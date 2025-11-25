Oakley Meta HSTN AI Glasses Launch in India December 1 with Focus on Athletes and Localized AI

Oakley and Meta are gearing up to introduce their Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses in India starting December 1, a move that feels like the beginning of a new chapter for performance-focused smart eyewear in the country. The glasses combine Oakley’s signature athletic design with Meta’s increasingly capable AI features, making them particularly appealing for athletes, fitness-driven users, and anyone who prefers staying hands-free while remaining connected.

Pre-sales have already opened on the Sunglass Hut website, with prices beginning at INR 41,800. Once fully available, the glasses will reach stores nationwide through Sunglass Hut and several major optical and eyewear retailers. It’s perhaps the first time Indian consumers are getting a blend of high-performance hardware and localized AI tools in this specific category.

The launch itself marks the arrival of a new segment in India, offering real-time insights, hands-free assistance, and a set of India-first features that feel surprisingly thoughtful.

Key Takeaways

Launch Date and Price: Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses go on sale in India on December 1, with prices starting at INR 41,800.

Target Audience: Built primarily for athletes and sports enthusiasts, with a strong emphasis on durability and performance.

Core Features: A high-resolution 3K camera, open-ear speakers, and IPX4 water resistance.

India-Specific AI: Full Hindi interaction with Meta AI, enabled by Sarvam’s language tools.

Celebrity AI Voice: English AI voice option from Deepika Padukone available at launch.

UPI Testing: Hands-free UPI-Lite QR-code payments are being tested through WhatsApp-linked bank accounts.

Performance Meets Artificial Intelligence

The Oakley Meta HSTN glasses bring together the bold, distinctive shape of Oakley’s HSTN frame and Meta’s integrated AI layer. They’re built for movement, not for sitting still, so the inclusion of an IPX4 water resistance rating makes sense. Whether it’s sweat during training or light rain during an outdoor run, the glasses are created to keep going without worry.

On the hardware side, the device features an ultra-wide 12MP camera that can record crisp 3K videos and capture photos hands-free. It feels especially useful for athletes who want to document practice sessions or simply keep their hands free while cycling or hiking. The open-ear directional Bluetooth speakers allow users to listen to music, podcasts, or take calls while still staying aware of their surroundings, which is something I think outdoor athletes will appreciate.

Battery life reaches up to 8 hours of typical daily use, with about 19 hours on standby. The included charging case extends usage by another 48 hours. It’s enough to comfortably get through long training days, or even weekend travel, without constantly looking for a charger.

Smarter AI Built for Sports

At the center of these glasses sits the Meta AI assistant. Hands-free access through the “Hey Meta” voice command lets users get updates or insights instantly, which feels especially convenient for athletes who don’t want to interrupt their momentum.

Meta highlights examples like receiving wind analysis before a golf swing or checking surf conditions on the go. Perhaps more use cases will emerge as athletes experiment with it, but even now, having quick, on-the-move assistance without needing a phone can be valuable.

Localization and Celebrity Voice

Recognizing the needs of Indian consumers, Meta has rolled out meaningful localization from day one. The glasses now support full Hindi language interaction. Users can switch to Hindi through the Device Settings in the Meta AI app, and from there, they can ask questions, give commands, play media, and capture content entirely in Hindi. This capability is powered by Sarvam’s language tools, which have been gaining attention for their efficiency in real-world applications.

Meta has also introduced Celebrity AI Voice options, adding a more personal or familiar element to everyday interactions. One of the first English voices available to Indian users is that of Deepika Padukone. For many, hearing an AI assistant respond in a recognizable voice might feel surprisingly engaging, even if it’s a novelty at first.

Testing UPI-Lite Payments

Another feature currently under testing may turn out to be one of the most practical additions for Indian users. The glasses will eventually support UPI Lite QR-code payments simply by looking at a QR code and saying, “Hey Meta, scan and pay.” Payments will be processed through the user’s WhatsApp-linked bank account.

It’s easy to imagine this becoming handy for quick purchases, especially when holding a phone isn’t convenient. Although the feature won’t be available on day one, it’s expected to roll out after the launch once testing is complete.

Availability and Style Options

The Oakley Meta HSTN glasses are Rx-ready and will be available in six frame and lens combinations, offering a mix of style and function. The lineup includes:

Oakley Meta HSTN Warm Grey with PRIZM Ruby Lenses

Oakley Meta HSTN Black with PRIZM Polar Black Lenses

Oakley Meta HSTN Brown Smoke with PRIZM Polar Deep-Water Lenses

Oakley Meta HSTN Black with Transitions Amethyst Lenses

Oakley Meta HSTN Clear with Transitions Grey Lenses

Oakley Meta HSTN Black with Clear Lenses

Oakley’s Prizm lens technology maintains its central role here, enhancing contrast and visibility for sports and outdoor performance. It’s clear the aim is to pair functionality with the design aesthetics Oakley is known for.

