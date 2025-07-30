News

OnePlus Independence Day Sale Kicks off July 31, 2025 with Deals on Phones, Tablets, and Earbuds

OnePlus Independence Day Sale begins July 31, 2025 with price cuts on OnePlus 13 series, Nord 5, Pad Lite and more at Amazon.in, OnePlus.in and major retail stores.

By Mahak Aggarwal
OnePlus Independence Day Sale Kicks off July 31, 2025 with Deals on Phones, Tablets, and Earbuds

OnePlus has officially announced its Independence Day Sale, set to begin on July 31, 2025. This annual event brings a broad set of offers across OnePlus products, from flagship smartphones and budget-friendly devices to tablets and audio accessories.

Quick SummarySmartphones in FocusFrequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

And the deals aren’t confined to one platform either. You’ll find them on Amazon.in, the official OnePlus.in site, and in physical stores like Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales. Another highlight: the newly launched OnePlus Pad Lite will go on open sale starting August 1 at 12 PM.

Quick Summary

  • Sale starts July 31, includes smartphones, tablets, and audio gear.
  • OnePlus Pad Lite open sale starts August 1 at noon.
  • OnePlus 13 gets a ₹7,000 temporary price cut.
  • Available both online and offline.
  • Discounts also cover Nord 5, CE5, tablets, and earbuds.

Smartphones in Focus

This year’s sale spotlights the OnePlus 13 series and the latest Nord models, with price cuts, EMI offers, and exchange bonuses.

  • OnePlus 13: Equipped with Snapdragon 8 Elite, a 6,000 mAh battery, and 50MP triple cameras. From August 1 to August 31, it gets a ₹7,000 price drop, plus 9-month No Cost EMI availability.
  • OnePlus 13s: Buyers get an ₹3,000 exchange bonus from August 18 to 31, and bank discounts up to ₹5,000. The EMI offer also runs all through August.
  • OnePlus 13R:
    • Until August 17, enjoy ₹5,000 off on the 16GB + 512GB model and ₹3,000 off on the 12GB + 256GB variant.
    • From August 18 onward, the 16GB + 512GB model keeps a ₹2,000 discount, with an ₹3,000 exchange bonus and ₹3,000 bank discount available through August 31.
  • OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE5: Both offer a ₹2,250 instant bank discount and up to 6 months No Cost EMI. Internally, the Nord 5 features the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, while the Nord CE5 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex chipset.

There’s also a handy Easy Upgrades Program for the OnePlus 13, 13R, and 13s. It lets buyers pay 65% of the cost via a 24-month no-cost EMI, while guaranteeing a 35% assured buyback. Available for ICICI Bank credit card users on OnePlus.in and select outlets.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: When does the OnePlus Independence Day Sale 2025 start?

A: The sale starts on July 31, 2025.

Q2: Where can I find the OnePlus sale offers?

A: The offers are available on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, Flipkart, Myntra, Blinkit, and offline stores like Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and OnePlus experience stores.

Q3: What are the main offers on the OnePlus 13 smartphone?

A: The OnePlus 13 has a temporary price drop of ₹7,000 and up to 9-month No Cost EMI options. This offer is valid from August 1 to August 31, 2025.

Q4: Is there a discount on the new OnePlus Pad Lite?

A: Yes, there is an instant bank discount of up to ₹2,000 and a no-cost EMI option for up to 6 months on the OnePlus Pad Lite.

Q5: Are there any exchange bonuses available?

A: Yes, an exchange bonus of ₹3,000 is available on the OnePlus 13S and OnePlus 13R during specific periods in August.

Q6: What deals are available for the OnePlus Nord series?

A: Both the OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE5 have an instant bank discount of ₹2,250 on select bank cards and up to 6 months of No Cost EMI.

Q7: Can I get discounts on OnePlus audio products?

A: Yes, there are discounts on several audio products, including the OnePlus Buds 4, Buds Pro 3, and Nord Buds 3 Pro.

ByMahak Aggarwal
