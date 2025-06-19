OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Neckband Review: A Budget Bass King with Impressive Stamina

When OnePlus announced the Bullets Wireless Z3, I was pretty eager to try them out. Given my experience reviewing various neckband earphones, both premium and budget-friendly, I approached these with a fair bit of excitement, but also the usual skepticism. Over the past few days, I’ve been testing the Samba Sunset variant across daily commutes, intense workouts, lengthy work calls, and casual music sessions to see if they genuinely offer anything new or noteworthy at their competitive INR 1,699 price tag.

Key Highlights:

Exceptional Battery Life : Up to 36 hours of playback (at half volume) and an impressive 27 hours from just 10 minutes of charging.

: Up to 36 hours of playback (at half volume) and an impressive 27 hours from just 10 minutes of charging. Punchy Bass : 12.4mm dynamic drivers provide strong bass, further enhanced by the BassWave customization.

: 12.4mm dynamic drivers provide strong bass, further enhanced by the BassWave customization. Comfortable Design : Skin-friendly silicone and ergonomic fit make prolonged use genuinely comfortable.

: Skin-friendly silicone and ergonomic fit make prolonged use genuinely comfortable. IP55 Rating : Good resistance against water and sweat, ideal for workouts.

: Good resistance against water and sweat, ideal for workouts. AI Call Noise Cancellation : Filters environmental noise effectively during calls.

: Filters environmental noise effectively during calls. Spatial Audio : Adds depth to the listening experience, though subtle.

: Adds depth to the listening experience, though subtle. Google Fast Pair : Easy and fast pairing, especially useful for Android users.

: Easy and fast pairing, especially useful for Android users. Magnetic On-and-Off: Convenient feature for quick connectivity and battery saving.

First Impressions and Design:

Straight out of the box, the Samba Sunset color was an immediate eye-catcher—bold and refreshing compared to typical black or white options. The silicone neckband feels soft and flexible, comfortably sitting around my neck for hours without any noticeable discomfort, even during intense activity. At just 26 grams, it’s very lightweight, so no irritation or fatigue set in during extended use.

The magnetic earbuds were a pleasant surprise. Simply snapping them together to pause music or power off is super practical, especially when I’m in a hurry. Separating them resumes playback instantly, making this a simple yet handy feature I’ve appreciated in daily use.

The control buttons located on the left side are tactile and responsive, with a subtle USB Type-C charging port neatly placed for convenience. Overall, the design strikes a great balance between functionality and aesthetic appeal.

Sound Quality: Bass and More

OnePlus emphasizes bass performance on the Bullets Wireless Z3, and to be honest, they weren’t kidding. The 12.4mm drivers deliver strong, punchy bass that’s pronounced yet mostly controlled, avoiding that annoying muddiness you sometimes find in budget earphones. They performed particularly well with pop, EDM, and hip-hop tracks.

I liked the customizable options available with the “Sound Master EQ” and “BassWave.” The presets—Balanced, Serenade, Bass, and Bold—offer decent flexibility, though I found myself usually switching between Balanced and Bass. BassWave gives more personalized control, and adjusting the bass based on my mood or the type of music I was listening to was a nice touch, even though I didn’t tweak it too often.

Vocals and higher frequencies generally come through clearly, though the mids can sometimes get a bit overshadowed by the heavier bass. Treble is crisp but not harsh, making for comfortable listening even at higher volumes. Audiophiles might find the sound a bit bass-heavy, but for most listeners, it’s enjoyable and energetic.

The advertised “3D Spatial Audio” feature is somewhat hit-and-miss. Occasionally it added a nice sense of space and depth, particularly on live recordings, but overall, it felt more like an occasional enhancement rather than a must-have feature.

Call Quality and Noise Cancellation:

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 boast “AI Call Noise Cancellation” powered by advanced AI algorithms and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) technology. I tested this extensively during various calls, both indoors and outdoors.

In relatively quiet indoor environments, calls were crystal clear. My voice came across naturally, and the person on the other end reported no issues. The real test came in noisier environments. When I took calls near a busy road with traffic, the earphones did a decent job of filtering out constant background hum. Wind noise, a common culprit for poor call quality on neckbands, was also mitigated to a noticeable extent. While it won’t completely silence a bustling market or a loud train, the AI ENC certainly makes calls more intelligible. My voice remained discernible, even if some background chatter occasionally bled through. For a product in this price range, the call noise cancellation is effective and a definite plus for anyone who takes frequent calls on the go.

Battery Life and Charging: A Standout Performer

Battery life is genuinely impressive, easily living up to—and sometimes even exceeding—the claims. With mixed usage of music, calls, and occasional podcasts, I regularly got upwards of 30 hours on a single charge. I often forgot to charge them for days, only to find them still going strong. The fast-charging feature is incredibly handy; just ten minutes plugged in gave me a full day’s worth of listening, making battery anxiety practically non-existent. The 220 mAh battery capacity, combined with efficient power management, delivers a truly long-lasting experience.

Connectivity and Smart Features:

Bluetooth 5.4 provided stable connections without significant dropouts or interruptions, even at a fair distance. Google Fast Pair was straightforward, immediately connecting to my Android device upon powering on. The “Smart Assistance” feature, accessible via the voice assistant shortcut (pressing and holding the center button), works as expected. It quickly activates your phone’s native voice assistant, whether it’s Google Assistant or Siri, allowing for hands-free control over calls, music, and reminders. This is a standard but useful feature that enhances daily usability.

