OnePlus 15R Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, 7,400mAh Battery, and 165Hz AMOLED Display

OnePlus has officially expanded its R-series lineup with the launch of the OnePlus 15R, a smartphone that clearly focuses on raw performance, long battery life, and premium durability. Positioned as a high-end performance flagship below the main OnePlus number series, the OnePlus 15R brings several firsts for the brand, including the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, a massive 7,400mAh battery, and one of the fastest AMOLED displays ever seen on a OnePlus phone.

What’s in the Box

Inside the box, OnePlus includes the OnePlus 15R handset, charger, USB Type-C cable, protective case, SIM ejector tool, and a quick start guide.

With flagship-grade performance, extreme durability ratings, and a massive battery, the OnePlus 15R positions itself as one of the most powerful and feature-rich smartphones in the premium performance segment.

Premium Design With Extreme Durability

The OnePlus 15R features a clean and modern design built around an aluminium mid-frame for added strength. The phone is available in three color options: Charcoal Black, Mint Breeze, and Electric Violet. While Charcoal Black and Mint Breeze measure 0.83cm in thickness, the Electric Violet variant is slightly slimmer at 0.81cm. Weight varies between 213g and 219g depending on the color variant.

One of the standout aspects of the OnePlus 15R is its durability. The phone carries IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings, offering top-tier protection against dust, water immersion, high-pressure water jets, and extreme environmental conditions. This makes it one of the most rugged smartphones in its segment.

Large 165Hz AMOLED Display

The OnePlus 15R comes with a 6.83-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display with a resolution of 2800 × 1272 pixels and a pixel density of 450ppi. The panel supports an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 60Hz up to 165Hz, ensuring smoother animations, better gaming performance, and improved power efficiency.

Touch response goes up to an impressive 3200Hz, aided by a dedicated touch response chip, making the display highly responsive for competitive gaming. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and supports 10-bit color depth with 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. Additional display features include Sun Display mode, eye comfort tools, motion cues, color enhancement, and gaming-focused eye comfort settings.

Flagship-Level Performance With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

At its core, the OnePlus 15R is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Mobile Platform, paired with Qualcomm’s Oryon CPU clocked at up to 3.8GHz and an Adreno 8-series GPU running at 1225MHz. This combination places the device firmly in flagship territory for performance.

The phone ships with 12GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and offers 256GB or 512GB UFS 4.1 storage, ensuring fast app launches and smooth multitasking. To manage heat during intensive usage, OnePlus has included its Cryo Velocity Cooling System, featuring a 360-degree cooling design, aerogel-based screen cooling, a 3D vapor chamber, and a graphite back cover.

Software-wise, the OnePlus 15R runs OxygenOS 16.0 based on Android 16, offering the latest features, performance optimizations, and long-term update support.

Massive Battery With Fast Charging

Battery life is another major highlight of the OnePlus 15R. The phone packs a 7,400mAh battery with a rated capacity of 29.01Wh, making it one of the largest batteries ever seen on a OnePlus smartphone. It supports 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, allowing users to quickly top up the battery despite its large size.

Versatile Camera Setup

The OnePlus 15R features a dual rear camera system led by a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary sensor with optical image stabilization, an f/1.8 aperture, and a 6P lens. It is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera offering a 112-degree field of view.

The camera supports 4K video recording at up to 120fps, along with advanced modes such as cinematic video, multi-view video, dual-view recording, night mode, long exposure, and even a built-in document scanner. On the front, the phone features a 32MP autofocus selfie camera capable of recording 4K video at 30fps.

Connectivity, Audio, and Extras

Connectivity options on the OnePlus 15R include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0 with support for high-resolution audio codecs, NFC, and extensive 5G band support. Navigation is handled by a full suite of global positioning systems, including NavIC.

The phone features OReality Audio stereo speakers, HDR10+ and HDR Vivid support, and wide compatibility with modern audio and video formats. Security is handled by an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, and the device also includes an infrared remote control.

Pricing

The OnePlus 15R is priced competitively in India across two storage variants. The 12GB RAM with 256GB storage model carries a launch price of ₹47,999, but with eligible bank offers, its effective price comes down to ₹44,999.

The higher-end 12GB RAM and 512GB storage variant is priced at ₹52,999, while bank discounts can reduce the effective price to ₹47,999. Pre-orders for the OnePlus 15R begin on December 17, 2025, at 8:30 PM IST, with open sales starting from December 22, 2025, at 12:00 PM IST through online platforms and authorized retail stores across India.