OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 to Launch in India Tomorrow: Check Price, Camera, Chipset and More

OnePlus is gearing up to unveil its much-anticipated Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 smartphones in India tomorrow, July 8, 2025, at 2 PM IST. These new entries in the Nord lineup aim to reinforce OnePlus’s reputation for delivering solid mid-range devices that don’t skimp on performance or style. Also joining the launch lineup are the OnePlus Buds 4 wireless earphones. With several key specifications already confirmed, the buzz around these launches has been steadily building among tech fans and potential buyers alike.

Key Takeaways:

OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 launch in India on July 8, 2025.

Nord 5 features Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and a 50MP Sony LYT-700 main camera.

Nord CE 5 comes with MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex and a massive 7,100mAh battery.

Both expected to feature flat OLED displays and 120Hz refresh rates.

Sales start July 9 for Nord 5 and July 12 for Nord CE 5.

Historically, the Nord series has carved out a niche by blending capable internals with OnePlus’s clean, fast OxygenOS software. The original Nord—codenamed “Avicii”—marked OnePlus’s return to mid-range territory back in July 2020, after the OnePlus X. That device struck a chord with users in India and Europe, offering a flagship-lite experience at a more digestible price. The Nord CE (Core Edition) line followed, trimming down on extras to focus more tightly on essentials. The Nord 4 and Nord CE 4, which dropped in July and April 2024 respectively, paved the way for what’s coming next.

OnePlus Nord 5: Performance and Photography

Positioned as the premium sibling, the Nord 5 is the first Nord device to pack a Snapdragon 8-series chip. Specifically, it runs on the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, a 4nm chipset that promises solid flagship-grade performance. Paired with LPDDR5X RAM, this should translate into fast multitasking and generally smooth usage. There’s also talk of an upgraded cooling system—allegedly the biggest ever in a Nord—which suggests OnePlus is really pushing to avoid thermal throttling.

Camera-wise, things are looking equally promising. The Nord 5 features a 50MP Sony LYT-700 primary sensor—something previously reserved for OnePlus flagships—alongside an 8MP ultrawide lens. On the front, it carries another 50MP camera with a Samsung JN5 sensor and autofocus, which is actually a bit surprising in a good way. Both the front and rear cameras support 4K video at 60fps and include an upgraded Live Photo feature that captures Ultra HDR motion shots.

The display is expected to be a 6.83-inch AMOLED panel with 1.5K resolution and a buttery-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. No official word on the battery just yet, but fast charging is pretty much a given. Storage configurations should start at 128GB and scale up to 512GB, with different RAM options available.

OnePlus Nord CE 5: Battery Life and Balanced Performance

If the Nord 5 is about pushing boundaries, the Nord CE 5 keeps things grounded—but still quite capable. It will be powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 8350 Apex chip, also based on a 4nm process. Combined with a 6-core Mali-G615 GPU, this setup is expected to handle casual gaming and heavy apps with little trouble. According to OnePlus, the phone has scored over 1.47 million on AnTuTu, which, if accurate, puts it firmly in the upper tier of mid-range performers.

The standout feature here, though, is the battery. A whopping 7,100mAh cell powers the Nord CE 5, with claims of up to 2.5 days of usage on a single charge. That’s paired with 80W SuperVOOC charging, which OnePlus says can take you from 1% to full in under an hour. Their new Battery Health MagicO system is also onboard, meant to prolong battery lifespan.

Camera duties are handled by a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor with OIS, plus an 8MP ultrawide. On the front, there’s a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls. Like the Nord 5, this one also supports 4K@60fps video recording.

The screen is a bit smaller at 6.77 inches but still features a flat OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus seems to be sticking with the matte finish and pill-shaped camera island from earlier Nord CE models, which helps keep that familiar identity intact. Expect Android 15 with OxygenOS 15, an under-display fingerprint sensor, and an IP54 rating for light water and dust resistance.

Pricing Expectations and Availability

While pricing will be officially confirmed at launch, early predictions suggest the Nord 5 could land somewhere between ₹30,000 and ₹35,000. The Nord CE 5, targeting a more budget-conscious segment, might start around ₹27,999.

Post-launch, the Nord 5 is set to hit shelves on July 9, while the Nord CE 5 follows closely behind on July 12. Both phones will be sold through major online platforms and offline retailers throughout India.

FAQs

Q1: When will the OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE 5 be available for purchase in India? A1: The OnePlus Nord 5 goes on sale July 9, 2025, and the Nord CE 5 will be available starting July 12, 2025.

Q2: What chipset powers the OnePlus Nord 5? A2: It runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset.

Q3: What is the battery capacity of the OnePlus Nord CE 5? A3: The Nord CE 5 packs a 7,100mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Q4: What are the main camera specifications for the OnePlus Nord 5? A4: It features a 50MP Sony LYT-700 primary camera, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 50MP front camera.

Q5: Will both phones have high refresh rate displays? A5: Yes, both are expected to offer flat OLED panels with at least 120Hz refresh rates. The Nord 5 might go up to 144Hz.