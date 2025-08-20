OnePlus introduces AI Plus Mind for smartphone users

OnePlus is expanding its AI Plus Mind feature to more of its devices, aiming to make everyday smartphone use a little easier. First introduced on the OnePlus 13s, the tool is now coming to the OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, and the OnePlus Nord 5 series.

At the heart of this update is the Plus Key, a physical customizable button that activates AI Plus Mind. It works like a personal assistant that gradually learns your habits, anticipates needs, and helps you manage the steady stream of information that builds up on your phone.

Key takeaways

AI Plus Mind helps users save, organize, and search digital content.

It works with the Plus Key button or a simple three-finger swipe.

Features include Quick Capture, Mind Space app, AI Search, and Smart Suggestions.

Available now on OnePlus 13, 13R, 13s, and Nord 5 series smartphones.

The main idea behind AI Plus Mind is to simplify how people handle content on their phones. One of its most useful tools is Quick Capture, which lets you save on-screen information instantly. Pressing the Plus Key or swiping up with three fingers captures details such as schedules, event reminders, or even a restaurant booking from a text message.

Everything that gets saved is stored in the Mind Space app. This app does more than just collect information. It organizes it automatically and highlights the important parts. For example, if you save flight details from an email, the AI extracts the key information, so you do not have to search through the entire message again. It removes the need for manual copying and pasting, which can be tedious.

Another function that stands out is AI Search. Instead of scrolling through notes or digging through folders, users can ask natural questions like “Show me my flight details from last month” or “Where is my hotel booking confirmation?” The search looks through Mind Space, Notes, Files, and even Settings, making it easier to find what you need without relying on exact keywords.

The feature also includes Smart Suggestions, which add an extra layer of convenience. The AI can detect the context of what is being saved and offer prompts that make sense in the moment. For example, if you save a screenshot of a concert ticket, it might suggest adding the event date to your calendar. If it notices a doctor’s appointment in a message, it can recommend setting a reminder. These suggestions appear quietly in the background, helping users stay organized without extra effort.

By expanding AI Plus Mind to the OnePlus 13, 13R, and Nord 5 series, OnePlus is making these tools available to a wider range of users. It is another step in the company’s push to create a more connected and personalized experience, where smartphones act as helpful companions rather than just functional devices.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the Plus Key on OnePlus phones?

A1. The Plus Key is a physical, customizable hardware button on supported OnePlus phones that can be pressed to quickly save on-screen information to the AI Plus Mind feature.

Q2. How is the Mind Space app different from a regular folder?

A2. The Mind Space app is not just a storage folder; it’s an intelligent hub where AI Plus Mind automatically categorizes and extracts key details from saved content, making it easy to retrieve information later.

Q3. Which OnePlus phone models have the AI Plus Mind feature?

A3. The AI Plus Mind feature is available on the OnePlus 13s, OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, and the OnePlus Nord 5 series.

Q4. Can AI Plus Mind find information in my phone’s files and notes?

A4. Yes, the AI Search feature can look for information not only in the Mind Space app but also across your phone’s Files, Notes, and Settings.