OnePlus Campus Dominate: A National Gaming Tournament for Indian College Students

OnePlus, a global technology brand, has officially announced OnePlus Campus Dominate – Road to BGMS, a nationwide gaming tournament tailored specifically for college students across India. This initiative opens up a competitive stage where young, passionate gamers can not only showcase their skills but also compete for a prize pool of ₹6 lakhs. More importantly, it provides an entry point into the professional esports arena.

Key Takeaways:

OnePlus is launching a national esports tournament for Indian college students.

The event, titled Campus Dominate, offers a prize pool of ₹6 lakhs.

Registrations are open from June 26 to July 12, 2025.

The top two teams will secure a spot in BGMS 2025, India’s leading BGMI esports league.

This move aligns with the launch of the OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE5, devices optimized for high-performance gaming.

Empowering India’s Student Gamers

What stands out most about the OnePlus Campus Dominate tournament is its accessibility. It’s open to students from all colleges in India, underscoring OnePlus’s intent to broaden the esports playing field. For college-level gamers, this is more than just another tournament. It’s a rare chance to step onto a national stage, compete for real stakes, and potentially go pro.

Marcel Campos, Director of Product Strategy at OnePlus India, encapsulated the brand’s vision by saying, “Gaming is at the heart of OnePlus’ community spirit. With Campus Dominate, we’re empowering student gamers with a real chance to go pro. The tournament reflects our commitment to high-performance devices like the Nord 5 and CE5, which bring top-tier gaming features to more users than ever before. This is where the Never Settle spirit aligns with opportunity—reflecting OnePlus’s continued commitment to empowering the next generation.”

In a sense, it’s not just about winning; it’s about opening doors. And perhaps, for many student gamers, that makes all the difference.

The Path to BGMS 2025

If there’s one thing that gives Campus Dominate its edge, it’s the direct pipeline to BGMS 2025 (Battlegrounds Mobile India Series). BGMS isn’t just another tournament; it’s India’s premier BGMI esports league, drawing in elite teams and substantial viewership. Securing a slot here means going head-to-head with the best—a real test of mettle.

Historically, BGMS has served as both a showcase and a launchpad for emerging talent. The fact that Campus Dominate grants a direct entry to this stage says a lot about how serious OnePlus is about identifying and nurturing new talent. It also keeps the competitive ecosystem fresh and dynamic.

Devices Designed for Gamers

Tying into this tournament is the upcoming launch of OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE5, both scheduled for July 8, 2025. OnePlus is making it clear that these aren’t just everyday smartphones—they’re machines built with gaming in mind.

The OnePlus Nord 5, in particular, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform, featuring the flagship Kryo CPU. That’s tech-speak for: it’s fast. Add in LPDDR5X RAM, and you’re looking at a setup engineered for demanding applications.

And in terms of performance? The Nord 5 runs BGMI natively at 90fps, with frame interpolation tech that can crank it up to 144fps. For Call of Duty Mobile, it delivers a solid 144fps out of the box. For competitive gamers, those frame rates aren’t just numbers—they’re the difference between winning and missing out.

A Booming Indian Esports Ecosystem

India’s esports landscape has grown rapidly, and it’s not just anecdotal. Rising smartphone use, cheap data, and a young, digitally-savvy population have all contributed. Now, with formal recognition from the government and increasing investment, the foundation is stronger than ever.

Tournaments like Campus Dominate play a critical role in this. They don’t just offer prize money; they offer structure. They help transition casual gamers into competitive players. And maybe even future pros.

University-level tournaments also serve as talent feeders for the pro leagues, helping to build a sustainable ecosystem. In that sense, Campus Dominate is doing more than creating hype—it’s nurturing a pipeline.

Registration Details

Registrations for OnePlus Campus Dominate – Road to BGMS are open from June 26 to July 12, 2025. Any college student in India can sign up with their team. Specific formats, schedules, and rules will be shared on OnePlus’s official channels and the tournament website, so it’s worth keeping an eye there.

Beyond just the gameplay, this initiative also focuses on community. Students with a shared passion for gaming get a chance to connect, collaborate, and compete. It’s the kind of environment where friendships and rivalries are formed—and maybe, new gaming clubs too.

A Broader Commitment to Gamers

OnePlus has long aligned itself with the gaming community. Their “Never Settle” mantra reflects in their hardware—high refresh rate displays, powerful processors, and software tuned for performance.

With Campus Dominate, OnePlus is taking things a step further. They’re not just building tools for gamers; they’re building the roads. Giving student gamers a direct shot at BGMS 2025 makes a powerful statement about their intent and involvement.

Why It Matters

For college students across the country, this tournament is more than a shot at prize money. It’s a real chance to grow—to test skills, to learn teamwork, and possibly to launch a career in a rapidly growing industry.

With the added support of gaming-ready devices like the Nord 5 and CE5, barriers to entry are lower. You don’t need a super-expensive setup to compete anymore. And that’s perhaps the most empowering part.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What does OnePlus Campus Dominate – Road to BGMS?

A1: It’s a national-level esports tournament by OnePlus, targeted at college students in India, with a focus on identifying emerging gaming talent.

Q2: When is the registration period?

A2: From June 26 to July 12, 2025.

Q3: What’s the prize pool?

A3: The total prize pool is ₹6 lakhs.

Q4: What do the top teams win?

A4: The top two teams get direct entry into BGMS 2025.

Q5: Which game will be played?

A5: The tournament will feature Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

Q6: How are the new OnePlus devices involved?

A6: The tournament is aligned with the launch of the Nord 5 and CE5, which are designed to offer high-performance mobile gaming experiences.

Q7: What makes the Nord 5 ideal for gaming?

A7: It features the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, Kryo CPU, LPDDR5X RAM, and supports high frame rates like 90fps for BGMI and 144fps for Call of Duty Mobile.