Ola S1 Electric Scooters Sell Out in 5 Minutes on Day 1 of Muhurat Mahotsav Sale

Ola Electric’s entire stock of S1 electric scooters sold out in just five minutes after its ‘Muhurat Mahotsav’ festive sale went live today. The quick sale highlights strong consumer interest in electric vehicles during the festive buying season in India. The sale, which began at 10 AM, saw the company’s popular models, including the S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X+, being completely booked by eager customers across the country.

Key Takeaways

Ola Electric’s festive sale, named ‘Muhurat Mahotsav’, saw its scooter inventory sell out in five minutes.

All models, including the S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1 X+, were part of the sale.

Attractive offers, including a flat discount of up to ₹10,000 and extended warranty packages, spurred the high demand.

The company has announced it will reopen the purchase window soon with a fresh batch of scooters.

The high demand was driven by a set of attractive offers introduced by Ola Electric for the festive period. The Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer had announced a flat discount of ₹10,000 on its flagship S1 Pro model, along with a ₹5,000 discount on the S1 Air and S1 X+ variants. Additionally, customers were offered a 5-year extended battery warranty package at a reduced price and favorable financing options with zero down payment.

Ola Electric is a major player in India’s growing two-wheeler EV market. The company’s scooter lineup caters to different price points. The S1 Pro is the top-tier model, featuring a 4 kWh battery that provides a certified range of 195 km and a top speed of 120 km/h. The more accessible S1 Air comes with a 3 kWh battery, offering a 151 km range and a 90 km/h top speed. The S1 X+ is positioned as a practical option with similar battery and range specifications as the S1 Air but with slightly different software features.

An Ola Electric spokesperson confirmed the stock clearance and stated that the company was prepared for high demand but the initial response exceeded their projections. “We are thrilled by the incredible response from customers on the first day of our Muhurat Mahotsav. We are working to bring the next batch of our S1 scooters for the sale and will announce the date for the next purchase window very soon,” the spokesperson said.

This sales performance indicates a positive trend for the electric vehicle industry in India, which benefits from government subsidies and rising fuel prices. Such flash sales create a strong buzz and help companies clear inventory while attracting new buyers into the EV ecosystem.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. Which Ola scooter models were part of the Muhurat Mahotsav sale?

A. The sale included Ola Electric’s complete S1 lineup: the S1 Pro, S1 Air, and the S1 X+.

Q. What were the main offers during the Ola sale?

A. The primary offers included a flat discount of up to ₹10,000, reduced prices on the 5-year extended battery warranty, and special financing schemes like zero down payment options.

Q. I missed the sale. When can I buy an Ola scooter next?

A. Ola Electric has stated that it will announce a new date for the next purchase window soon after restocking its inventory. You can check their official website or mobile app for updates.

Q. What is the price of the Ola S1 Pro after the discount?

A. The Ola S1 Pro, which typically retails for around ₹1,47,499 (ex-showroom), was available for approximately ₹1,37,499 during the sale after the flat ₹10,000 discount.

Q. What is the certified range of the Ola S1 Air?

A. The Ola S1 Air has an ARAI-certified range of 151 km on a single full charge from its 3 kWh battery pack. The real-world range may vary based on riding conditions and style.