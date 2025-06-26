OnePlus Boosts Customer Service with Nationwide Doorstep Pickup & Drop Across 19,000+ Pincodes

OnePlus, a globally recognized technology brand, has announced significant enhancements to its customer service infrastructure in India. In a concerted effort to deliver a seamless service experience to its user community, OnePlus now offers a free doorstep pickup and drop service, extending its reach across more than 19,000 pincodes throughout the country. These initiatives represent a substantial strengthening of the brand’s after-sales support, particularly benefiting consumers in India’s Tier 2, Tier 3 cities, and beyond, ensuring wider accessibility to quality service.

Key Takeaways:

OnePlus has expanded its free doorstep pickup and drop service to over 19,000 pincodes across India.

The number of OnePlus service centers has increased by over 50% in the last year, now covering all major metros and key regional hubs.

The customer support system features a multi-channel model, including dedicated call centers, live chat, verified WhatsApp support, and email.

These service enhancements are part of Project Starlight, a strategic initiative introduced in Q4 2024 with a ₹6,000 crore investment over three years.

Project Starlight aims to build a stronger service network for Indian users.

OnePlus is currently running a nationwide Service Camp from June 20 to June 30, 2025, offering free device health check-ups, software updates, and zero service charges on select out-of-warranty repairs.

Robin Liu, CEO, OnePlus India, stated that user-centricity guides all brand efforts, including customer service, which is a core commitment.

OnePlus plans to expand its service network across 28 states and over 400 cities over the next three to five years.

The Reach of Doorstep Service: Bridging the Urban-Rural Divide

The expansion of OnePlus’s free doorstep pickup and drop service to over 19,000 pincodes marks a substantial step forward in customer convenience for Indian smartphone users. In a country as vast and geographically diverse as India, access to reliable after-sales service can often be a challenge, particularly for customers residing outside major metropolitan areas. Historically, consumers in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, or even smaller towns and villages, would often need to travel significant distances to reach an authorized service center, incurring both time and travel costs. This new initiative directly addresses this barrier, ensuring that users can access repair and maintenance facilities without needing to leave their homes or workplaces.

The doorstep service mechanism works by allowing a customer to register a service request, after which a brand representative or logistics partner collects the device from the specified address. Once the repair is complete at an authorized service center, the device is then delivered back to the customer’s doorstep. This model minimizes inconvenience and disruption to the user’s daily routine, a critical factor for busy individuals and those with limited mobility. For a brand like OnePlus, which relies heavily on community engagement and user experience, providing such a fundamental convenience can significantly enhance customer satisfaction and loyalty. It levels the playing field, offering a premium service experience equally to users in bustling metros and remote towns, thereby solidifying OnePlus’s commitment to its entire Indian community. This approach is in line with a broader industry trend where brands are prioritizing last-mile delivery and convenience to meet evolving consumer expectations.

Complementing the doorstep service, OnePlus has also significantly bolstered its physical service network. Over the past year alone, the number of OnePlus service centers has grown by more than 50%. This expansion means that the brand now has a presence in all major metros and key regional hubs across India. While digital and doorstep services offer convenience, physical service centers remain vital for more complex repairs, in-person consultations, and providing a tangible touchpoint for customers.

The growth in service centers is a strategic move that reflects OnePlus’s deepening commitment to the Indian market. By having a robust physical presence, the company ensures that high-quality, authorized repair services are readily available, staffed by trained technicians using genuine parts. This helps build trust and confidence among users, knowing that professional support is accessible when needed. For new customers considering a OnePlus device, the assurance of a widespread and growing service network can be a deciding factor, reducing apprehension about after-sales support. This dual strategy of expanding both digital and physical service touchpoints ensures comprehensive coverage, catering to varied customer preferences and technical needs. The significant investment in physical infrastructure indicates a long-term play in a market known for its demanding consumer base.

Multi-Channel Support: A Comprehensive Ecosystem

Beyond physical and doorstep services, OnePlus has established a multi-channel customer support ecosystem designed to offer users direct access to assistance through various communication avenues. This includes:

Dedicated Call Centres: For immediate voice-based support, allowing customers to speak directly with a representative for troubleshooting or service requests.

Real-time Live Chat: Providing instant text-based support, suitable for quick queries or when a detailed conversation is not necessary. This is especially useful for users who prefer written communication or are multitasking.

