OnePlus 15R Review: Is the world’s first Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 phone good enough?

OnePlus recently expanded its smartphone portfolio in India with the arrival of the OnePlus 15R. Positioned as a value flagship, this device targets users who seek high-end performance without the absolute premium price tag of the standard flagship series. I have spent significant time with the Charcoal Black variant, featuring 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, to understand how it handles daily tasks, intensive gaming, and photography. This smartphone introduces the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset in the Indian market, paired with a massive battery that promises to change expectations for endurance.

Key Takeaways

First smartphone globally to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 mobile platform.

Includes a massive 7400mAh battery, the largest ever in a OnePlus smartphone.

Features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a segment-first 165Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Carries an extensive durability rating including IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K.

Supports 4K video recording at 120fps, matching flagship standards.

Introduces the Plus Key for dedicated AI interactions via Plus Mind and Google Gemini.

Priced at ₹47,999 for the 12 GB + 256 GB base variant.

Design and Build Quality

The OnePlus 15R follows a design language that feels familiar yet refined. The Charcoal Black unit I tested has a glass back with a matte finish that resists fingerprints reasonably well. The most striking element is the metallic camera module on the rear, which looks quite similar to the flagship OnePlus 15. The phone feels solid in the hand, though at 218 grams, it is certainly not a light device. Much of this weight can be attributed to the giant battery inside.

One area where OnePlus has gone above and beyond is the durability rating. The phone features IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K certifications. This means the device can survive not just submersion in water, but also high-pressure heated water jets. For an Indian user, this provides immense peace of mind during heavy monsoons or accidental spills. The front is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, which adds another layer of security against scratches.

OnePlus has added a new physical element: the Plus Key. This dedicated button is used to trigger the Plus Mind AI features, allowing you to quickly save notes or interact with the integrated Google Gemini assistant. It is a practical addition for those who find themselves using AI tools frequently for work or productivity. You can customise the Plus key as well. It holds two actions, a single click & a long press. You can change the options via the Settings menu.

Display Performance

The display is a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel. While it uses LTPS technology rather than the more expensive LTPO found on the OnePlus 15, it manages a higher maximum refresh rate of 165Hz. In my testing, the fluidity is evident while scrolling through social media feeds or navigating the UI. It is important to note that the 165Hz mode is restricted to specific apps and games, while the phone typically operates at 120Hz for most tasks.

Brightness levels are adequate for outdoor use, reaching a peak of 1800 nits. I did not face any issues reading text under direct sunlight in Delhi. For night-time use, the screen can go as low as 1 nit with the Reduce White Point feature enabled, which is helpful for reducing eye strain. The 3200Hz touch response chip is another addition that gamers will appreciate, as it makes the screen feel incredibly responsive during fast-paced matches in titles like BGMI or MLBB.

Performance and Gaming

Powering the OnePlus 15R is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5. This chipset brings a 36 percent improvement in CPU performance and an 11 percent boost in GPU performance over its predecessor. In daily use, the phone is exceptionally fast. Apps open instantly, and multitasking with 12 GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM is effortless. Even with twenty apps open in the background, I did not notice any aggressive app killing or lag.

Gaming is where the OnePlus 15R truly flexes its muscles. The device features a dedicated G2 Wi-Fi chip and the OverPower gaming engine to maintain stable frame rates. During an hour-long session of MLBB, the phone maintained a steady 120 FPS without significant heating. The 360-degree Cryo-Velocity cooling system, which includes a 5,704 square mm vapor chamber, does a good job of moving heat away from the core components. While the back gets slightly warm during heavy gaming, it never reached a temperature that made it uncomfortable to hold.

The storage is UFS 4.1, which ensures fast read and write speeds. This is particularly noticeable when installing large games or moving high-resolution video files. The Indian market gets three colors: Charcoal Black, Mint Breeze, and an India-exclusive Electric Violet which uses a fiberglass back for a different texture.

Camera Capabilities

The camera setup on the OnePlus 15R is a mix of flagship-grade primary sensors and some compromises. The main sensor is the 50 MP Sony IMX906 with Optical Image Stabilization. This is the same sensor used in the standard OnePlus 15, and the results are impressive. Daylight photos have plenty of detail, natural colors, and good dynamic range. The DetailMax Engine helps in producing 26 MP high-resolution shots by combining data from multiple frames.