Durability and Comfort:

The IP55 rating held true during sweaty gym sessions and even a bit of unexpected rain. I used them during intense gym sessions, which involved a good amount of sweat, and also during light rain. They held up without any issues, performing reliably in both scenarios. This makes them a suitable companion for workouts, runs, or any outdoor activity where you might encounter splashes or sweat. It’s comforting to know that a sudden downpour won’t render your earphones useless.

Comfort was excellent thanks to the lightweight, ergonomic design, allowing me to wear them all day without issue. The included silicone eartips (S, M, L) allow users to find the best fit, which is crucial for both comfort and sound isolation. A proper seal ensures optimal bass response and prevents sound leakage.

The OnePlus Ecosystem and Software Integration

While the Bullets Wireless Z3 are designed to work seamlessly with any Bluetooth device, they do offer an enhanced experience for OnePlus phone users. Integration with OxygenOS typically means deeper control over features like Sound Master EQ and BassWave without needing a separate app. For non-OnePlus Android users, the HeyMelody app serves this purpose. This app allows for firmware updates, EQ adjustments, and other settings. Or you can directly access all these settings through the Bluetooth menu as well.

Specifications at a Glance

Color: Mambo Midnight, Samba Sunset (Tested: Samba Sunset)

Mambo Midnight, Samba Sunset (Tested: Samba Sunset) Dimensions: 12.43 x 17.45 x 1.31 cm

12.43 x 17.45 x 1.31 cm Weight: 26g

26g Driver Size: 12.4mm

12.4mm Frequency Response Range: 20Hz-20,000Hz

20Hz-20,000Hz Driver Sensitivity: 98pm3textdB

98pm3textdB Codec: Supports AAC and SBC

Supports AAC and SBC Maximum Sound Pressure Level: 102 dB

102 dB Impedance: 32Omega

32Omega Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth 5.4

Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth Connection Range: Up to 10 meters

Up to 10 meters Battery Charge Method: USB Type-C

USB Type-C Battery Capacity: 220 mAh

220 mAh Battery Life: Up to 36 hours (50% volume)

Up to 36 hours (50% volume) Fast Charge: 10 minutes for 27 hours (50% volume)

10 minutes for 27 hours (50% volume) Controls: Press, Double press, Triple press, Press and hold

Press, Double press, Triple press, Press and hold Water/Sweat Resistance: IP55

IP55 Fast Pairing: Google Fast Pair

Google Fast Pair Smart Assistance: Yes

Yes In the Box: 1x Pair of OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3, 3x Silicone eartips (S, M, L), 1x User guide and Warranty card

Final Verdict:

For INR 1,699, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 offers remarkable value, particularly for users prioritizing powerful bass, exceptional battery life, and daily convenience features. While the sound profile leans heavily towards bass, which may not suit everyone, it meets the expectations of its target audience very well. They’re practical, affordable, and truly deliver where it counts.

In conclusion, if you are in the market for a feature-rich neckband earphone that offers exceptional battery life, a powerful bass, and practical smart features without breaking the bank, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 in Samba Sunset is a highly recommended choice. They are built for all-day use, powered to play all day, and are a strong contender in their competitive price segment.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q1: How long does the battery last on the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3?

A1: The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 offer up to 36 hours of music playback at 50% volume on a single charge. For calls, you can expect around 21 hours of duration.

Q2: Does the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 support fast charging?

A2: Yes, they feature ultra-fast charging. A mere 10 minutes of charging can provide up to 27 hours of music playback (at 50% volume).

Q3: Is the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 water resistant?

A3: Yes, the earphones have an IP55 rating, making them resistant to sweat and splashes, suitable for workouts and light rain.

Q4: What kind of sound quality can I expect from the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3?

A4: They feature 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers that deliver a powerful, enhanced bass response. The Sound Master EQ allows you to choose from presets like Balanced, Serenade, Bass, and Bold, and BassWave lets you customize the bass further.

Q5: Can I use the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 for calls in noisy environments?

A5: Yes, they are equipped with AI Call Noise Cancellation, which uses advanced AI algorithms and ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) technology to filter out background noise like wind, traffic, and chatter for clearer calls.

Q6: Do these earphones support spatial audio?

A6: Yes, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 include 3D Spatial Audio, which aims to create a 360-degree sound field for a more immersive listening experience.

Q7: How do the magnetic earbuds work on the Bullets Wireless Z3?

A7: The earbuds feature a magnetic on-and-off function. When snapped together, they automatically pause music and power off to save battery. Separating them instantly powers them on and reconnects them.

Q8: Are the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 compatible with non-OnePlus phones?

A8: Yes, they are compatible with any Bluetooth-enabled device. For Android users, Google Fast Pair ensures quick and seamless pairing. You can also use the HeyMelody app for additional settings and firmware updates on non-OnePlus devices.

Q9: What codecs does the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 support?

A9: The earphones support AAC and SBC audio codecs.

Q10: What is the Bluetooth range of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3?

A10: The Bluetooth connection range is up to 10 meters (approximately 33 feet).