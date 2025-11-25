News

OnePlus 15R and OnePlus Pad Go 2 Launch Set for December 17

By Shweta Bansal
7 Min Read
Global technology brand OnePlus is preparing for what seems like a fairly significant close to the year, with the launch of two new devices on December 17, 2025. The upcoming OnePlus 15R smartphone and the OnePlus Pad Go 2 tablet have both been officially confirmed for release across India, Europe, and North America. The 15R is being positioned as the new ultimate value flagship in the series, while the Pad Go 2 aims to strengthen OnePlus’ presence in the increasingly competitive mid-range tablet space.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Launch Date: Both devices will debut on December 17, 2025.
  • OnePlus 15R: The second smartphone in the OnePlus 15 Series, featuring notably high durability ratings including IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K.
  • 15R Colorways: Available in Charcoal Black and Mint Breeze.
  • OnePlus Pad Go 2: The second tablet in the Pad Go lineup, designed for users seeking an accessible but solid mid-range experience
  • Pad Go 2 Features: Offered in Shadow Black and Lavender Drift. The Shadow Black model becomes the first OnePlus tablet to support 5G.
  • New Accessory: The OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo makes its first appearance as an integrated stylus solution for the series.

OnePlus 15R Aims for Durability and Design

The OnePlus 15R seems to lean heavily into the idea of ruggedness without compromising its updated, slightly more refined design language. It features a flat metal mid-frame and a rear camera module set at a 45 degree angle from the top left corner, which gives it a look that’s just different enough from the standard design trends floating around right now.

One of the biggest talking points, perhaps even the main one, is the collection of durability ratings. Achieving IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K certification puts the OnePlus 15R on the same level of protection as the flagship OnePlus 15. These ratings cover everything from dust resistance to protection against immersion in water and even high pressure and high temperature water jets. It is, by all practical measures, one of the toughest devices in its expected price category.

For colours, the company is keeping things fairly simple with Charcoal Black for people who like the classic, understated look, and Mint Breeze for users who prefer something lighter and more refreshing. There are rumours, which may or may not fully pan out, suggesting the OnePlus 15R could essentially be the global version of the Chinese OnePlus Ace 6T. If true, it might arrive with higher end specifications such as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and a 165 Hz display. These details do line up with the “ultimate value flagship” positioning that OnePlus keeps hinting at.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Targets Mid-Range Tablet Users

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is being shaped as a tablet that tries to balance affordability with a reasonably premium everyday experience. It retains a sleek finish that the company describes as skin friendly, and it will be available in Shadow Black and Lavender Drift.

One noticeable upgrade, and honestly a welcome one for people who rely on tablets outdoors, is the addition of 5G connectivity in the Shadow Black model. This makes it the first Pad Go variant to support mobile data speeds beyond Wi-Fi. It could be particularly helpful for students, frequent travellers, or anyone who uses a tablet as their secondary or even primary computing device.

Alongside the tablet, OnePlus is also introducing the OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo. This stylus marks its first appearance in the Pad Go lineup and seems intended to boost productivity and creativity. Whether it is note taking, sketching, or on the go professional work, the stylus should make the overall experience more versatile. A tablet with a dedicated stylus option is usually appealing to a wider range of users, especially those who need a device that blends entertainment and work.

OnePlus has mentioned that full specifications for both the 15R and the Pad Go 2 will be revealed at the official event on December 17, so there is still quite a bit left to learn.

Q1: What is the expected price of the OnePlus 15R in India?

A1: While the official price has not been announced, the OnePlus 15R is positioned as the value flagship within the 15 Series. Market speculation suggests the price could start around ₹45,000 to ₹55,000 for the base variant in India.

Q2: Does the OnePlus Pad Go 2 come with the stylus in the box?

A2: The article mentions the debut of the OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo as an integrated part of the offering. While this means the tablet supports the stylus, it is currently not confirmed if the Stylo will be included in the box or sold separately as an accessory.

Q3: What do the multiple IP ratings (IP66, IP68, IP69, IP69K) on the OnePlus 15R mean?

A3: The IP ratings indicate resistance to dust and water. IP66 signifies protection against powerful water jets. IP68 means protection against continuous immersion. IP69 and IP69K are for high temperature and high pressure water jets, offering a very high level of environmental protection.

Q4: Is the OnePlus Pad Go 2 available in a Wi-Fi only version?

A4: The announcement highlights the Shadow Black variant as featuring 5G, which suggests a cellular model. It is highly likely that a more affordable Wi-Fi only version will also be available for users who do not need mobile connectivity.