Low-light photography is handled by the Clear Night Engine. I found that it produces clean images with minimal noise, although it sometimes tends to over-brighten the scene, making it look slightly less natural. The 32 MP front camera is a big step up for the R-series, featuring autofocus for the first time. Selfies are sharp, and the ability to record 4K video from the front camera is a great addition for vloggers.

However, the 8 MP ultra-wide camera is underwhelming. It lacks the sharpness of the main sensor, and the color science does not always match. More importantly, OnePlus has removed the telephoto lens that was present on the previous OnePlus 13R. This means you have to rely on digital zoom for distant subjects. While 2x shots are usable, anything beyond that loses significant detail. On a positive note, the ability to record 4K video at 120fps on the rear camera is a feature usually reserved for much more expensive phones, allowing for beautiful slow-motion captures.

Battery Life and Charging

The 7400mAh battery is arguably the biggest reason to consider this phone. It uses Silicon NanoStack technology to fit a high capacity into a relatively slim frame. In my usage, which involved heavy camera testing, gaming, and constant 5G connectivity, the phone easily lasted through two full days. This level of endurance is rare in the current smartphone market.

Charging is handled by 80W SuperVOOC. While this is slower than the 120W charging found on some other models, it is still very fast. A full charge from 1 percent takes about an hour. Considering the massive size of the battery, this is a fair trade-off. OnePlus also claims the battery will maintain at least 80 percent of its capacity even after four years of use, which bodes well for the longevity of the device.

Software and AI Features

The phone runs on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16. The software experience is clean and fast, with fewer pre-installed apps compared to many competitors in this price range. OnePlus has committed to providing four major Android updates and six years of security patches, which is excellent for a phone at this price point.

The AI integration is a key focus this year. The Plus Mind feature acts as a personal assistant that can summarize long articles, transcribe voice memos, and help with translation tasks. Since it is integrated with Google Gemini, the responses are generally accurate and helpful. The Plus Key on the side makes accessing these tools much more intuitive than digging through menus.

Product Specifications

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (3nm process) with Oryon CPU.

Memory: 12 GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM.

Storage: 256 GB / 512 GB UFS 4.1.

Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K LTPS AMOLED, 2800 x 1272 resolution, 450 PPI, 165Hz Adaptive refresh rate, 1800 nits peak brightness.

Rear Camera: 50 MP Sony IMX906 Main (OIS, f/1.8) + 8 MP Ultra-wide (112-degree FOV).

Front Camera: 32 MP with Autofocus (f/2.0).

Battery: 7400mAh Silicon NanoStack battery.

Charging: 80W SuperVOOC wired charging.

Durability: IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K water and dust resistance.

Software: OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16.

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, 5G NR, NFC, Infrared sensor.

Weight: 218 grams (Charcoal Black).

Verdict

The OnePlus 15R is a specialized machine that prioritizes two things: performance and battery endurance. By including the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 and a massive 7400mAh battery, OnePlus has created a device that is perfect for power users and gamers. The addition of the highest possible IP ratings and a dedicated AI key further adds to its utility.

However, it is not a perfect all-rounder. The camera department sees a noticeable step back with the loss of the telephoto lens, and the ultra-wide sensor is mediocre. If you are someone who takes a lot of zoomed photos, the lack of a dedicated lens might be a dealbreaker. But if your priorities are a fast screen, extreme battery life, and high-end gaming performance at ₹47,999, the OnePlus 15R is one of the strongest contenders in the Indian market right now. It represents a clear choice for those who value raw power and reliability over camera versatility.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the price of the OnePlus 15R in India?

A1: The OnePlus 15R starts at ₹47,999 for the 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. The higher 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant is priced at ₹52,999.

Q2: Does the OnePlus 15R support wireless charging?

A2: No, the OnePlus 15R does not support wireless charging. It supports 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging.

Q3: What is the difference between the colors available?

A3: The Charcoal Black and Mint Breeze variants feature a glass back. The India-exclusive Electric Violet variant uses a fiberglass back, which is slightly thinner at 0.81 cm compared to 0.83 cm for the other two.

Q4: Is the OnePlus 15R good for gaming?

A4: Yes, it is highly optimized for gaming. It features the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, a 165Hz refresh rate display, a 3200Hz touch response chip, and a dedicated cooling system to handle intensive titles.

Q5: Does the phone have an official water resistance rating?

The OnePlus 15R has some of the most comprehensive ratings in the industry, including IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K, making it highly resistant to dust and water.