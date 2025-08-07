OnePlus 13 Series Gets Big Discounts for Independence Day

OnePlus is rolling out hefty discounts across its 13 series smartphones this Independence Day, giving buyers a solid chance to grab its latest devices at a more affordable price. The offers, running throughout August, from the 1st to the 31st, apply to the OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, and the OnePlus 13s. Each model comes with its own set of perks, especially for those interested in performance-heavy devices with AI enhancements.

Independence Day Offers on OnePlus 13 Series

To celebrate the holiday season, OnePlus has lined up special pricing across all three models in its 13 series, each catering to slightly different needs.

Let’s start with the OnePlus 13. It’s the flagship of the series, and it’s now ₹7,000 cheaper than usual. Under the hood, it runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and packs a robust 6,000 mAh battery. There’s also a 50MP AI-powered triple camera setup for photography lovers. OnePlus is also offering flexible payment plans here, No Cost EMI for up to 9 months, Paper Finance for 11 months, and something called the Easy Upgrades Program, where you pay 65% upfront and get a 35% assured buyback later. These offers stick around till the end of August.

Then there’s the OnePlus 13R, which kind of sits in the middle ground, it’s still powerful, with flagship-level specs and AI features, but without the top-tier price. For this model, OnePlus is offering up to ₹5,000 off, and there’s also a ₹3,000 instant bank discount. If you’re planning to exchange your old phone, there’s another ₹3,000 bonus waiting, but only between August 18 and 31. You also get a No Cost EMI option for up to 6 months.

Lastly, the OnePlus 13s is positioned for those who want solid performance but are also mindful of the budget. This one doesn’t have a flat price cut, but the bundled benefits are still appealing: an exchange bonus of ₹3,000 (again, from August 18 to 31), plus an instant bank discount up to ₹5,000. Just like the flagship, it supports No Cost EMI for 9 months and Paper Finance for 11.

All of these promotional offers are available both online and offline. So, whether you prefer ordering from Amazon.in, Flipkart, OnePlus.in, or even Blinkit or walking into stores like Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, or any OnePlus Experience Store, you’re covered.

If you’ve been eyeing a new OnePlus device, now might genuinely be the best time to act.

