OnePlus Confirms Electric Violet 15R Ace Edition With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5

OnePlus has officially revealed that the upcoming OnePlus 15R will introduce a new Electric Violet color option, and I have to admit it is a striking choice that feels a little bolder than what we usually see from the brand. This version carries the name OnePlus 15R Ace Edition, and from early teasers, it genuinely seems to stand apart from the standard models rather than simply being a new paint job. The company also mentioned that sales will run through Amazon.in and the OnePlus India website, which most buyers in India might find convenient. The timing of this announcement feels intentional, arriving just days before the full product launch scheduled for December 17 in Bengaluru.

Key Takeaways

The OnePlus 15R Ace Edition introduces a new Electric Violet color featuring a fiberglass back

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset

Equipped with a large 7,400 mAh battery

Includes a specialized anti fingerprint coating and distinct Ace branding

Full details will be revealed at the Bengaluru event on December 17

Tickets for the launch event are available on BookMyShow

Design and Build Quality

The Electric Violet option now joins the existing Charcoal Black and Mint Green finishes that OnePlus initially showcased for the 15R lineup. What sets the Ace Edition apart, at least from what OnePlus has hinted, is the fiberglass back panel. I think this choice is interesting because fiberglass usually brings a mix of durability and a unique texture that you do not often see in smartphones. OnePlus notes that it has added a particular coating to reduce fingerprint smudges, a small detail perhaps, yet incredibly useful for anyone who dislikes wiping their phone every few minutes.

A subtle but noticeable design touch is the word Ace embedded directly into the rear panel. It seems to speak to users who enjoy a bit of flair, maybe especially mobile gamers or those who prefer a device that looks a little more personalized out of the box. It is not a radical change in form, but it adds personality in a way that feels intentional.

Hardware and Performance Specifications

OnePlus continues to position the 15R series as a performance oriented line, and the Ace Edition appears fully committed to that idea. The device uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. According to the company, this makes it the first phone available globally to feature this processor. That is a notable claim and suggests that OnePlus wants the Ace Edition to be a benchmark for raw power, especially for gaming or heavy multitasking.

Battery capacity jumps significantly as well. The 7,400 mAh unit is far larger than what you typically see in this price and category. It implies extended usage times, and perhaps even some multi day endurance for moderate users. The phone also incorporates the DetailMax Engine, a software feature that originally debuted with the OnePlus 15. While the company has not elaborated deeply yet, it likely aims to enhance visual clarity in games or images, something mobile gamers might appreciate.

Launch Details and Availability

The full reveal for the OnePlus 15R Ace Edition is set for December 17 during a livestreamed event in Bengaluru. It feels like OnePlus is deliberately holding back a few pieces of information, most importantly the pricing and exact sale dates, until the event itself. Sometimes this approach builds a bit of anticipation, though it can leave potential buyers guessing for now.

For those interested in attending, tickets for the launch event titled “OnePlus Rise as One” are currently available through BookMyShow. After the unveiling, the device will be listed for purchase on Amazon India as well as the official OnePlus online store.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Where can I buy the OnePlus 15R Ace Edition?

A1: You will be able to buy the device on Amazon.in and OnePlus.in after the official launch.

Q2: What is the battery capacity of the OnePlus 15R Ace Edition?

A2: The phone comes with a 7,400 mAh battery.

Q3: Which processor does the OnePlus 15R use?

A3: It uses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset.

Q4: When is the OnePlus 15R launch event in India?

A4: The launch event takes place on December 17 in Bengaluru.

Q5: Is the Electric Violet color available for all versions?

A5: The Electric Violet color is specific to the Ace Edition of the OnePlus 15R. Standard versions come in Charcoal Black and Mint Green.