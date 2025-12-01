OnePlus 15 vs iPhone 17: Price, Camera, and Specs Compared

The OnePlus 15 has launched in India, setting up a direct comparison with Apple’s iPhone 17. The new Android phone brings the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Elite chip and focuses on gaming features, a very large battery, and fast charging. The iPhone 17 counters with its new A19 Bionic chip, a compact design, and the iOS 26 ecosystem.

Key takeaways:

Price: The OnePlus 15 starts at Rs. 72,999. The iPhone 17 starts at Rs. 82,900.

Performance: The OnePlus 15 uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, while the iPhone 17 uses Apple’s A19 Bionic chip.

Display: The OnePlus 15 has a larger 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. The iPhone 17 has a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate.

Battery: The OnePlus 15 includes a 7,300mAh battery with 120W wired charging. Apple does not state its battery capacity but promises long video playback.

Cameras: The OnePlus 15 features a triple camera system (50MP main + 50MP telephoto + 50MP ultrawide). The iPhone 17 has a dual camera system (48MP main + 48MP ultrawide).

Display and OS

The OnePlus 15 comes with OxygenOS 16, which is based on Android 16. It has a large 6.78-inch QHD+ (1,272×2,772 pixels) AMOLED screen. This display features a 165Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,800 nits.

The iPhone 17 runs on iOS 26. It features a smaller 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with ProMotion, which allows the refresh rate to go from 1Hz to 120Hz. The screen is protected by a Ceramic Shield 2 coating.

For durability, the OnePlus 15 has IP66, IP68, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. The iPhone 17 has an IP68 rating.

Chipset and Battery

The OnePlus 15 is the first phone in India with the 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. This is an octa-core chip with speeds up to 4.608GHz. The iPhone 17 is powered by Apple’s A19 Bionic chip.

Battery is a major difference.

The OnePlus 15 contains a 7,300mAh silicon-carbon battery. It supports 120W SuperVOOC wired charging and 50W AirVOOC wireless charging.

Apple does not list the battery capacity for the iPhone 17. The company states it can provide up to 30 hours of video playback. It supports MagSafe, Qi, and Qi2 wireless charging, plus wired charging with a 40W adapter or higher.

Cameras and Dimensions

The OnePlus 15 has a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 main camera, a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 telephoto camera (3.5x optical zoom), and a 50-megapixel OV50D ultrawide camera. The front camera is a 32-megapixel sensor.

The iPhone 17 has a dual rear camera system. It includes a 48-megapixel main sensor and a 48-megapixel ultrawide camera. For selfies, it has an 18-megapixel front camera.

Both phones offer 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.0. The OnePlus 15 includes AI features like Plus Mind and Google’s Gemini. The iPhone 17 has Apple’s Intelligence suite.

The OnePlus 15 is the larger and heavier device at 215g and 161.4 x 76.7 x 8.2mm. The iPhone 17 is more compact, weighing 177g and measuring 149.6 x 71.5 x 7.95mm.

Price in India

The OnePlus 15 price in India starts at Rs. 72,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 16GB RAM + 512GB storage version costs Rs. 75,999. It is sold in Infinite Black, Sand Storm, and Ultra Violet colors.

The iPhone 17 base model with 256GB of storage is priced at Rs. 82,900. The 512GB storage model costs Rs. 1,02,900. This phone is available in Black, Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage, and White.

Which Phone Should You Buy

The choice depends on your budget, priorities, and preferred operating system. The iPhone 17 is the clear option if you want iOS, integration with other Apple products, and a more compact phone.

If you are an Android user looking for a phone with a larger, faster display, much quicker charging, and a bigger battery for long use, the OnePlus 15 offers a strong alternative.

Related FAQ

Q1: What is the price of the OnePlus 15 in India?

A1: The OnePlus 15 starts at Rs. 72,999 for the 12GB/256GB model and goes up to Rs. 75,999 for the 16GB/512GB model.

Q2: Does the iPhone 17 have a high refresh rate display?

A2: Yes, the iPhone 17 has a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, which provides an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Q3: Which phone charges faster, OnePlus 15 or iPhone 17?

A3: The OnePlus 15 charges much faster. It supports 120W wired charging, while the iPhone 17 supports wired charging with a 40W or higher adapter.

Q4: What is the main difference between the OnePlus 15 and iPhone 17 cameras?

A4: The OnePlus 15 has a triple camera system with a 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, and a 50MP telephoto lens for optical zoom. The iPhone 17 has a dual camera system with a 48MP main and a 48MP ultrawide lens, but it does not have a separate telephoto lens.