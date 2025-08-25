OnePlus and Android Sponsor BGMS Season 4 with INR 1.5 Crore Prize Pool

OnePlus and Android have joined forces with NODWIN Gaming to launch the fourth season of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Masters Series (BGMS). This year’s tournament brings a prize pool of INR 1.5 crore and is broadcast live on Star Sports Khel and JioHotstar from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM daily until September 14.

A major addition this season is the Battlegrounds Mobile India Challenger Series (BGCS), an official amateur feeder league. What makes it stand out is not just the focus on new talent but also the introduction of four all-women teams, marking a breakthrough for gender inclusivity in India’s mainstream esports scene.

A Path to Pro-Level Gaming

The BGCS is designed to create a clear pathway for emerging players to move into professional esports. This year, it features 24 teams. Two teams qualified through the OnePlus Campus Dominate tournament, one came from the TVS Raider Wicked Battles, 17 were invited directly, and four are all-women squads.

The matches are broadcast daily on the NODWIN Gaming YouTube channel from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, with three matches played each day. This setup ensures fresh visibility for undiscovered players who are looking to break through.

Akshat Rathee, Co-Founder and Managing Director of NODWIN Gaming, said that BGMS has become one of India’s most important esports events. He stressed that Season 4 focuses on inclusivity at every level, from college qualifiers to women’s participation on national television. The long-term goal, he explained, is to create a space where every gamer, regardless of background, has the chance to achieve success.

OnePlus is back as the Title Sponsor and Official Smartphone Partner for BGMS Season 4. Alongside the main event, the brand continues to support the OnePlus Campus Dominate initiative, which takes esports tournaments to colleges across India. Marcel Campos, Director of Product Strategy at OnePlus India, mentioned that the partnership with NODWIN Gaming represents a shared mission to take mobile esports to the next level. He added that flagship devices like the OnePlus 13 and Nord series will power gameplay throughout the competition.

Android returns as Co-Title Sponsor for the second year, signaling continued commitment to the gaming community. TVS Motor Company also continues as Official Mobility Partner for the third year, supporting the TVS Raider Wicked Battles that help grassroots talent qualify for the BGCS.

Duolingo English Test has come onboard as the Official Learning Partner, introducing accessible language testing while also debuting a Gujarati feed during tournament broadcasts. Swiggy has joined as Official Food Delivery Partner, while Red Bull and Bisleri continue their roles in providing energy and hydration to players.

Broadcast and Viewer Experience

BGMS Season 4 runs from August 18 to September 14 and remains the only esports tournament in India with a national television presence. The prime-time slot from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Star Sports Khel and JioHotstar ensures wide accessibility for viewers across the country.

The Challenger Series began on August 19 and will continue until September 7, streamed exclusively on YouTube. This two-tier format gives audiences the chance to follow both professional-level matches and grassroots competition, making esports more inclusive and engaging.

With its prize pool, strong sponsorship lineup, and emphasis on inclusivity, BGMS Season 4 has positioned itself as a landmark event in Indian esports. The addition of the Challenger Series and all-women teams reflects a growing push toward diversity and opportunity, setting the stage for what could be the most impactful season yet.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is BGMS?

A1: BGMS stands for Battlegrounds Mobile India Masters Series, a major esports tournament for the mobile game Battlegrounds Mobile India.

Q2: How can I watch BGMS Season 4?

A2: You can watch BGMS Season 4 live on Star Sports Khel and JioHotstar from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM IST until September 14, 2025.

Q3: What is the Battlegrounds Mobile India Challenger Series (BGCS)?

A3: The BGCS is a new amateur feeder league that provides a way for new players to compete and qualify for the professional-level BGMS tournament.

Q4: Which companies are sponsoring BGMS Season 4?

A4: Key sponsors include OnePlus, Android, TVS Motor Company, Duolingo English Test, Swiggy, Red Bull, and Bisleri.

Q5: What is the prize money for BGMS Season 4?

A5: The total prize pool for BGMS Season 4 is INR 1.5 crore.