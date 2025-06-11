OnePlus 13s: Is This The Most Affordable Snapdragon 8 Elite Phone India Has Ever Seen?

OnePlus has just rolled out its new compact flagship, the OnePlus 13s, and it’s hitting open sale in India from June 12, 2025, at 12 PM. Part of the broader OnePlus 13 series, this model is noteworthy as the brand’s first compact flagship made specifically with Indian consumers in mind. The goal? To blend top-tier performance with portability and a solid dose of AI-enhanced features.

Key Takeaways:

Open sale for the OnePlus 13s begins June 12, 2025, at 12 PM.

It could very well be India’s most affordable Snapdragon 8 Elite device, starting at ₹49,999 with offers.

Online availability includes OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, and Amazon.in.

Offline options span OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and others.

Two variants: 12GB + 256GB for ₹55,000 and 12GB + 512GB for ₹59,999.

Comes in Pink Satin, Black Velvet, and a special India-only Green Silk.

SBI Credit Card holders receive an instant ₹5,000 discount.

Additional perks: exchange bonuses, 180-day replacement, lifetime display warranty for green line issues, and a 3-year battery protection plan.

Pricing and Availability

Buyers can choose between two storage options. The 12GB + 256GB model is tagged at ₹55,000, while the 12GB + 512GB goes for ₹59,999. The three available colorways include Pink Satin, Black Velvet, and an India-exclusive Green Silk.

Purchases can be made via online platforms like OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, and Amazon.in. Offline, the device hits shelves in OnePlus Experience Stores, as well as at retail giants like Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and more.

Unbeatable Offers on the OnePlus 13s

To sweeten the deal, OnePlus is offering several financial perks. SBI Credit Card users can get an instant ₹5,000 off—bringing the effective price down to ₹49,999 for the 256GB version and ₹54,999 for the 512GB model.

There are also flexible payment options: up to 9 months of no-cost EMI on select credit cards and up to 15 months via consumer finance at offline stores. And for those trading in older smartphones, OnePlus is offering exchange bonuses of up to ₹5,000.

Extended Protection and Value-Added Programs

Every OnePlus 13s purchased before July 1, 2025, comes with a free 180-day phone replacement plan that covers hardware issues. If any significant issue crops up, users can get a free replacement.

Then there’s the industry-first lifetime display warranty—a direct response to the infamous green line issue. Plus, Red Cable Club buyers before July 14, 2025, will enjoy a three-year battery protection plan.

And under the Easy Upgrades Program, users can own the phone by paying just 65% upfront via a 24-month no-cost EMI. This deal is available on OnePlus.in and select offline stores for ICICI Bank Credit Card holders and includes a 35% assured buyback.

New Jio postpaid users get even more value: savings up to ₹2250 via a ₹150 discount spread across 15 months on eligible postpaid plans.

Under the Hood: Performance and Design

The OnePlus 13s may be compact, but it doesn’t hold back on power. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite platform with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage—making it fast and efficient across tasks.

Its 5,850mAh single-cell graphite battery is backed by 80W SUPERVOOC charging, designed to easily handle a full day’s worth of activity.

The 6.32-inch screen and 8.15mm slim body make for comfortable one-handed use. Weighing in at just 185g with a balanced 50:50 weight split, it’s meant to be ergonomic. The new S-structure design and a cutting-edge cooling layer, plus a massive 4400mm² vapor chamber, help keep heat in check even under pressure.

Connectivity-wise, it supports India’s 5.5G networks and comes with a 360-degree antenna system. Also notable: the country’s first independently integrated G1 Wi-Fi chipset for a smoother connection.

AI-Powered Features for Enhanced User Experience

The AI feature suite in the OnePlus 13s is more than just a gimmick. It includes a customizable Plus Key, letting users assign shortcuts for essentials like screenshots, the flashlight, camera, and more. This key also links to Plus Mind, an AI memory assistant that saves and recalls text, images, and links with a simple three-finger swipe or long press.

Plus Mind even recognizes date-related content and prompts users to add calendar events. There’s also the AI Call Assistant for summarizing and translating calls in multiple languages, and AI VoiceScribe that transcribes calls and meetings on apps like WhatsApp and Zoom.

Camera Capabilities

The OnePlus 13s features a dual autofocus setup on the rear—a 50MP main camera and a 50MP telephoto lens—paired with a 32MP front-facing autofocus camera. AI features like AI Reframe enhance the photography experience, and the phone supports 4K Dolby Vision recording for sharper, cinematic video.

All in all, the OnePlus 13s seems to reflect OnePlus’ ongoing commitment to premium build quality and high-performance tech, staying true to their “Never Settle” ethos.