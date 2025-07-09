OnePlus Announces Prime Day 2025 Deals on Smartphones and More

If you’ve been eyeing a new OnePlus device, this might be the moment to jump. Just in time for Amazon Prime Day 2025, OnePlus has announced a wave of discounts across its entire product line—from flagship smartphones to budget picks, tablets, and even audio gear. The offers run from July 10 through July 15, available online via Amazon.in and OnePlus.in, and at select offline retailers. They also line up with the brand’s Monsoon Sale happening across other outlets.

Key Highlights at a Glance

OnePlus 13 drops to ₹59,999, with a ₹5,000 price cut and a ₹5,000 bank offer.

drops to ₹59,999, with a ₹5,000 price cut and a ₹5,000 bank offer. OnePlus 13s is available at ₹49,999 thanks to a bank discount and exchange bonus.

is available at ₹49,999 thanks to a bank discount and exchange bonus. OnePlus 13R comes bundled with Buds 3 for ₹39,999 after a bank discount.

comes bundled with Buds 3 for ₹39,999 after a bank discount. Nord CE4 Lite sits at ₹15,999, bank discount included.

sits at ₹15,999, bank discount included. Discounts on audio gear like Bullets Wireless Z3, Buds Pro 3, and more.

Tablets including the Pad Go and Pad 2 come with reduced pricing and freebies.

Let’s dig into some of the standout offers.

The flagship OnePlus 13 is now priced at ₹59,999—after factoring in a ₹5,000 markdown and another ₹5,000 off with select bank cards. You also get up to 9 months of no-cost EMI, which softens the blow if you’re budgeting. It’s a strong pick for users who want a top-tier phone that looks and feels premium.

If you prefer something more compact (and a little less pricey), there’s the OnePlus 13s. It’s available at ₹49,999, with the same ₹5,000 bank discount and an additional ₹5,000 off through exchange. And for EMI fans—there’s a 12-month no-cost option on select cards.

Then there’s the OnePlus 13R, bundled neatly with the OnePlus Buds 3. This combo lands at ₹39,999, with a ₹3,000 bank discount built into the price. The Buds 3 are included for free, which makes this an attractive bundle if you’re trying to upgrade both your phone and earphones in one go.

Now, if you’re watching your budget, the OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite might be the way to go. It’s priced at ₹15,999 after a ₹2,000 bank discount. It comes with an AMOLED screen, a decent design, and solid battery life. Plus, there’s a 3-month no-cost EMI option. It’s not flashy, but it’s great for first-time smartphone buyers or anyone just looking for a reliable daily driver.

Audio Deals That Deserve a Mention

OnePlus is also knocking down prices on its audio lineup. Here’s a quick look:

Bullets Wireless Z3 – ₹1,549

– ₹1,549 Buds Pro 3 – ₹8,999

– ₹8,999 Buds 3 – ₹4,299

– ₹4,299 Bullets Wireless Z2 – ₹1,149

– ₹1,149 Z2 ANC – ₹1,599

– ₹1,599 Nord Buds 3 Pro – ₹2,299

All of these also come with some form of bank discount, making them a bit easier on the wallet.

Tablets, Too? Yep.

The OnePlus Pad Go Wi-Fi version kicks off at ₹13,999, and students can get additional benefits alongside bank offers. If you want LTE, that version goes up to ₹17,499. On the higher end, the OnePlus Pad 2 starts at ₹32,999 and includes the OnePlus Stylus 2 for free, which is handy if you’re into sketching, note-taking, or just want more precision on screen.

Where to Buy?

These Prime Day offers are available at:

Online : Amazon.in, OnePlus.in

: Amazon.in, OnePlus.in Offline: OnePlus Experience Stores, Croma, Reliance Digital, Flipkart, Myntra, and other retail outlets

And yes, the deals are part of the broader OnePlus Monsoon Sale, so there are plenty of ways to shop depending on your preference.

FAQ

Q1: When do the Prime Day OnePlus deals start and end?

From July 10 through July 15, 2025.

Q2: Where can I buy these deals?

Online via Amazon.in and OnePlus.in, and offline through partners like Croma, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and OnePlus Experience Stores.

Q3: What’s the price of the OnePlus 13 during the sale?

₹59,999, including a ₹5,000 price cut and ₹5,000 bank discount.

Q4: Is EMI available on the OnePlus 13s?

Yes—12 months of no-cost EMI on select cards.

Q5: Are any smartphones bundled with audio gear?

Yes, the OnePlus 13R includes the Buds 3 at no extra cost for ₹39,999.

Q6: What’s the starting price of OnePlus tablets?

Pad Go Wi-Fi begins at ₹13,999; LTE goes up to ₹17,499. Pad 2 starts at ₹32,999 and includes the Stylus 2.