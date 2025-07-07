OnePlus 13 Update Brings New Features and Performance Improvements to Android Users

Android users with the OnePlus 13 are starting to notice a welcome wave of enhancements, thanks to a major software update that just rolled out. Packed with both new features and behind-the-scenes improvements, the update—built on OxygenOS 15 and Android 15—introduces a blend of AI capabilities, camera upgrades, and better battery performance. For many in India, this marks a meaningful step forward in everyday usability.

Key Takeaways:

OnePlus 13 now runs OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15.

New AI tools: AI Eraser, AI Unblur, and Intelligent Search.

Camera improvements include post-capture bokeh adjustment.

Battery life optimization brings longer screen-on-times.

System performance is smoother and more responsive.

The OnePlus 13, launched in India on January 7, 2025, is the latest flagship smartphone from OnePlus, a prominent consumer electronics manufacturer based in China. The company is well-regarded in India for its Android-based smartphones, which blend performance with user experience.

Depending on the region, the OnePlus 13 runs OxygenOS 15 internationally or ColorOS 15 in China, both layered over Android 15. Under the hood, it’s driven by the Qualcomm SM8750-AB Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset (3 nm), featuring a powerful octa-core CPU with a 4.32 GHz Oryon V2 Phoenix L core.

Its 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display boasts a resolution of 1440 x 3168 pixels, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and an impressive peak brightness of 4500 nits. The phone’s generous 6000 mAh battery supports 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging. Photography-wise, it includes a 50 MP main sensor, a 50 MP periscope telephoto lens (3x optical zoom), and a 50 MP ultrawide shooter. Buyers can choose from storage options of 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB, paired with 12GB, 16GB, or a whopping 24GB of RAM. The phone carries both IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering solid dust and water resistance.

Among the update’s standout additions are the new AI features within OxygenOS 15. Tools like AI Eraser let users remove unwanted people or objects from photos with surprising ease—no need to export to an external app. Then there’s AI Unblur, designed to sharpen photos that might otherwise be too blurry to keep. It’s the kind of subtle touch that can rescue a photo you’d almost given up on.

Intelligent Search, another new AI feature, changes how users interact with their phones. You can now type conversational prompts to find settings or files. For example, asking something like, “How do I turn off smart charging?” in the Settings app can take you directly where you need to go. It’s simple, almost intuitive—and surprisingly handy once you get used to it.

The camera also benefits from this update. While the main 50 MP shooter remains the same, image processing improvements are evident. The ultrawide camera now uses the Samsung ISOCELL JN5 sensor, and the telephoto lens—with a Sony LYT-600 sensor and Triprism F/2.6 lens—delivers crisper shots, especially when zooming. Users have noticed more balanced auto-exposure and an overall improvement in photo quality. One welcome addition is the ability to adjust bokeh effects in portrait mode after the photo is taken, giving a bit more flexibility to tweak your shots later.

Battery life appears to be another winner here. Although early feedback was mixed, more recent updates suggest better power efficiency. Users are now reporting screen-on-times anywhere from 8 to 12 hours under varied usage, which, paired with the hefty 6000 mAh battery, makes a solid difference.

A couple of smaller, practical touches are also worth noting. The new Speaker Cleaner feature, available through the Phone Manager app, helps dislodge debris from the speakers to maintain sound clarity. A Drag & Drop function for images and text in third-party apps adds more fluidity to multitasking. For those with visual sensitivity, there’s also a “reduce white points” option, easing strain during prolonged use.

General system performance has been tuned up as well. Animations when closing Quick Settings or the Notification drawer are now smoother, and floating window interactions feel more responsive. Searching for apps in Settings is easier too, with improved fuzzy search support making it less frustrating to find exactly what you’re looking for.

The OnePlus 13 comes in three colors—Black Eclipse, Arctic Dawn, and Midnight Ocean. In India, the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version starts at around ₹62,410, while higher-end models (like 16GB + 512GB) go up to roughly ₹74,444. It’s widely available online through retailers like Amazon India, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital.

FAQ

Q1: What Android version does the OnePlus 13 update bring?

A1: The update brings Android 15, running with OnePlus’s custom OxygenOS 15 skin.

Q2: What are some new AI features in the update?

A2: You’ll get AI Eraser to remove objects from photos, AI Unblur for clearer images, and Intelligent Search to navigate your phone with natural language queries.

Q3: Has the camera performance improved with this update?

A3: Yes, with improved image processing, consistent exposure, and the ability to edit portrait bokeh after snapping the shot.

Q4: How has the update affected battery life on the OnePlus 13?

A4: Battery performance has improved for many users, with screen-on-times now ranging from 8 to 12 hours under typical usage.

Q5: What is the Speaker Cleaner feature?

A5: It’s a tool in the Phone Manager that helps clear dust or debris from the speakers to maintain good sound quality.