Verified WhatsApp Support: Leveraging the widely popular messaging platform in India, offering a familiar and convenient channel for support, including sharing images or short videos for troubleshooting.

Email-based Service Channels: For non-urgent inquiries, detailed explanations, or when documentation needs to be exchanged. This provides a formal record of communication and allows for asynchronous problem resolution.

This comprehensive multi-channel approach caters to diverse user preferences and accessibility needs. Some users prefer the immediacy of a phone call, while others might find live chat or WhatsApp more convenient for quick help. Providing multiple options ensures that customers can choose the most comfortable and efficient method to seek assistance, thereby reducing frustration and improving overall service satisfaction. This integrated approach signifies a customer-centric philosophy, recognizing that effective support needs to be available through channels that users regularly employ in their daily lives.

Project Starlight: Fueling Service Network Expansion

These expanded service frameworks are a direct outcome of ongoing user feedback and community-driven improvements, a philosophy deeply ingrained in OnePlus’s brand ethos. This commitment is formalized under Project Starlight, a strategic initiative launched in Q4 2024. Project Starlight represents a substantial investment of ₹6,000 crore over a three-year timeline, with a significant portion allocated to building a stronger service network specifically for Indian users.

Project Starlight is more than just a financial investment; it embodies a long-term vision for OnePlus in India. It signifies a shift towards a more localized and robust infrastructure that can support the brand’s growing user base and product portfolio. The program’s focus on service network building highlights the company’s understanding that merely selling devices is not enough; sustained growth and brand loyalty depend on reliable and accessible after-sales support. This strategic investment underscores OnePlus’s confidence in the Indian market’s potential and its dedication to providing a holistic premium experience, where product quality is matched by service excellence. Such large-scale investments also suggest that OnePlus sees India not just as a market for sales but as a crucial hub for its global strategy, requiring localized and robust support systems.

A Commitment from Leadership: Robin Liu on Customer Service

Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India, emphasized the brand’s unwavering focus on its users in the context of this service expansion. “At OnePlus, our users have always been at the core of all our efforts. And this extends to our customer service efforts, too,” Liu stated. This reinforces the brand’s foundational principle of user-centricity, a characteristic that has historically set OnePlus apart in the crowded smartphone market.

Liu further elaborated on the importance of strengthening the customer service and service network as the OnePlus community in India continues to grow. He articulated that delivering a truly premium experience transcends the product itself, extending into how the brand supports its community at every stage of their ownership journey. This perspective recognizes that post-purchase support is as critical as the initial product experience in shaping long-term brand perception and loyalty. Liu’s statement positions the customer service expansion not merely as a business necessity but as a core commitment and a vital component of OnePlus’s long-term vision for India. The aim is to empower more users with timely, transparent, and dependable support, fostering a stronger bond between the brand and its diverse user base across the country. This leadership emphasis underscores the strategic importance of service in gaining and retaining market share in a competitive environment.

The OnePlus Service Camp: Direct User Benefits

In addition to the ongoing service enhancements, OnePlus has rolled out a nationwide OnePlus Service Camp across its service centers. This initiative, a first-of-its-kind for the brand, is active from June 20 to June 30, 2025. The Service Camp offers several direct benefits to OnePlus users:

Free Device Health Check-up: Users can bring in their OnePlus smartphones for a comprehensive diagnostic check-up, identifying potential issues or areas for optimization. This proactive approach helps users maintain their devices in optimal condition.

Free Software Update: Customers can receive the latest software updates at the service centers, ensuring their devices run on the most current and secure operating system versions, often bringing new features and performance enhancements.

Zero Service Charges on Select Repairs for Out-of-Warranty Devices: For devices that are no longer under warranty, users can avail repairs for certain issues without incurring service charges, only paying for parts if needed. This offers significant cost savings and encourages users to get their older devices repaired rather than discarding them.

Pillared under Project Starlight, the Service Camp is a tangible manifestation of OnePlus’s commitment to making high-quality service more accessible. These camps provide a direct touchpoint for users to interact with brand professionals, get their queries addressed, and resolve device-related issues with professional help. Such initiatives not only foster goodwill but also provide valuable insights into common user problems, feeding back into product and service improvement cycles. The limited-time nature of the camp creates an incentive for users to avail themselves of these benefits promptly.

