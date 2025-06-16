OnePlus Nord 5, Nord CE 5, and Buds 4 Set to Launch in India on July 8

The Indian smartphone and audio accessory scene is gearing up for a major update. OnePlus has officially confirmed that the Nord 5, Nord CE 5, and OnePlus Buds 4 will debut in India on July 8, 2025, at 2 PM IST. This event signals a clear step by OnePlus to reinforce its mid-range lineup with a strong emphasis on performance, gaming, and audio experience.

Key Announcements

Launch Date

The devices will launch on July 8 via a digital event and will be available for purchase on Amazon India and the official OnePlus India website.

OnePlus Nord 5: Performance Meets Affordability

This model stands out for incorporating the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3, marking the first time an 8-series chipset appears in a Nord device. It’s a substantial leap from previous Nord models and puts the Nord 5 in direct contention with higher-tier devices. With native support for BGMI at 90fps and Call of Duty Mobile at 144fps (enabled through frame interpolation), it’s clearly geared for mobile gamers. OnePlus has packed in its Cryo-Velocity VC cooling system with a large 7,300 mm² surface area and graphene thermals, the same cooling tech found in its flagship OnePlus 13.

The device is expected to feature a 1.5K OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 7,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging, and OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15. Camera-wise, there’s a 50MP primary shooter with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 16MP selfie camera. Price estimates put it between ₹30,000 and ₹35,000.

OnePlus Nord CE 5: Mid-Range Essentials Refined

The “Core Edition” Nord CE 5 focuses on getting the fundamentals right. It’s rumored to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, a 6.7-inch 120Hz OLED display (likely FHD+), and a large 7,100mAh battery with 80W fast charging. Like its sibling, it will have a triple camera setup with a 50MP main sensor. Estimated starting price is around ₹25,000, targeting users looking for strong day-to-day performance without stretching their budgets.

OnePlus Buds 4: Premium Audio Features in a Compact Form

The Buds 4 are set to bring dual drivers and dual DACs for better sound clarity, support for Hi-Res LHDC 5.0, and 3D Audio for a more immersive listening experience. A dedicated Game Mode with ultra-low 47ms latency enhances sync between audio and visuals, especially for gamers. Early leaks suggest a price around ₹7,999, and the buds will come in Zen Green and Storm Gray.

What This Means for the Market

The July 8 launch could mark a turning point for the mid-range segment. The Nord 5’s Snapdragon 8-series chipset is already drawing interest on forums and social media. Gamers and power users in particular seem intrigued by the promise of flagship performance in a more accessible form. Meanwhile, the Nord CE 5 continues OnePlus’s tradition of balancing cost with key features. And the Buds 4 complete the picture, offering a more refined ecosystem for users already invested in the brand.

Frequently Asked Questions

What’s launching on July 8?

OnePlus will unveil the Nord 5, Nord CE 5, and Buds 4 in India.

What processor is in the Nord 5?

It’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8s Gen 3.

Is it good for gaming?

Yes. The Nord 5 supports BGMI at 90fps and COD Mobile at 144fps, with a custom cooling system to maintain performance.

What are the standout features of the Buds 4?

Dual drivers, dual DACs, Hi-Res LHDC 5.0 support, 3D Audio, and a Game Mode with 47ms latency.

How big are the batteries?

The Nord 5 is expected to have a 7,000mAh battery with 100W fast charging, while the Nord CE 5 could offer a 7,100mAh battery with 80W charging.

What are the price expectations?

The Nord 5 is expected to start at ₹30,000 to ₹35,000. The Nord CE 5 may launch at around ₹25,000, and the Buds 4 could be priced near ₹7,999.