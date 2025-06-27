OMEN VALORANT Challengers South Asia 2025 Split 3 Underway: Path to Ascension Pacific Narrows

The OMEN VALORANT Challengers South Asia (OMEN VCSA) 2025 season is now entering its critical final phase. Split 3, the culmination of South Asia’s premier VALORANT tournament, kicked off today, June 27. The action-packed online matches will run until July 3, determining which four teams will make it through to the VCT Ascension Pacific Qualifiers. These qualifiers will be held online from July 7–8, with the grand finale taking place in Gurugram on July 12–13. Organized by Riot Games and NODWIN Gaming, and with OMEN by HP as the title sponsor, OMEN VCSA serves as the official route for South Asia’s elite teams to compete for a spot at the prestigious VCT Ascension Pacific 2025.

Key Takeaways:

OMEN VALORANT Challengers South Asia (VCSA) 2025 Split 3 is now live.

Split 3 will run online from June 27 to July 3, 2025.

The split decides the top four teams for VCT Ascension Pacific Qualifiers.

Ascension Qualifiers will take place online (July 7–8) and culminate in a LAN event in Gurugram (July 12–13).

The total prize pool for Split 3 is ₹53 lakhs, contributing to a season total of ₹1.13 crore.

Current leaderboard leaders: Revenant X Spark (155 points), Velocity Gaming (130), Reckoning Esports (120).

Competing teams: Revenant Esports, Reckoning Esports, S8UL, Velocity Gaming, GE Academy, Dot Exe Esports, XO IND, and Asterisk.

The winner of the Ascension Qualifiers will represent South Asia at VCT Ascension Pacific 2025.

The Intensifying Race for Regional Supremacy

Split 3 of OMEN VCSA 2025 is the most crucial stage of the competition. With ₹53 lakhs up for grabs in this final split, the stakes are undeniably high, but the real tension lies in securing a place in the Ascension Qualifiers. The Qualifiers are a direct ticket to VCT Ascension Pacific 2025, offering regional champions a chance to battle the best teams from across Asia-Pacific. This is where it gets interesting: a season-long prize pool of ₹1.13 crore is a testament to the investment in the region’s VALORANT esports ecosystem.

The leaderboard is already heating up. Revenant X Spark holds the lead with 155 points, followed closely by Velocity Gaming (130 points) and Reckoning Esports (120 points). These standings show that every match in Split 3 matters, with teams jostling for a top-four position. Thanks to the new points-based progression system introduced in 2025, every team must maintain consistent performance throughout the season—an approach that makes this split all the more exciting.

The Contenders: A Mix of Veterans and Newcomers

Split 3 features eight teams, each eager to carve out a spot in the Ascension Qualifiers. This lineup brings together seasoned squads and fresh faces alike, with some teams returning from earlier splits, while others, like XO IND and Asterisk, are newcomers who earned their place through the Promotion and Relegation system.

Veteran teams such as Revenant Esports, Reckoning Esports, S8UL, Velocity Gaming, GE Academy, and Dot Exe Esports have all earned their places through solid performances in the previous splits. These squads know the game inside out and have the skills to match. But the inclusion of XO IND and Asterisk brings an exciting unpredictability. These fresh teams, which fought their way up from the lower tiers, are eager to prove themselves on the big stage. Their inclusion helps keep the competition dynamic, showcasing the region’s growing talent pool.

A Look Back: The Journey Through Splits 1 and 2

The road to Split 3 has been full of surprises and top-tier gameplay, with memorable moments from both Splits 1 and 2 shaping the current standings.

Split 1: Velocity Gaming stunned fans by securing a perfect record after emerging from the open qualifiers. Their dominant run set the bar for the season, earning them critical Challenger Points and proving their potential as a major force in the region.

Split 2: Revenant X Spark triumphed in a tense LAN finale, edging out Reckoning Esports in a thrilling series. The offline format added an extra layer of excitement and pressure, highlighting the importance of composure in high-stakes environments. Kirill Matsanov, ‘moner’ from Reckoning Esports, shone brightly in Split 2, racking up 258 kills and delivering clutch performances that earned him the MVP title.

These two splits have already influenced the current leaderboard, setting the stage for an unpredictable final showdown in Split 3.

The Revamped Format and Path to Ascension

The 2025 edition of OMEN VCSA has revamped its structure to make the tournament even more competitive and engaging. The introduction of a cumulative points-based progression system ensures that consistent performances across all splits will be rewarded. This system moves away from a single-split winner-takes-all approach, making every match matter.

The top four teams based on cumulative Challenger Points from Splits 1, 2, and 3 will secure spots in the Ascension Qualifiers, which are themselves divided into an online phase (July 7–8) and a LAN finale in Gurugram (July 12–13). The winner of the LAN event will represent South Asia at the VCT Ascension Pacific 2025, taking their shot at competing on the global stage.

