AI camera and a 5000mAh battery.

Q4: Where can I buy the Ai+ Smartphone?

A4: The Ai+ Smartphone lineup is available for purchase on Flipkart and other retail channels across India.

Q5: What operating system does the Ai+ Smartphone use?

A5: The Ai+ Smartphone runs on NxtQuantum OS, which is India’s first sovereign mobile operating system, developed by NxtQuantum Shift Technologies.