OnePlus 15 Launches in India with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 and 7300mAh Battery

The OnePlus 15 has officially arrived in India, and I think many people were expecting it to be a significant upgrade, which it largely is. The phone went on sale on November 13 and, interestingly, is the first device in the country powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. OnePlus seems to be leaning hard into performance and battery life this year, with its sizeable 7,300mAh battery, a super‑smooth 165Hz display, and a revised triple camera system. It ships with OxygenOS 16, which brings a handful of new AI features that feel woven more tightly into everyday use.

Key Takeaways

The OnePlus 15 is the first smartphone in India to carry the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.

It packs a 7,300mAh silicon‑carbon battery along with support for 120W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Pricing begins at Rs 72,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model.

The rear camera setup features three 50‑megapixel sensors covering main, ultrawide, and telephoto perspectives.

OxygenOS 16 integrates tools like Google Gemini AI and an AI Call Assistant with live translation capabilities.

Performance and AI Features

At its core, the OnePlus 15 runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. It’s the kind of chipset you expect in a flagship, and with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM plus 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage, the phone is clearly tuned for heavy workloads. There is also a 360 Cryo‑Velocity Cooling system that includes a large 5,731 sq mm 3D vapor chamber. In practice, this should help the phone remain comfortable even during intense gaming or extended multitasking, though I suppose that depends on individual usage patterns.

OxygenOS 16, based on Android 16, plays a larger role this year. The “Plus Mind” feature connects directly with Google’s Gemini AI, using information from your screenshots and notes to offer relevant help. It feels surprisingly integrated, maybe more than you expect at first glance. Another tool, the AI Call Assistant, can translate conversations in real time between different languages. The system also brings additions like AI Recorder for summaries, AI Portrait Glow, and AI Scan. Some of these might feel niche, but collectively they push the phone toward a more AI‑centric experience.

Display and Design

The OnePlus 15 features a 6.78‑inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a refresh rate of 165Hz. It balances sharpness and fluidity quite well, and the 1.15mm thin bezels create a more immersive feel. The peak brightness of 1,800 nits should be enough for outdoor use, though results can vary depending on lighting conditions.

Design‑wise, OnePlus has shifted slightly from its earlier models. The phone now uses a flat display and sports a redesigned, more squarish camera block at the back. The familiar Alert Slider has been replaced with what OnePlus calls a “Plus button” which might take a little getting used to. The device carries multiple IP ratings including IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K, which signals a strong focus on dust and water protection. It is, perhaps, one of the more durable OnePlus phones to date.

Camera and Battery

Powering everything is a 7,300mAh silicon‑carbon battery. This unusually large capacity should theoretically translate to long battery life, and with support for 120W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging, the phone is designed for quick top‑ups when needed.

The rear camera array consists of three 50‑megapixel sensors. The main, ultrawide, and telephoto units work together to offer flexibility for different shooting situations. The camera system is capable of recording 8K video, which might be more than most people need but is still useful to have. On the front, there’s a 32‑megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Price, Availability, and Launch Offers

The OnePlus 15 comes in two variants. The base 12GB RAM and 256GB storage option is priced at Rs 72,999, while the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model is available at Rs 75,999. Sales began in India on November 13 at 8 PM IST.

As part of the introductory offers, HDFC Bank cardholders can receive a Rs 4,000 discount. This brings the effective prices down to Rs 68,999 and Rs 71,999, depending on the chosen model. Early customers also receive a free pair of OnePlus Nord Buds 3, a lifetime display warranty, an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 4,000, and three months of Google AI Pro access.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the price of the OnePlus 15 in India?

A1: The OnePlus 15 starts at Rs 72,999 for the 12GB/256GB model and costs Rs 75,999 for the 16GB/512GB model.

Q2: What processor does the OnePlus 15 use?

A2: It is the first phone in India to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Q3: What is the battery size of the OnePlus 15?

A3: The phone comes with a 7,300mAh silicon‑carbon battery. It supports 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

Q4: What are the camera specifications of the OnePlus 15?

A4: It has a triple rear camera system with a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide sensor, and a 50MP telephoto sensor. It also has a 32MP front camera.

Q5: What AI features are in the OnePlus 15?

A5: The phone runs OxygenOS 16 and includes AI features like Plus Mind (Gemini integration), AI Call Assistant (live translation), AI Recorder, and AI Portrait Glow.

Q6: Is the OnePlus 15 waterproof?

A6: Yes, it has high‑level durability ratings including IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K for resistance to dust and water.