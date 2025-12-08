OnePlus 15R Confirmed with 7,400mAh Battery and Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip

OnePlus has officially confirmed the key specifications for its upcoming smartphone, the OnePlus 15R, and the announcement has already sparked quite a bit of conversation. In a statement released on December 5, 2025, the company highlighted that the device carries a 7,400mAh battery, which is, interestingly enough, the largest battery OnePlus has ever used. Alongside that, the brand also revealed that the phone will ship globally with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 mobile platform. These choices seem intended to appeal especially to power users and gamers who usually care about endurance and raw performance. The full reveal is planned for December 17 at a live event in Bengaluru, India, which I think many people might be watching with some curiosity.

Key Takeaways

The OnePlus 15R features a 7,400mAh battery with Silicon Nanostack technology.

It is the first phone confirmed to launch globally with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

The device supports 4K video recording at 120 frames per second.

A new AI feature called Plus Mind organizes data and tasks with a single key press.

Tickets are now available for the launch event in Bengaluru on December 17.

Battery Technology and Charging

The standout specification here is clearly the 7,400mAh battery. To fit such a large capacity into a device without making it noticeably bulky, OnePlus is using Silicon Nanostack technology, which increases the silicon content in the battery’s anode by 15 percent. That extra silicon translates into higher energy density compared to the traditional graphite-based designs we usually see. The phone supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, which many users may appreciate, especially if they’re often on the move. According to the company, the battery will retain at least 80 percent of its original capacity after four years of everyday use, even when exposed to harsher environments. This is quite a long-term claim, though it sounds plausible given what we know about modern battery optimization.

Processor and Performance

At the core of the OnePlus 15R is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 mobile platform. OnePlus and Qualcomm reportedly spent 24 months co-defining and tuning this chipset specifically for this device, which suggests a deeper level of collaboration than usual. That kind of development effort often shows up in tasks like gaming, multitasking, or video editing, where efficient heat and power management matter a lot. Something that stands out here is support for 4K video recording at 120 frames per second. Previously, this higher frame rate capability was limited to the more premium OnePlus 15 model, so its inclusion in the 15R gives the device a bit more appeal for creators or anyone experimenting with slow-motion cinematics.

Display and Eye Care

The OnePlus 15R includes a 1.5K AMOLED display running at a 165Hz refresh rate. This kind of refresh rate tends to make scrolling, animations, and gaming feel extremely smooth, even if most people might not notice the difference every second. The screen has a pixel density of 450 pixels per inch and offers a broad brightness range, going up to 1800 nits outdoors and dipping to just 1 nit for low-light reading. The display also holds the TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 5.0 certification, which is meant to signal reduced blue light and minimized flicker. For users who spend several hours a day on their phones, this could be quite meaningful, though, as always, actual comfort varies from person to person.

New AI Features

With the OnePlus 15R, the company is debuting a new AI system called Plus Mind. The concept behind it seems fairly simple but potentially helpful. When users press a dedicated Plus Key, whatever is currently on the screen can be sent directly to Plus Mind. The system then analyzes the information and handles tasks like generating calendar invites or organizing files so they can be retrieved later. It is the kind of AI feature that feels small at first but might become second nature once people get used to it. At least, that is my sense of it.

India Launch Details

The OnePlus 15R will be unveiled alongside the OnePlus Pad Go 2 tablet on December 17, 2025. The launch event is scheduled to take place in Bengaluru, and the company will livestream it for viewers worldwide. Tickets for the in-person event are already available through BookMyShow, which may interest fans who enjoy experiencing these announcements firsthand.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: When is the OnePlus 15R launching in India?

A1: The phone will launch on December 17, 2025, at an event in Bengaluru.

Q2: What is the battery capacity of the OnePlus 15R?

A2: The device comes with a 7,400mAh battery that uses Silicon Nanostack technology.

Q3: Does the OnePlus 15R support fast charging?

A3: Yes, it supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

Q4: Which processor does the OnePlus 15R use?

A4: It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 mobile platform.

Q5: What is the refresh rate of the OnePlus 15R display?

A5: The phone features a 165Hz 1.5K AMOLED display.

Q6: What is Plus Mind on the OnePlus 15R?

A6: Plus Mind is an AI feature that organizes on-screen data and automates tasks like calendar entry when you press the Plus Key.