Ambitious Future: Expanding Across 28 States and 400+ Cities

OnePlus’s commitment to strengthening its service network is further highlighted by its ambitious long-term goal: to expand its service presence across 28 states and over 400 cities within the next three to five years. This target is indicative of a deep strategic investment and a recognition of India’s vast geographical expanse and diverse market segments. Achieving this level of penetration requires significant logistical planning, investment in infrastructure, and recruitment and training of skilled personnel.

The expansion across 28 states means covering almost the entirety of India’s states, ensuring that OnePlus service is available in nearly every region. Targeting over 400 cities extends coverage beyond just state capitals and major metropolitan areas to a wide array of smaller, rapidly growing urban centers. This widespread presence will make OnePlus after-sales support truly ubiquitous, accessible to an unprecedented number of users. This move is crucial for consolidating its position as a major player in the Indian smartphone market and sustaining its growth trajectory. It also suggests an acknowledgment that long-term success in India hinges on building trust and accessibility at a localized level, moving beyond urban strongholds to connect with a broader consumer base.

The Impact on User Experience and Brand Perception

The sum of these customer service enhancements—doorstep pickup and drop, expanding service centers, multi-channel support, the Service Camp, and the overarching Project Starlight investment—is poised to have a profound impact on the overall user experience and OnePlus’s brand perception in India. For consumers, it translates to increased convenience, reduced friction in accessing support, and greater peace of mind regarding their device’s longevity. These improvements address practical concerns that often influence purchasing decisions and long-term brand loyalty.

From a brand perspective, these initiatives solidify OnePlus’s reputation not just as a provider of premium products, but also as a company that stands by its users. In a highly competitive market where product specifications can sometimes be similar across brands, superior after-sales service becomes a crucial differentiator. By investing heavily in service infrastructure and making it a core part of its strategic vision, OnePlus is building a stronger foundation for sustained growth, deeper community engagement, and enhanced brand equity in one of its most important global markets. This commitment ensures that the premium experience associated with OnePlus extends well beyond the initial purchase, reinforcing a positive brand image throughout the entire product lifecycle.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the main new customer service enhancement announced by OnePlus in India?

A1: OnePlus has significantly expanded its free doorstep pickup and drop service for smartphones, now covering over 19,000 pincodes across India.

Q2: How much has the number of OnePlus service centers grown in the past year?

A2: The number of OnePlus service centers has grown by more than 50% over the past year, covering all major metros and key regional hubs in India.

Q3: What are the different channels available for OnePlus customer support?

A3: OnePlus offers a multi-channel service model including dedicated call centers, real-time live chat, verified WhatsApp support, and email-based service channels.

Q4: What is Project Starlight, and how does it relate to customer service?

A4: Project Starlight is a strategic initiative launched by OnePlus in Q4 2024, involving a ₹6,000 crore investment over three years, with a primary focus on building a stronger service network for Indian users.

Q5: What benefits are offered during the OnePlus Service Camp (June 20-30, 2025)?

A5: The Service Camp offers free device health check-ups, free software updates for all OnePlus smartphones, and zero service charges on select repairs for out-of-warranty devices (parts extra).

Q6: What is OnePlus’s long-term goal for service network expansion in India?

A6: OnePlus aims to expand its service network across 28 states and over 400 cities over the next three to five years, making its services widely accessible across India.

Q7: How does doorstep pickup and drop service benefit customers in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities?

A7: This service provides convenience by allowing customers to get their devices serviced without needing to travel to a service center, saving time and effort, especially for those in smaller towns or remote areas.

Q8: Why is a multi-channel customer support system important for smartphone users?

A8: A multi-channel system caters to diverse user preferences, offering flexibility (phone calls, text chats, email) and ensuring that customers can easily access support through their preferred method, leading to better satisfaction.

Q9: What does Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India, say about the brand’s approach to customer service?

A9: Robin Liu states that users are at the core of all OnePlus efforts, and strengthening customer service is a priority and commitment, believing that a premium experience includes timely, transparent, and dependable support beyond the product itself.

Q10: How does OnePlus’s service expansion contribute to its position in the Indian market?

A10: By investing heavily in customer service, OnePlus aims to differentiate itself in a competitive market, enhance user experience, build stronger brand loyalty, and secure long-term growth by providing reliable after-sales support across the country.