OnePlus 15R Brings 5 Big Upgrades Over 13R Ahead of India Launch

OnePlus is preparing to launch its latest performance-focused smartphone, the OnePlus 15R, in India on December 17. The device arrives as the direct successor to the OnePlus 13R, and based on official confirmations along with credible leaks, there are at least five major upgrades this time around. These changes are aimed at improving overall performance, battery life, display quality, durability, and even selfie camera capabilities compared to the previous model.

The R series has always sat just below OnePlus’ true flagships. It tries to strike that careful balance of delivering high-end performance without crossing into ultra-premium pricing, especially for the Indian market. With the 15R, OnePlus seems to be pushing that philosophy a bit further, perhaps more confidently than before.

Key Takeaways

Processor: Upgraded from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4nm) in the 13R to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (3nm) in the 15R for faster performance.

Battery: Capacity jumps to a confirmed 7,400mAh in the 15R, much larger than the 6,000mAh battery in the 13R.

Display: The 15R screen gets a refresh rate boost from 120Hz to a flagship-level 165Hz 1.5K AMOLED panel.

Selfie Camera: The front camera moves from 16MP to a 32MP sensor, adding autofocus and 4K video recording support for the first time in the R series.

Durability: The 15R receives a higher durability rating, confirmed to include IP66, IP68, and IP69K resistance, up from the IP65 rating on the 13R.

The most noticeable and arguably most important upgrade is performance. The OnePlus 15R is confirmed to feature Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. This is a clear generational leap from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 found in the OnePlus 13R. Built on a more advanced 3-nanometer process, the new chip promises not just faster speeds, but also better power efficiency. In everyday terms, that should translate to smoother gaming sessions, quicker app launches, and more stable multitasking. For a phone that carries the R-series name, this kind of performance boost feels almost expected, though still impressive.

Battery life is another area where the 15R seems to make a strong statement. The device packs a confirmed 7,400mAh battery, which is a significant jump from the 6,000mAh unit in the OnePlus 13R. In fact, this is the largest battery OnePlus has ever included in a phone for the Indian market. With this kind of capacity, multi-day usage for moderate tasks does not sound unrealistic. Fast charging support is expected to remain, with the 15R likely retaining the 80W wired charging seen on the 13R, although some reports hint at a possible upgrade to 100W. That part, for now, remains slightly uncertain.

The display also steps into more premium territory. While both phones feature AMOLED panels, the OnePlus 15R pushes the refresh rate from 120Hz to a much smoother 165Hz on a 1.5K resolution screen. Interestingly, this is the same refresh rate used on the flagship OnePlus 15, which says a lot about how close the R series is getting to flagship-level features. The display is also confirmed to reach a peak brightness of 1,800 nits, which should help with visibility outdoors, something users often quietly appreciate over time.

Selfie camera performance has not always been a strong focus for the R series, but that changes here. The OnePlus 15R features a confirmed 32-megapixel front camera with autofocus, which is a first for this lineup. The OnePlus 13R, by comparison, came with a 16-megapixel fixed-focus front shooter. The new sensor also supports 4K video recording at 30fps, another addition missing from the previous model. This makes the 15R a more capable option for video calls, online meetings, and casual content creation, even if selfies are not everyone’s top priority.

Durability is another area where OnePlus seems to have listened closely to feedback. The OnePlus 15R carries multiple high-end durability ratings, including IP66, IP68, and IP69K protection. This means improved resistance against dust, water immersion, and even high-pressure water jets. The OnePlus 13R, in contrast, was limited to an IP65 rating. In real-world use, this added protection should make the 15R feel a bit more reassuring, especially for users who are often on the move.

Beyond these five core upgrades, the OnePlus 15R also introduces a refreshed design. It features a square camera module and a flat metal frame, moving away from the more rounded design language of the 13R. Pricing leaks suggest the phone could start around Rs. 45,000 for the base variant, which is slightly higher than the OnePlus 13R at launch. Still, considering the jump in specifications and features, that price increase may feel justified to many buyers. Overall, the OnePlus 15R looks well-positioned to be a strong contender in the premium mid-range segment, bringing a near-flagship experience to a wider audience.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: When is the OnePlus 15R launching in India?

A1: The OnePlus 15R is scheduled to launch in India on December 17.

Q2: What processor does the OnePlus 15R use?

A2: The OnePlus 15R is confirmed to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor.

Q3: Does the OnePlus 15R support 4K video recording on the front camera?

A3: Yes, the OnePlus 15R’s 32MP front camera supports 4K video recording at 30fps.

Q4: What is the battery capacity of the OnePlus 15R?

A4: The OnePlus 15R is confirmed to feature a 7,400mAh battery.

Q5: Is the OnePlus 15R better than the OnePlus 13R for gaming?

A5: The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and 165Hz display on the OnePlus 15R make it significantly better than the OnePlus 13R for gaming performance and visual experience.

Q6: What is the water resistance rating of the OnePlus 15R?

A6: The OnePlus 15R has durability ratings including IP66, IP68, and IP69K for water and dust resistance.