OnePlus India Signs Jasprit Bumrah, Smriti Mandhana and Four Others for 15R Launch

OnePlus India has officially teamed up with six well known Indian personalities for its upcoming product launch, something that perhaps feels like a slightly broader cultural shift for the brand. The lineup includes Jasprit Bumrah, Smriti Mandhana, Jonathan Gaming, Armaan Malik, Kush Maini, and Nitanshi Goel. All of them are now part of the new “Power on. Limits off” campaign, which leads directly into the December 17 debut of the OnePlus 15R and the OnePlus Pad Go 2.

Key Takeaways

New Ambassadors: Jasprit Bumrah, Smriti Mandhana, Jonathan Gaming, Armaan Malik, Kush Maini, and Nitanshi Goel

Campaign: “Power on. Limits off” presented as a six part ad film series built around resilience and personal growth

Launch Event: OnePlus 15R and OnePlus Pad Go 2 unveiling on December 17 at the “Rise as One” event in Bengaluru

Ticket Info: Fans can purchase offline event tickets through BookMyShow

A Diverse Lineup of Indian Talent

OnePlus announced the ambassador team on December 4, and the mix of individuals genuinely stands out. It is less about a single domain of excellence and more about how performance shows up across different fields.

Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana remain among the most respected names in Indian cricket. Their consistency and composure on the field have almost become emblematic of what modern Indian sport looks like.

Jonathan Gaming (Jonathan Amaral) represents the growing esports ecosystem. As a BGMI professional with GodLike Esports, he mirrors how mobile gaming has started influencing mainstream youth culture.

Kush Maini, already well known in motorsport circles, made history by becoming the first Indian to win a Formula 2 race in 2025. He currently also holds the position of reserve driver for Alpine F1, something that signals a long term trajectory.

Nitanshi Goel has been a fresh face in Indian cinema, especially after her widely appreciated performance in Laapataa Ladies in 2024, which earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

And then there is Armaan Malik, a singer songwriter with a broad following across languages. His presence feels natural, especially since music and tech often overlap in how audiences engage.

Campaign Focus: “Power on. Limits off”

This campaign is less about product angles and more about the internal battles people face while pursuing excellence. The films are produced by Kameron, a creative house based in Helsinki, and the six part series leans into themes like recovery, criticism, and the quieter discipline that sometimes gets overlooked.

Jasprit Bumrah described the collaboration as an extension of the “Never Settle” philosophy, emphasising how pushing limits becomes a daily habit. Armaan Malik, on the other hand, mentioned that the idea of choosing growth over comfort is something that resonates with his artistic journey. I think many people will relate to that sentiment, even if in slightly different ways.

Upcoming Launch: OnePlus 15R and OnePlus Pad Go 2

Everything ultimately builds towards the “Rise as One” event on December 17, 2025, in Bengaluru, which also marks OnePlus India’s 12th anniversary. The OnePlus 15R continues the brand’s approach to a value flagship product. It is expected to offer high end performance at a competitive price, in line with how the R series has evolved.

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 will debut alongside it, positioned as a successor to the original Pad Go, and intended to appeal to budget conscious tablet users. Ishita Grover, Director of Marketing at OnePlus India, noted that the selected ambassadors mirror the brand’s performance first mindset, which seems consistent with how OnePlus markets its products.

Fans who want to attend the launch event physically can purchase tickets via BookMyShow.

