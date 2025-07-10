OnePlus Buds 4 Review: A Refined Audio Experience

I’ve been using the OnePlus Buds 4 in Zen Green for a while now, running them through everyday routines from commutes to work calls to late-night music sessions. They’re clearly designed to slot right into the OnePlus ecosystem, promising high-end sound and smart features, all wrapped up in an INR 5,999 package. For a mid-range pair of TWS earbuds, they certainly make a strong first impression.

Key Takeaways:

Sleek design with a matte metallic finish; available in Zen Green and Storm Gray.

Intuitive volume swipe controls and customizable tap gestures.

Audio is powered by a coaxial dual-driver setup and dual DACs, covering a broad 15Hz to 40KHz frequency range.

Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified, supporting LHDC 5.0 codec.

Real-Time Adaptive ANC with up to 55dB noise reduction and 5500Hz frequency range.

AI-driven 3-mic Call Noise Cancellation and wind suppression for clear calls.

Connectivity highlights include Steady Connect, Google Fast Pair, and Dual-Device Connection.

Smart features like AI Translation and Voice Assistant Shortcut.

Battery life up to 11 hours without ANC, 45 hours with case.

IP55 water/dust resistance and ultra-low 47ms latency for gaming.

Design and Comfort

The design of the OnePlus Buds 4 is clean and understated, just what you’d expect from OnePlus. The Zen Green variant has a quiet shimmer to it, thanks to a Non-Conductive Vacuum Metallization (NCVM) finish and subtle CO2 laser etching. They feel solid but are remarkably lightweight at 4.73 grams per earbud. Even after long hours of use, I barely felt any discomfort.

The swipe gesture for volume control on the stem is very good. Adjusting the volume without pulling out your phone is super handy. A long press cycles between ANC and Transparency Mode, while taps take care of play/pause and skipping tracks. Plus, you can customize all of these controls, which adds a layer of user-friendliness that’s easy to appreciate.

Sound Quality

Let’s talk audio. The Buds 4 feature a coaxial dual-driver design – an 11mm ceramic-metal diaphragm woofer paired with a 6mm flat diaphragm tweeter. The result? A wide frequency range of 15Hz to 40KHz and, more importantly, sound that feels spacious and detailed. Bass comes through rich and full, highs are clean, and vocals stay crisp.

The dual DAC architecture helps, too. By separating high and low frequencies during processing, it reduces signal distortion. Combined with LHDC 5.0 Bluetooth codec support (which offers up to 24-bit/192kHz transmission at 1Mbps), you get a richer, more refined sound. The Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification from Japan Audio Society only cements this quality.

OnePlus has also layered in 3D Audio for spatial effects and “Golden Sound,” which creates a custom profile based on the shape of your ear canal using built-in microphones and then creates a bespoke audio profile for an optimized listening experience. This sort of personalization actually made a noticeable difference for me, especially in terms of balance and tone.

Noise Cancellation: Smart and Effective

Noise cancellation on the Buds 4 is no afterthought. Real-Time Adaptive ANC adjusts on the fly – up to 800 times per second to your environment, the earbud fit, and even your ear shape. At its best, it can block up to 55dB of ambient sound across a wide 5500Hz spectrum.

The Adaptive Mode automatically balances ANC and ambient sounds based on real-time microphone input and advanced algorithms. I rarely needed to switch modes manually; it simply handled transitions smoothly whether I was walking through traffic or sitting in a quiet room.

Call quality is equally impressive. The 3-mic AI system targets voice frequencies (50Hz to 3,000Hz), filtering out background noise even in crowded spots. I found the clarity during calls noticeably strong, even on windy days thanks to the wind noise suppression up to 20 km/h.

Ecosystem and Connectivity

These earbuds were clearly built with OnePlus phones in mind. Steady Connect offers reliable range up to 250 meters outdoors and excellent penetration indoors but it’s only available on OnePlus devices running Oxygen OS 15.0 and above.

Google Fast Pair makes setup a breeze, and Dual-Device Connection lets you stay paired with two devices at once. Switching between a laptop and phone, for instance, was totally seamless.

Then there’s AI Translation, which is… well, kind of futuristic. Using a supported OnePlus phone, you can talk in one language and hear real-time translations through the buds while the other person speaks into your phone. It’s not universally compatible, but when it works, it’s pretty remarkable. This feature is available on select OnePlus devices with Oxygen OS 15.0.1 and above. Additionally, a Voice Assistant Shortcut allows for hands-free access to your phone’s built-in voice assistant.

Battery Life and Reliability

Battery life is generous. I got close to the advertised 11 hours on a single charge without ANC, and around 6 hours with ANC on. With the case, total playback stretches up to 45 hours (ANC off). A 10-minute top-up gives around 11 hours of use with the case. Charging the buds takes about 50 minutes, and the whole package charges up in roughly 80.

