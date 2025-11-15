OnePlus 15R India launch confirmed for December after launch skip

OnePlus has officially confirmed that the OnePlus 15R will make its way to India in December, which finally clears up the confusion that had been building over the past few weeks. The company shifted its usual launch rhythm this year. It rolled out the main flagship, the OnePlus 15, earlier than expected, well ahead of its traditional January timeline. But the 15R, which normally arrives alongside the main flagship as the more affordable alternative, simply did not appear at the event. That absence naturally raised questions, and now OnePlus has essentially settled those by announcing the updated window for the India debut.

There was already plenty of speculation floating around about why the company separated the launches, and perhaps OnePlus wanted to create a bit more breathing room for the 15R. Whatever the reasoning, it is now clear that December is when the device will finally land.

Key Takeaways

The OnePlus 15R will officially launch in India in December 2025.

OnePlus omitted the 15R at the OnePlus 15 launch event, breaking its usual pattern of releasing both models together.

The 15R is widely expected to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6, which is already on sale in China.

Expected highlights include the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a 165Hz display, and a large 7,800mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

Pricing in India is likely to rise slightly, possibly touching around ₹45,000.

Expected Specifications

Although OnePlus has not shared an official spec sheet yet, the general industry consensus points to the OnePlus 15R being a rebranded OnePlus Ace 6. Since the Ace 6 recently launched in China, it gives us a fairly reliable idea of what to expect.

If the Ace 6 is indeed the blueprint, the 15R could be equipped with a 6.83-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display. This screen is capable of running at a smooth 165Hz refresh rate, something that might appeal to users who appreciate fluid visuals.

In terms of performance, the Ace 6 uses the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. OnePlus often adopts a previous generation flagship chipset for its R-series models to keep pricing in check, so the Snapdragon 8 Elite feels almost certain for the 15R. It should be more than adequate for heavy multitasking and gaming.

The phone is likely to run OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16. One interesting change is the expected introduction of the new Plus Key, which looks to replace the familiar alert slider found on older R-series devices. I think some users might miss the slider, but it seems OnePlus is shifting toward a new design direction.

Water and dust resistance is another area worth watching. The Ace 6 carries several IP ratings including IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K, matching the durability claims of the OnePlus 15. Whether OnePlus will retain all of these ratings for the Indian variant is still unclear. Sometimes the company trims a few features depending on the market, so we will have to wait for confirmation.

Camera and Battery

On the camera side, the Ace 6 uses a dual rear setup. This includes a 50 megapixel primary camera with Optical Image Stabilization and an 8 megapixel ultra-wide lens. For selfies, a 16 megapixel front camera handles the job. It is worth noting that the previous OnePlus 13R did not carry Hasselblad branding for its cameras, and there is still uncertainty about whether the 15R will incorporate any new imaging enhancements like the DetailMax Engine.

The battery is one of the more noticeable hardware elements. The Ace 6 packs a large 7,800mAh unit with support for 120W wired charging, which should make the phone ideal for heavy or all-day usage. OnePlus typically avoids adding wireless charging to its R-series models, and the same is expected for the 15R. Some users might wish it were included, but historically the company has preferred to prioritize fast wired charging for this segment.

OnePlus 15R Expected Price

In China, the OnePlus Ace 6 starts at 2,599 yuan, which roughly converts to around ₹32,000. This price itself represented a small bump of 300 yuan over the previous generation.

Since OnePlus already increased the price of the OnePlus 15 in India, it seems reasonable to expect a similar adjustment for the 15R. The previous model began at ₹42,999, so the new OnePlus 15R may start closer to ₹45,000 for the base configuration. It is not an official figure, but it feels like the most realistic estimate given the brand’s recent pricing strategy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: When is the OnePlus 15R launching in India?

A1: OnePlus has confirmed the OnePlus 15R will launch in India in December 2025.

Q2: What processor will the OnePlus 15R have?

A2: The OnePlus 15R is expected to use the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, based on its Chinese counterpart, the OnePlus Ace 6.

Q3: What is the expected price of the OnePlus 15R in India?

A3: Following price hikes for the main flagship, the OnePlus 15R is expected to start at a higher price, possibly around ₹45,000.

Q4: Will the OnePlus 15R have an alert slider?

A4: No, the 15R is expected to replace the traditional alert slider with the new “Plus Key”.

Q5: Will the OnePlus 15R support wireless charging?

A5: It is unlikely. OnePlus has not included wireless charging in its previous R-series phones, and the 15R is expected to be the same.