Perspectives from the Organizers

As Split 3 unfolds, the tournament organizers are feeling the intensity of this final phase. Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder & Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming, reflected on the heightened stakes: “Split 3 is where the pressure peaks. Teams know this is their final shot to book a ticket to the VCT Ascension Pacific 2025 and make South Asia proud on the international stage. The battle lines are drawn, and fans can expect some of the fiercest VALORANT action of the year.”

Sukamal Pegu, Esports Lead at Riot Games, echoed this sentiment: “We’ve reached the most critical phase of the season. With the leaderboard tightly contested and everything on the line, every match in Split 3 becomes a make-or-break moment. The journey through VCSA has already highlighted the incredible talent across South Asia, and Split 3 is set to deliver a thrilling conclusion before the Ascension Qualifiers.”

Both comments reflect the growing excitement surrounding the tournament, emphasizing the pressure that teams are under and the broader ambition to establish South Asia as a significant player in the global VALORANT scene.

The Significance of VALORANT Esports in South Asia

OMEN VCSA 2025 is more than just a competition; it’s a cornerstone for the growing esports ecosystem in South Asia. As VALORANT continues to rise in popularity across the region, tournaments like VCSA are crucial in developing competitive talent and fostering fan engagement. With the support of Riot Games, NODWIN Gaming, and OMEN by HP, South Asian esports is poised for continued growth.

For aspiring players, the tournament provides a structured competitive environment where they can hone their skills and gain recognition. And for fans, it’s a chance to follow their favorite teams and experience the excitement of high-level VALORANT action. Ultimately, a South Asian team making it to VCT Ascension Pacific would be a significant milestone, validating the region’s potential on the global stage.

Tournament Details and Broadcast Information

Split 3:

Dates: June 27 – July 3, 2025

Format: Online matches

Ascension Qualifiers Online:

Dates: July 7 – July 8, 2025

Format: Online phase for the top four teams

Ascension Qualifiers LAN:

Dates: July 12–13, 2025

Venue: Gurugram, India

Format: High-stakes LAN finale

Broadcast Information:

YouTube: Available in both Hindi and English.

Facebook: Hindi-language broadcasts for regional fans.

What’s at Stake: The Grand Finale’s Promise

The stakes are as high as they’ve ever been. For the teams competing in Split 3, every match is a final chance to secure a spot in the Ascension Qualifiers. This is the moment that could define careers and propel South Asia’s top talent onto the global stage. The upcoming LAN event in Gurugram will serve as a thrilling climax to this journey, offering intense competition and unforgettable moments for players and fans alike.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is OMEN VALORANT Challengers South Asia (OMEN VCSA)?

A1: OMEN VCSA is the official pathway tournament series for VALORANT teams in South Asia, organized by Riot Games and NODWIN Gaming, aiming to qualify teams for the VCT Ascension Pacific stage.

Q2: When does OMEN VCSA 2025 Split 3 take place?

A2: OMEN VCSA 2025 Split 3 runs online from June 27 to July 3, 2025.

Q3: How much prize money is available in OMEN VCSA 2025 Split 3?

A3: Split 3 features a total prize pool of ₹53 lakhs. The cumulative prize pool for the entire 2025 VCSA season is INR 1.13 crore.

Q4: What are Challenger Points and how do they work?

A4: Challenger Points are accumulated by teams based on their performance across all splits of OMEN VCSA 2025. These points determine the top four teams that will advance to the Ascension Qualifiers.

Q5: Which teams are currently leading the Challenger Points leaderboard?

A5: Revenant X Spark (155 points), Velocity Gaming (130 points), and Reckoning Esports (120 points) are currently leading the Challenger Points leaderboard.

Q6: What is the significance of the VCT Ascension Pacific Qualifiers?

A6: The VCT Ascension Pacific Qualifiers are the final stage of the OMEN VCSA, where the top four teams compete for one slot to represent South Asia at the VCT Ascension Pacific 2025 international tournament.

Q7: When and where will the VCT Ascension Pacific Qualifiers LAN event be held?

A7: The VCT Ascension Pacific Qualifiers LAN event will be held on July 12–13, 2025, in Gurugram, India.

Q8: Where can fans watch the OMEN VCSA 2025 Split 3 matches?

A8: Fans can watch the matches on NODWIN Gaming’s YouTube channel (Hindi & English broadcasts) and NODWIN Gaming’s Facebook page (Hindi broadcast).

Q9: Who was the MVP of OMEN VCSA 2025 Split 2?

A9: Kirill Matsanov (a.k.a. ‘moner’) from Reckoning Esports was named the MVP of Split 2, with 258 kills and numerous clutch performances.

Q10: How did new teams like XO IND and Asterisk qualify for Split 3?

A10: XO IND and Asterisk qualified for Split 3 through the Promotion and Relegation system, which allows new challengers to earn their way into the main competition based on their performance.