The buds are IP55 rated, so they’re resistant to sweat and a bit of rain—ideal for daily use. For gamers, the 47ms low latency keeps things tight and responsive, which I appreciated during quick reaction moments in games. And this, combined with Bluetooth 5.4 and LHDC 5.0, contributes to a smooth and near-instantaneous gaming experience.

Product Specifications:

Colorways: Zen Green, Storm Gray

Zen Green, Storm Gray Earbuds Dimensions: 31×20.6×24.2mm

31×20.6×24.2mm Charging Case Dimensions: 65.4×52.4×25.3mm

65.4×52.4×25.3mm Earbuds Weight: ~4.73g

~4.73g Charging Case Weight: ~39.57g

~39.57g Total Weight: ~49.02g

~49.02g Drivers: 11mm woofer + 6mm tweeter

11mm woofer + 6mm tweeter Frequency Response: 15Hz~40KHz

15Hz~40KHz Microphones: 3 mics per earbud

3 mics per earbud Noise Cancellation: Real-Time Adaptive ANC (up to 55dB, 5500Hz)

Real-Time Adaptive ANC (up to 55dB, 5500Hz) Noise Control Modes: ANC On / Adaptive / Transparency / Off

ANC On / Adaptive / Transparency / Off Call Noise Cancellation: 3-mic AI Call Noise Cancellation

3-mic AI Call Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Codec: LHDC 5.0, AAC, SBC

LHDC 5.0, AAC, SBC Bluetooth Version: 5.4 with Steady Connect

5.4 with Steady Connect Bluetooth Range: ~10m standard, up to 250m with Steady Connect

~10m standard, up to 250m with Steady Connect Battery: 62mAh per bud, 530mAh case

62mAh per bud, 530mAh case Playback (ANC Off): 11h (buds), 45h (with case)

11h (buds), 45h (with case) Playback (ANC On): 6h (buds), 24h (with case)

6h (buds), 24h (with case) Talk Time (ANC Off): 6h (buds), 24h (with case)

6h (buds), 24h (with case) Talk Time (ANC On): 4h (buds), 17h (with case)

4h (buds), 17h (with case) Fast Charging: 10 min = 3.5h (buds only), 11h (buds + case)

10 min = 3.5h (buds only), 11h (buds + case) Charging Time: ~50 min (buds), ~80 min (buds + case)

~50 min (buds), ~80 min (buds + case) Charging Interface: USB Type-C

USB Type-C Water/Dust Resistance: IP55

Verdict:

The OnePlus Buds 4 manage to blend performance, convenience, and style into a pretty well-rounded package. Their dual-driver setup, combined with high-fidelity wireless codec support and adaptive ANC, delivers a rich listening experience that rivals pricier options. The call quality is reliable, the battery life is generous, and the controls are thoughtfully designed.

There are some limitations like how a few smart features are locked to newer OnePlus devices only, but the core experience stands solid even without them. If you’re already in the OnePlus ecosystem, the Buds 4 feel like a natural fit. But even if you’re not, they offer a great mix of sound quality, comfort, and usability at a very fair price point.

At INR 5,999, they’re easy to recommend for anyone looking for capable, stylish earbuds that don’t compromise where it counts.

FAQ:

Q1. What is the price of OnePlus Buds 4 in India?

A1. The OnePlus Buds 4 are priced at INR 5,999 in India.

Q2. What are the available colors for OnePlus Buds 4?

A2. The OnePlus Buds 4 are available in Zen Green and Storm Gray.

Q3. Do the OnePlus Buds 4 have active noise cancellation?

A3. Yes, they feature Real-Time Adaptive Active Noise Cancellation with a maximum noise reduction depth of 55dB.

Q4. How long does the battery last on OnePlus Buds 4?

A4. The earbuds offer up to 11 hours of playback without ANC, and up to 45 hours with the charging case (ANC off, 50% volume, AAC).

Q5. Are the OnePlus Buds 4 waterproof?

A5. The OnePlus Buds 4 have an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance, making them suitable for daily use and resistant to rain and sweat.

Q6. Can I connect OnePlus Buds 4 to two devices simultaneously?

A6. Yes, the OnePlus Buds 4 support Dual-Device Connection, allowing you to connect to two devices at once.

Q7. Do OnePlus Buds 4 support Hi-Res Audio?

A7. Yes, they are Certified Hi-Res Audio Wireless with LHDC 5.0 support.

Q8. What is Golden Sound on OnePlus Buds 4?

A8. Golden Sound is a personalized audio tuning system that analyzes your ear canal and creates a unique audio profile to match your hearing preferences.

Q9. Does AI Translation work on all phones with OnePlus Buds 4?

A9. AI Translation is available on select OnePlus devices with Oxygen OS 15.0.1 and above.