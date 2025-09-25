Oakter Launches Portable Studio AC 5000 for INR 15,500, Targets Small Homes

Oakter, the consumer electronics brand from Riot Labz Pvt Ltd, has introduced its new Studio AC 5000, a compact and portable air conditioner priced at ₹15,500. Announced on September 25, 2025, the product is aimed at small and mid-sized urban homes across India. The company says it wants to bridge the gap between bulky, power-hungry air conditioners and low-cost desert coolers, offering something that sits in the middle. The unit is now available on Amazon and Flipkart.

What stands out about the Studio AC 5000 is its focus on low power usage and portability. At just 348.35W per hour, its energy draw is significantly lower than a standard 1-ton AC. It runs on a regular 230V, 6A socket, which means users don’t have to invest in additional wiring. Weighing only 18.5 kg, it’s much lighter than a conventional 1.5-ton window unit, which often tips the scale at around 50 kg. This makes it easier to move around if needed.

Oakter has designed the unit for simple, hassle-free installation. The plug-and-play setup doesn’t require a technician, although a carpenter might be needed to prepare a sealed opening in a window for proper fitting. The AC measures 35 cm in depth, 41 cm in width, and 30 cm in height, with a clean white finish that blends easily into most interiors.

Speaking about the launch, Shishir Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of Oakter, said, “Air conditioners in India have traditionally been bulky, expensive, and power-hungry, while coolers, though affordable, compromise on performance. With Studio AC 5000, we wanted to create a category-defining product that is light, efficient, water-smart, and easy to install.”

Another notable feature is the condensation reuse system. Instead of letting water drip away, the unit collects and recycles it to cool the condenser coils. This not only helps performance but also minimizes wastage. According to the company, this system makes the machine reliable in both dry and humid climates. The noise level is 57.6 dB, which is fairly moderate for an air conditioner in this size range.

In short, Oakter seems to be testing new ground with this launch. The Studio AC 5000 is clearly not intended to replace larger, more powerful air conditioners, but it does present a practical, budget-friendly alternative for smaller spaces where coolers just don’t cut it.

