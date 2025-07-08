News

OnePlus Launches Nord 5, Nord CE5, and Buds 4 in India

OnePlus introduces the Nord 5, Nord CE5, and Buds 4 in India, offering improved performance, AI features, and value, with prices starting from INR 22,999.

OnePlus has officially expanded its Nord lineup in India with the launch of the OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE5, and the new OnePlus Buds 4, all unveiled on July 8, 2025. The Nord 5 is being touted as the most powerful Nord device yet, built around the Snapdragon® 8s Gen 3 Mobile platform. Along with notable imaging upgrades, it brings AI-powered features designed to add a bit more intelligence to your daily tasks. Meanwhile, the Nord CE5 has been tuned for a smoother, more value-focused experience.

Key Takeaways:

  • OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE5, plus OnePlus Buds 4, launched in India on July 8, 2025.
  • Nord 5 features Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile, advanced AI, and imaging capabilities.
  • Nord CE5 brings solid performance at a more accessible price point.
  • Nord 5 starts at INR 29,999; sales begin July 9.
  • Nord CE5 starts at INR 22,999; available from July 12.
  • OnePlus Buds 4 are priced at INR 5,499; sales also start July 9.

OnePlus Nord 5: Performance and AI Take Center Stage

Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord 5 is driven by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile platform. It’s expected to handle everything from multitasking to gaming without much fuss. Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus, described the Nord series as a blend of minimalist design and flagship-level innovation. In this latest iteration, you’ll find smarter imaging and OnePlus’ personalized AI features that, ideally, make the day-to-day feel a bit more seamless.

Here’s how the pricing and configurations break down:

  • 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: INR 29,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: INR 32,999
  • 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage: INR 35,999

Color choices include Marble Sands, Phantom Grey, and Dry Ice.

Sales begin on July 9, 2025, at 12 PM IST. You’ll find it online via OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, and Amazon.in. It’s also coming to offline channels like OnePlus Experience Stores and partner retailers such as Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics.

Launch Offers for Nord 5:

There’s an instant INR 2,000 discount if you’re using select bank cards. EMI options include up to 6 months of No Cost EMI on select cards and up to 11 months of No Cost EMI through in-store financing.

OnePlus Nord CE5: All About Smooth Value

For those who want a streamlined experience without stretching their budget, the Nord CE5 seems to aim for that middle ground. It still gets a noticeable performance bump compared to earlier CE models.

Available variants:

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: INR 22,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: INR 24,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: INR 26,999

Color options? You’ve got Black Infinity, Marble Mist, and Nexus Blue.

Open sales start July 12, 2025, at 12 AM IST. Just like the Nord 5, it’ll be available through OnePlus.in, the Store App, Amazon.in, and offline retailers like Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics.

Launch Offers for Nord CE5:

Select bank credit cards will unlock an instant INR 2,000 discount. You can also opt for up to 6 months of No Cost EMI on cards or up to 9 months with zero down payment via in-store financing.

OnePlus Buds 4: Your New Audio Sidekick

OnePlus didn’t stop at smartphones. The Buds 4 have also arrived, available in Zen Green and Storm Gray. At an effective launch price of INR 5,499 (originally INR 5,999), they land in a fairly competitive spot.

Sales kick off on July 9, 2025, at 12 PM IST. Online options include OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and Myntra. Offline? You’ll find them at OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics.

Launch Offers for Buds 4:

A flat INR 500 discount is available on select credit cards. Plus, you get up to 6 months of No Cost EMI on eligible transactions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: What are the key differences between the OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE5?

A1: The Nord 5 packs the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip and includes AI-driven features, while the CE5 focuses on value with respectable performance upgrades.

Q2: Where can I buy the new OnePlus Nord phones and Buds 4?

A2: Online through OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, and Amazon.in (plus Flipkart and Myntra for Buds 4). Offline availability includes OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics.

Q3: Are there any discounts available on the new OnePlus devices?

A3: Yes. INR 2,000 off on Nord 5 and CE5 with select bank cards. The Buds 4 offer an INR 500 discount. EMI options are available for all products.

Q4: When do the sales for the new products start?

A4: Nord 5 and Buds 4 go on sale July 9, 2025, at 12 PM IST. Nord CE5 follows on July 12, 2025, at 12 AM IST.

