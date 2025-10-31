News

Official Media Partner TechBharat Brings Exclusive Updates from Global Leaders Meet 2025

By Hardik Mitra
Official Media Partner TechBharat Brings Exclusive Updates from Global Leaders Meet 2025

As the official media partner for the ITAD & WEEE 2025 – Global Leaders Meet, TechBharat is on the ground at The Leela Ambience, New Delhi, bringing exclusive, real-time coverage from one of India’s most significant platforms for technology, sustainability, and policy dialogue. This partnership marks an important milestone for TechBharat, reaffirming its position as a trusted voice in the country’s fast-evolving technology and innovation landscape.

Over the years, TechBharat has established itself as more than just a publication. It has become a bridge between the industry and its stakeholders — amplifying conversations around digital transformation, circular economy, ESG frameworks, and data security. That’s precisely why our collaboration with the Global Leaders Meet 2025 feels both natural and deeply meaningful. As the official media partner, we are not just reporting updates; we are documenting a collective vision for India’s digital and environmental future.

The Global Leaders Meet 2025, focused on IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) and Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE), is a convergence of policymakers, industry pioneers, sustainability experts, and technology innovators from across the country. It’s where the most pressing questions about e-waste, data protection, and responsible tech consumption are being debated — and where real, actionable pathways are beginning to take shape.

Day 1: Key Takeaways

The first day, held on October 30, was packed from start to finish — a full spectrum of sessions that tackled both the technical and policy dimensions of India’s growing e-waste and IT asset disposal landscape. The conversations were intense, and at times, refreshingly candid.

Setting the Stage

Sumit Chandna

The day began with Sunil Chandna, CEO of Stellar Data Recovery, who spoke about the “5 Big Growth Drivers” shaping India’s device refurbishment market. He painted a compelling picture of the sector’s untapped potential — both as an economic engine and as a critical part of sustainable technology use.

The Policy Front

A significant highlight of the morning was Panel Discussion 1, which brought together senior members of India’s pollution control boards — including S. Sreekala (Chairman, KSPCB) and Dr. Siddhartha Gautam (Delhi Pollution Control Committee) — alongside private sector innovators. The session didn’t shy away from the hard questions. The discussion zeroed in on the persistent challenges in managing WEEE (Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment) streams, from inconsistent state-level regulations to gaps in implementation.

Data Security & ESG

BitRaser

As the day progressed, the conversation naturally shifted toward the delicate intersection of data security and environmental responsibility. Steven Batumalay from the Data Security Group delivered one of the most crucial talks of the event so far, underlining the growing risks around data centres and how ITAD (IT Asset Disposition) is fast becoming a core pillar of global data protection frameworks.

That theme carried forward into Panel Discussion 3, which featured experts from Deloitte and the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE). Together, they unpacked how ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) goals are evolving beyond compliance checklists to influence actual design, traceability, and accountability within the circular tech supply chain.

Building a Global Hub

ITAD

The final formal session of Day 1, Panel Discussion 4, took a strategic look at how India could establish itself as a global leader in the electronics refurbishing space. Moderated by Sumit Monga (Lenovo), the panel included notable figures such as Kshitin Nagarkar (Microsoft), Srinivasu Moturi (Voltas), and Vishesh Handa (NewJaisa). Their conversation revolved around the need for standardized frameworks, stronger public-private partnerships, and an inclusive, stakeholder-driven approach to circularity.

The day wrapped up on a lighter yet equally meaningful note with the “Djembe Night” networking event — an evening that mixed cultural warmth with professional exchange. Attendees connected over music, shared insights informally, and perhaps, found new partnerships that could shape the future of the sector.

Looking Ahead: Day 2 in Progress

As Day 2 unfolds, the focus has clearly shifted from defining challenges to building actionable roadmaps. The much-anticipated session on “The Vision for India’s E-Waste Future” is currently underway, promising deeper clarity on how industry, regulators, and innovators can collectively design a scalable circular economy model for the nation.

TechBharat will continue to bring exclusive insights and real-time coverage from the ITAD & WEEE 2025 Global Leaders Meet. Stay tuned for more updates, key announcements, and expert perspectives from the event floor.

ByHardik Mitra
With 5 years of digital media experience and a Digital Marketing degree from Delhi University, Hardik's SEO strategies have significantly grown Tech Bharat's online presence, earning accolades at various digital marketing forums.
