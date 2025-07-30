OnePlus Independence Day Sale Kicks off July 31, 2025 with Deals on Phones, Tablets, and Earbuds

OnePlus has officially announced its Independence Day Sale, set to begin on July 31, 2025. This annual event brings a broad set of offers across OnePlus products, from flagship smartphones and budget-friendly devices to tablets and audio accessories.

And the deals aren’t confined to one platform either. You’ll find them on Amazon.in, the official OnePlus.in site, and in physical stores like Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales. Another highlight: the newly launched OnePlus Pad Lite will go on open sale starting August 1 at 12 PM.

Quick Summary

Sale starts July 31, includes smartphones, tablets, and audio gear.

OnePlus Pad Lite open sale starts August 1 at noon.

OnePlus 13 gets a ₹7,000 temporary price cut.

Available both online and offline.

Discounts also cover Nord 5, CE5, tablets, and earbuds.

Smartphones in Focus

This year’s sale spotlights the OnePlus 13 series and the latest Nord models, with price cuts, EMI offers, and exchange bonuses.

OnePlus 13: Equipped with Snapdragon 8 Elite, a 6,000 mAh battery, and 50MP triple cameras. From August 1 to August 31, it gets a ₹7,000 price drop, plus 9-month No Cost EMI availability.

OnePlus 13s: Buyers get an ₹3,000 exchange bonus from August 18 to 31, and bank discounts up to ₹5,000. The EMI offer also runs all through August.

OnePlus 13R: Until August 17, enjoy ₹5,000 off on the 16GB + 512GB model and ₹3,000 off on the 12GB + 256GB variant. From August 18 onward, the 16GB + 512GB model keeps a ₹2,000 discount, with an ₹3,000 exchange bonus and ₹3,000 bank discount available through August 31.

OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE5: Both offer a ₹2,250 instant bank discount and up to 6 months No Cost EMI. Internally, the Nord 5 features the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, while the Nord CE5 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex chipset.

There’s also a handy Easy Upgrades Program for the OnePlus 13, 13R, and 13s. It lets buyers pay 65% of the cost via a 24-month no-cost EMI, while guaranteeing a 35% assured buyback. Available for ICICI Bank credit card users on OnePlus.in and select outlets.

