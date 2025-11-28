OnePlus India launches ‘The Edge of Time’ film series shot on OnePlus 15

OnePlus India has unveiled a new campaign titled ‘The Edge of Time’ in Bangalore, and it feels like a project that aims to do more than just showcase a smartphone. The series brings together four short films created by Indian personalities who each chose to focus on art forms and communities that, in one way or another, seem to be slipping away with time. OnePlus partnered with fashion designer Masaba Gupta, chef Ranveer Brar, wildlife photographer Shaaz Jung, and dancer Shakti Mohan to bring this idea to life. All four films were captured entirely on the new OnePlus 15, which leans heavily on its Dolby Vision capabilities to manage contrast, color accuracy, and challenging lighting conditions.

Preserving Culture Through Video

At the heart of the campaign is a simple thought about time and what it tends to erode if we do nothing to preserve it. Each creator stepped behind the camera with a personal story to tell. Masaba Gupta chose to explore traditional dyeing techniques, and her film leans into the fine, almost meditative processes that define Indian textile heritage. Ranveer Brar, on the other hand, turned his attention to stories nestled within specific communities, perhaps pointing to culinary traditions that quietly shape identity.

On the environmental side, Shaaz Jung documented the evolving landscape of forests, using the camera almost like a time capsule to freeze moments that might otherwise disappear before anyone notices. Shakti Mohan’s film reflects on performing arts by looking at the relationship between classical dance and modern interpretation. Together, the four stories form a set of glimpses into traditions and expressions that might not always get the spotlight.

OnePlus 15 Camera Capabilities

A campaign like this depends heavily on the hardware that captures it, and the OnePlus 15 seems positioned to handle that responsibility. It features a triple 50MP sensor setup that maintains consistent resolution across the main, ultra-wide, and telephoto lenses. This helps ensure that the visual narrative remains coherent even as creators switch perspectives.

A major highlight here is the integration of Dolby Vision. The OnePlus 15 is the first Android smartphone in India to support 4K recording at 120 frames per second with Dolby Vision for both capture and playback. Dolby Vision uses HDR tone mapping to expand the visual range, enhancing shadows, highlights, and overall detail. This becomes particularly useful in films that rely on natural lighting or fast movement. The smoothness offered by 120fps makes a noticeable difference when documenting dance sequences or wildlife in motion, allowing subjects to feel more lifelike.

Continued Partnership with Dolby

The campaign also represents another chapter in the ongoing collaboration between OnePlus India and Dolby Laboratories. Ishita Grover, Director of Marketing at OnePlus India, mentioned that the films highlight the professional-grade tools available on the OnePlus 15, giving creators the ability to produce polished content without needing large equipment setups.

Sameer Seth, Director of Marketing for India at Dolby Laboratories, added that Dolby Vision helps everyday users achieve realistic color and contrast. According to him, the technology tunes each frame for accuracy and authenticity, which makes storytelling more accessible even for those without advanced editing experience.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What is the main camera specification of the OnePlus 15?

A1: The OnePlus 15 features a triple 50MP sensor setup, allowing for high-resolution images and videos across its main, ultra-wide, and telephoto cameras.

Q2: Does the OnePlus 15 support Dolby Vision recording?

A2: Yes, the OnePlus 15 supports Dolby Vision recording and playback. It is capable of shooting 4K video at 120fps in this format.

Q3: Who are the creators featured in ‘The Edge of Time’ campaign?

A3: The campaign features fashion designer Masaba Gupta, chef Ranveer Brar, wildlife photographer Shaaz Jung, and dancer Shakti Mohan.

Q4: What is the theme of the films shot on the OnePlus 15?

A4: The films explore the theme of preserving fading art forms, communities, and traditions that are at risk of being lost over time.

Q5: Do I need professional editing skills to use Dolby Vision on OnePlus 15?

A5: No, the Dolby Vision technology on the OnePlus 15 handles color grading and contrast automatically, allowing users to capture high-quality video without manual post-production.