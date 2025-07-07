OnePlus 13, 13s Get Rs 10,000 Price Drop During Amazon Prime Day

With Amazon Prime Day 2025 just around the corner, shoppers in India can expect some enticing deals, particularly on flagship smartphones. This year, OnePlus is rolling out notable discounts on its latest devices, the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13s. Both phones are set to receive a Rs 10,000 price cut during the sale, which officially runs from July 12 to July 14. Although, if history is any indication, early deals could start popping up as soon as July 10.

Key Takeaways:

OnePlus 13 and 13s receive a Rs 10,000 discount for Prime Day.

OnePlus 13 will be available at Rs 59,999, down from Rs 69,999.

OnePlus 13s will drop to Rs 44,999 from its original Rs 54,999 price tag.

Discounts include a Rs 5,000 price reduction and either a Rs 5,000 bank offer or exchange bonus.

Amazon Prime Day 2025 runs from July 12–14, with early access from July 10.

The OnePlus 13, which debuted in India on January 7, 2025, originally came with a starting price of Rs 69,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. During Prime Day, this model will be offered at Rs 59,999. That total discount combines a Rs 5,000 flat price cut with an additional Rs 5,000 off via select credit cards—though availability may depend on which bank you use. There are also exchange deals and no-cost EMI options to further sweeten the pot.

Specs-wise, the OnePlus 13 doesn’t disappoint. It sports a large 6.82-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display, complete with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive 4500 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, it runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, built on a 3nm architecture for better power efficiency. Camera lovers will appreciate its triple rear camera setup: a 50MP main sensor with OIS, a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and OIS, and a 50MP ultrawide shooter. Up front, there’s a 32MP camera for selfies and video chats. The phone also packs a massive 6000mAh battery, supporting 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. On top of all that, it carries both IP68 and IP69 ratings for durability, and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

The OnePlus 13s, launched more recently on June 5, 2025, was initially priced at Rs 54,999 for the same RAM and storage configuration. During the sale, it’ll be available at Rs 44,999. This offer includes a Rs 5,000 flat discount, and buyers can either claim an exchange bonus up to Rs 5,000 or go for the same Rs 5,000 instant bank discount.

This model is aimed at users who prefer a more compact flagship experience. The OnePlus 13s features a 6.32-inch OLED screen with 1.5K resolution and a dynamic refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. It runs on the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and ships with OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15. The device houses a 5850mAh battery and supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging. On the camera front, there’s a dual 50MP setup—main and telephoto (2x optical zoom)—while the front camera is also 32MP with autofocus. One new touch is the “Plus Key,” which replaces the traditional alert slider and can be customized for various shortcuts.

These Prime Day discounts could be a great chance for anyone planning to upgrade their phone. Apart from the OnePlus 13 and 13s, other OnePlus models like the 13R and a range of audio accessories are also expected to be part of the sale. In addition, Amazon is offering 10% instant discounts for ICICI Bank and SBI credit and debit cardholders, alongside various EMI options.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

Q1: What are the dates for Amazon Prime Day 2025?

A1: Amazon Prime Day 2025 will take place from July 12 to July 14, with early deals beginning on July 10.

Q2: How much is the price drop on the OnePlus 13 during Prime Day?

A2: The OnePlus 13 sees a total discount of Rs 10,000, reducing the price to Rs 59,999 from the original Rs 69,999.

Q3: What is the discounted price of the OnePlus 13s during the Amazon Prime Day sale?

A3: The OnePlus 13s will be available for Rs 44,999, which is Rs 10,000 less than its launch price of Rs 54,999.

Q4: Do these discounts require a specific bank card?

A4: Yes, the Rs 5,000 bank discount is applicable on select ICICI Bank and SBI credit/debit cards. Exchange offers can be used as an alternative.

Q5: What are the main differences between the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13s?

A5: The OnePlus 13 is the larger device with a 6.82-inch QHD+ screen, 6000mAh battery, and 100W charging. The 13s is more compact, with a 6.32-inch 1.5K display, 5850mAh battery, and 80W charging. Both use the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, but the 13s introduces a customizable “Plus Key” in place of the alert slider.