On this World Photography Day, let’s take a look how mobile photography is evolving

On World Photography Day, the focus is on how smartphones are changing photography. What was once a simple tool for snapshots has become a sophisticated device for creating art. new phones from various companies are being introduced with features that were previously only available on professional cameras. This trend is driven by advancements in computational photography, multi-lens systems, and smart software.

The OnePlus 13 is designed for advanced mobile photographers. It uses a 5th-Gen Hasselblad camera system with features like Action Mode and Clear Burst to reduce motion blur in fast-moving scenes. Users can also access Master Mode for manual control over colors and tones. The phone includes a 120-degree ultra-wide lens and a 3x telephoto with Hasselblad Portrait Mode, which adds a soft background effect. For short video clips, the Livephoto feature captures a few seconds of motion.

The OnePlus 13s is a smaller device with a 50MP wide and a 50MP telephoto camera. It is aimed at users who want to capture daily life. The phone’s camera includes AI Scene Enhancement for richer colors and a Multi Autofocus system for quick subject locking. It also offers specific creative modes such as Hi-Res and Long Exposure.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 13R features a triple-camera setup with two 50MP lenses and an 8MP ultra-wide. It includes Dual Exposure tech for sharp photos of fast movement and Livephoto for short motion clips. The phone is built for everyday use, capturing everything from portraits to night scenes.

iQOO Devices Target Aspiring Creators and Professionals

iQOO has launched new models aimed at different types of photographers. The iQOO Z10R is built for new content creators. It has a 32MP 4K front camera for high-quality vlogs and reels. The back camera is a 50MP Sony IMX882 with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), which helps with stable shots in low light. Features like Super Night Mode and Studio AURA Light are included, along with an Underwater Mode. The phone has IP68 and IP69 ratings for durability.

For professional users, the iQOO 13 offers a powerful triple-camera system. This includes a 50MP Sony IMX 921 VCS true-color camera, a 50MP Sony IMX 816 telephoto, and a 50MP ultrawide lens. It can record video in 8K and has a 32MP front camera with 4K video at 60FPS. The phone supports up to 30x zoom and has a Q10 2K 144Hz Ultra Eyecare display for accurate photo viewing. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset.

The iQOO Neo 10 comes with a 50MP Sony OIS primary camera and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. Its 32MP front camera supports 4K 60FPS video recording. The phone also has Super Night Mode for night photography and a portrait mode with professional focal lengths.

The iQOO Neo 10R has a 50MP Sony IMX882 OIS primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 32MP front camera with 4K 30FPS video. This model is designed for travel photographers, with a large 6400mAh battery and 80W FlashCharge.

The smartphone has become a portable studio. Modern phones can shoot 4K and even 8K video. This high-resolution content, especially when shooting in RAW format, uses a lot of storage.

Companies like Sandisk offer portable SSDs like the SANDISK Extreme Portable SSD and the SANDISK Extreme PRO Portable SSD to help creators manage large files on the go. These SSDs are rugged, portable, and fast, which is useful for creators who need reliable storage.

Today, features like computational photography, multi-lens setups, and advanced low-light modes are common.

Computational photography uses software to process images, creating things like portrait mode and HDR photos. This allows phones to handle difficult lighting.

Night modes now use AI to combine multiple exposures, producing clear photos without a tripod. These advancements have changed how creators and hobbyists use their phones to tell stories.