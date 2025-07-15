OnePlus 13R Gets a Notable Price Cut on Flipkart

If you’ve had your eye on the OnePlus 13R, now might be a great time to grab it. The smartphone, which balances performance with premium features, just received a significant price drop on Flipkart. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant—originally launched at ₹44,999—is now available for ₹39,934. That’s a direct markdown of roughly ₹5,000. And when you factor in some of the bank offers on the table, the total savings could reach ₹9,000 or even more.

Quick Highlights:

Current Flipkart Price : ₹39,934 (for the 12GB/256GB variant)

: ₹39,934 (for the 12GB/256GB variant) Original Launch Price : ₹44,999

: ₹44,999 Extra Savings : Up to ₹4,000 more with Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards

: Up to ₹4,000 more with Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards Specs Worth Noting: Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display, 6000mAh battery with 80W fast charging

First unveiled in India on January 7, 2025, the OnePlus 13R quickly drew attention for its strong specs and competitive pricing. OnePlus pitched it as a solid performer that doesn’t demand flagship-level pricing—something the brand has increasingly leaned into as it tries to balance innovation with accessibility.

Now, with this Flipkart offer, the price drop is straightforward: the cost is slashed by ₹5,000 right off the top. Beyond that, there are extra savings available for those using a Flipkart Axis Bank credit card—up to ₹4,000 per statement quarter. That brings your potential total savings to ₹9,000. You might even shave off a bit more if you stack in an exchange deal or go with a no-cost EMI option.

What’s Inside the OnePlus 13R?

The phone features a 6.78-inch LTPO 4.1 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 4500 nits—plenty bright even under direct sunlight. Under the hood, it runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor alongside the Adreno 750 GPU. So whether you’re multitasking or gaming, it’s designed to keep up.

Photography-wise, there’s a triple camera array on the back: a 50MP main shooter with Optical Image Stabilization, a 50MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8MP ultra-wide. On the front, a 16MP camera handles selfies and video calls.

Battery life is another high point. The 6000mAh battery supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast wired charging. OnePlus says it’ll hit 100% in under an hour—which, in real-life use, usually holds up pretty well. The phone also comes with an IP65 rating, so it’s reasonably protected against dust and splashes.

All in all, this updated price point makes the OnePlus 13R a pretty compelling pick for anyone looking for flagship-like performance without paying flagship prices.

FAQ

Q1: What is the current discounted price of the OnePlus 13R on Flipkart?

A1: The OnePlus 13R (12GB RAM, 256GB storage) is listed at ₹39,934.

Q2: How much can I save in total?

A2: You could save up to ₹9,000, combining the direct discount with applicable bank offers.

Q3: When was the OnePlus 13R launched in India?

A3: It debuted on January 7, 2025.

Q4: What are the key specifications?

A4: The device sports a 6.78-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, triple rear cameras (50MP + 50MP + 8MP), a 16MP front camera, 6000mAh battery with 80W charging, runs OxygenOS 15 (Android 15), and has an IP65 rating.