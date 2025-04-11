News

One Charger to Rule Them All? This 160W Adapter Might Be Your Travel Savior!

Tired of travel charging chaos? Promate's TripMate-GaN160 is the world's first 160W GaN universal adapter. Fast charge all your devices in one compact gadget!

By Aditi Sharma
Promate Technologies

Are you tired of juggling multiple bulky chargers every time you pack your bags? Do you dread those agonizingly slow charging times at airport terminals or hotel rooms? If you’ve ever felt the frustration of your laptop dying mid-presentation or your phone running out of juice just as you’re about to capture that perfect travel moment, then listen up!

Promate Technologies has just unveiled something that could genuinely change the way we power up our devices on the go: the TripMate-GaN160. This isn’t just another travel adapter; it’s the world’s first 160W GaNFast universal all-in-one powerhouse. Let’s unpack why this little gadget is generating buzz among frequent travelers and tech enthusiasts.

For years, packing for a trip meant a tangled mess of chargers for your phone, tablet, laptop, and maybe even other gadgets. The TripMate-GaN160 aims to simplify this chaos. Imagine a single, compact adapter that can charge all your essential devices simultaneously and at blazing-fast speeds. That’s the promise of this new device.

The secret lies in its GaNFast technology. Traditional silicon-based chargers can be bulky and less efficient, often generating significant heat. Gallium Nitride (GaN) is a next-generation semiconductor material that allows for smaller, cooler, and more efficient chargers. Promate has harnessed this technology to create an adapter that’s reportedly 60% smaller than conventional options yet packs a serious punch.

What exactly can this adapter do? The TripMate-GaN160 boasts an impressive array of ports. It features an ultra-fast 140W PD USB-C port, perfect for quickly charging even power-hungry laptops like the 16-inch MacBook Pro or the Dell XPS 17. It also includes two additional PD USB-C ports and a 60W USB-A port, catering to a wide range of devices, from tablets and smartphones to older USB-A accessories.

But that’s not all. This adapter also features a universal AC socket that supports up to 2500W. This means you can even power appliances like hair dryers or travel irons, depending on the voltage of the country you’re in. With interchangeable US, UK, EU, and AU plugs, the TripMate-GaN160 ensures compatibility in over 150 countries. No more fumbling with multiple plug converters!

Gopal Jeyaraj, Head of Sales at Promate Technologies, India and SAARC, emphasizes the company’s commitment to enhancing the travel experience. He states that the TripMate-GaN160 is designed to be the “ultimate travel companion for seamless global connectivity,” whether you’re traveling for business or leisure.

Safety is also a key consideration. The TripMate-GaN160 incorporates a multi-protect safety system, including a 10A fuse, overcharge protection, short-circuit prevention, and temperature control. This gives you peace of mind knowing your valuable devices are protected while charging.

For professionals who rely on their laptops, gamers who need to keep their high-performance machines powered, and digital nomads constantly on the move, the TripMate-GaN160 appears to be a game-changer. The ability to charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro at its full 140W charging speed is a significant advantage, something not typically found in other travel adapters.

The Promate TripMate-GaN160 became available on April 10th and is priced at Rs. 8999. It’s exclusively available on Amazon.in in black color.

If you’re someone who travels frequently and is looking for a single, powerful, and compact charging solution, the Promate TripMate-GaN160 might just be the travel savior you’ve been waiting for. Could this be the end of your travel charging woes? It certainly looks promising.

ByAditi Sharma
Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
