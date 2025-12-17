OnePlus 15R Price in India and Storage Options Leaked Ahead of December Launch

OnePlus is preparing to launch the OnePlus 15R in India on December 17, and even before the official announcement, several key details have already surfaced. As expected, leaks around pricing and storage options are doing the rounds, giving a fairly clear picture of where this phone will sit in the company’s lineup.

The OnePlus 15R is positioned as the more affordable alternative to the flagship OnePlus 15. It is essentially a rebranded version of the OnePlus Ace 6T that has already debuted in China. According to information shared by internal sources and retail tipsters, the phone is expected to launch in two main configurations, both offering 12GB of RAM as standard.

The base variant with 256GB of internal storage is said to be priced between Rs 45,999 and Rs 48,999. The higher-end model with 512GB storage could carry a price tag of around Rs 51,999. These figures are not officially confirmed yet, but they seem to align with OnePlus’s recent pricing strategy in India.

Key Takeaways

The official India launch is scheduled for December 17, 2025.

Pricing is expected to start at roughly Rs 46,000 and go up to around Rs 52,000, depending on the storage option.

The phone is tipped to arrive in 12GB+256GB and 12GB+512GB variants.

Early buyers may get bank discounts ranging from Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 on select cards.

Sales are likely to take place through Amazon India and the OnePlus online store.

Hardware and Performance

Under the hood, the OnePlus 15R is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. This makes it one of the first smartphones in India to feature this processor. The focus here is clearly on high performance, whether it’s gaming or everyday multitasking, while still keeping power consumption in check.

OnePlus has also confirmed the inclusion of a dedicated Touch Response Chip, which is meant to make the display respond faster to taps and gestures. Memory-wise, the phone uses LPDDR5X RAM along with UFS 4.1 storage. In real-world use, this should translate to faster app launches and smoother multitasking, at least on paper.

Massive Battery and Display

One of the biggest talking points, and perhaps the most eye-catching spec, is the 7,400mAh battery. This is the largest battery ever fitted into a OnePlus smartphone, even larger than the one found in the standard OnePlus 15. To manage this without making the phone bulky, the company is using its Silicon Nanostack battery technology.

Charging is handled by 80W fast wired charging, which should still offer quick top-ups despite the large battery size.

On the front, the OnePlus 15R sports a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution. The 165Hz refresh rate is clearly aimed at gamers and users who value smooth scrolling. Peak brightness is rated at 1,800 nits, which should make outdoor visibility less of a concern, even under harsh sunlight.

Camera and Build Quality

The rear camera setup includes a 50MP Sony IMX906 primary sensor with optical image stabilization, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera. For the first time in this series, the OnePlus 15R supports 4K video recording at 120 frames per second, which could appeal to users who like shooting high-frame-rate videos.

On the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera that also supports 4K video recording. While this may not be a major upgrade for everyone, it does add a bit more flexibility for video calls and content creation.

In terms of durability, OnePlus seems to be taking things seriously this time. The 15R is said to come with both IP68 and IP69 ratings. This means it should handle dust well and survive water exposure, including submersion, without any issues.

Colour options are expected to include Charcoal Black and Mint Green, along with a special Electric Violet shade for the Ace Edition. That last one, in particular, might appeal to users looking for something a little less conventional.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the expected launch date for OnePlus 15R in India?

A1: The OnePlus 15R is officially launching in India on December 17, 2025.

Q2: Will the OnePlus 15R support wireless charging?

A2: Based on current leaks and confirmed specifications, the OnePlus 15R does not support wireless charging. It relies on 80W fast wired charging.

Q3: What is the battery capacity of the OnePlus 15R?

A3: The phone features a 7,400mAh battery, which is the largest capacity ever seen in a OnePlus smartphone.

Q4: What are the colour options for the OnePlus 15R?

A4: The device will be available in Charcoal Black, Mint Green, and an Electric Violet colour for the Ace Edition.

Q5: Which processor powers the OnePlus 15R?

A5: The OnePlus 15R is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

Q6: Where can I buy the OnePlus 15R in India?

A6: The smartphone will be available through Amazon India, the OnePlus official website, and authorized offline retail stores.