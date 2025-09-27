News

OnePlus 15 Announced as First Phone with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chipset

OnePlus launches the OnePlus 15, the first smartphone featuring Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. Check specs, Indian price, and availability.

By Mahak Aggarwal
OnePlus has officially unveiled its latest flagship, the OnePlus 15. The biggest talking point is that it becomes the very first smartphone in the world to feature Qualcomm’s brand-new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 mobile platform. Alongside the powerful new processor, the phone comes with a refreshed Hasselblad camera system, a bigger battery, and support for extremely fast charging.

Here are the highlights in brief:

  • World’s First: The OnePlus 15 debuts the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.
  • New Camera System: Equipped with a 4th Generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile using a Sony LYT-900 main sensor.
  • Fast Charging: Packs a 5500mAh battery with 120W SUPERVOOC wired charging.
  • Price in India: Starts at ₹64,999 for the base model.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is Qualcomm’s latest flagship chip, designed on a 3-nanometer process to balance higher performance with better efficiency. Qualcomm claims its new custom Oryon CPU cores offer up to 30 percent faster speeds compared to the previous generation. AI also takes center stage here, thanks to a more capable NPU that reportedly handles AI tasks nearly 40 percent faster. In real-world use, this translates to things like smoother real-time translation during video calls and advanced on-device photo editing.

Moving to the display, the OnePlus 15 features a 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED panel. It uses LTPO 4.0 technology, which allows the refresh rate to shift between 1Hz and 144Hz depending on what you’re doing, helping conserve battery. Peak brightness goes up to 4500 nits, which should make the screen readable even under harsh sunlight. The phone is also IP68 certified for dust and water resistance.

On the camera front, OnePlus continues to work with Hasselblad. The rear setup includes a 50MP Sony LYT-900 main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 64MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The company says the combination delivers more true-to-life colors and much better low-light photography.

Battery life has also received a bump, with the phone carrying a 5500mAh unit. It supports 120W SUPERVOOC wired charging, capable of filling the battery from 1 to 100 percent in just about 20 minutes. Wireless users aren’t left out either, as the device supports 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging. On the software side, the OnePlus 15 ships with OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16.

In India, the phone will be available in two variants. The base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs ₹64,999, while the higher-end option with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at ₹69,999. Sales begin on October 7, 2025, through Amazon.in, the OnePlus India website, and select retail outlets.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q. What is the price of the OnePlus 15 in India?

A. The OnePlus 15 starts at ₹64,999 for the 12GB/256GB model and goes up to ₹69,999 for the 16GB/512GB model.

Q. What processor does the OnePlus 15 use?

A. The OnePlus 15 is the first phone to use the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor from Qualcomm.

Q. Is the OnePlus 15 waterproof?

A. Yes, the OnePlus 15 has an IP68 rating, which means it is protected against dust and can withstand being submerged in fresh water up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.

Q. Does the OnePlus 15 support wireless charging?

A. Yes, the phone supports 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, in addition to 120W wired charging.

Q. When will the OnePlus 15 be available for sale?

A. The OnePlus 15 will go on sale in India from October 7, 2025.

BSNL Aims for Complete Nationwide 4G Rollout by March 2026
Vivo Brings OriginOS to Global Markets, Replaces Funtouch OS in India from October 15
Realme GT 8 Pro to Launch with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and R1 Graphics Chip
Google Introduces Gemini Robotics 1.5 for Physical World AI Agents
PM Modi Launches BSNL’s Indigenous 4G Service Tomorrow
Mahak Aggarwal
With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
